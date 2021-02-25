Is the smart money on global cooling + SA importing power + the Great Reset

A cooling turn has been expected among the Five Dock Climate Realists for years so it is only a matter of time before the rest of the world catches up.

Bert Dohem, the founder of Dohmen Capital Research Group referred to NASA predictions of cooling that appeared two years ago and he has turned up the heat on the conventional wisdom to start looking for investment opportunities in a cooling planet. One of his predictions is higher food prices as shorter growing seasons lower food production that has been booming lately.

Why should investors be concerned about this topic? Because whether there is global warming or global cooling is very important; it can help forecast the areas of the economy, and the geographic regions of the world, that will outperform or underperform. Since governments and the masses are usually totally wrong in predicting disasters, we decided some years ago to gather evidence that Al Gore’s war on the climate was a hoax. When politicians go to such an extreme effort to convince the people of something, you can be sure that the only motive is MONEY. If the evidence we have gathered from sources such as NASA, and if “global cooling” could be the true long term problem, we have to consider the enormous effect on the economies of the world.

He noted that NASA had backed away from their cooling prediction lately, but of course they would do that, being part of the Government narrative.

SA IMPORTING AT DINNERTME AGAIN

Business as usual you might say, and they were importing at breakfast when they had a wind drought for several hours until mid-morning.

THE UNITED NATIONS CLARIFIES THE WAY FORWARD

First we get 100 pages of planetary crisis, the usual litany of computer projected horrors to come. Then on Page 102 we find eight “Key areas for transformations change.” Most of these are the usual empty, feel good stuff, but two are not. Here they are: “2. Consumption, population and waste: Reduce the negative global effect of human needs and demand – a function of consumption and production rates, population size, and waste – by reducing per capita consumption and production in some regions and human population growth in others.“ (Emphasis added) “4. Inequalities: Systematically reduce inequalities in income and other forms, including across gender, race and class.” (Emphasis added)

Get on with social justice on steroids to fight climate change!