Muddy: Disturbing the Daisies – the Catictionary Rises.

Is it time to exhume the Catictionary?

It depresses me to perform the role of pessimist, however I feel we are losing the language conflict of attrition.

In the U.S, the words riot and insurrection have been redefined. Illegal immigrants became Dreamers. Worldwide, pandemic has morphed into a simile of Armageddon (without the catchy Aerosmith ballad). Activists who wore a uniform, carried weapons, and paid homage to a special ideology were permitted to Burn, Loot, and Murder (in co-ordinated groups). A smaller number of loosely-aligned individuals who destroyed Government property on one occasion, are referred to as extremists or supremacists.

In the fossil press, conservative individuals invariably have an emotive adjective such as controversial preceding their name.

Those who advocate for a statistically insignificant sub-group (socialist-leaning, predominantly Caucasian females in ‘Western’ First-World countries) are admirably labelled feminists, despite evidence that their concerns are only for an elite, dare we say privileged, few?

For the as-yet-unsullied, the Catictionary was a periodic attempt at compiling a collection of original words and their meanings, in response to the ongoing and designed manipulation of the English language, which is a prelude to social, environmental, or other policy changes.

In a broad sense, the goal was more than to seek witty-yet-truthful new words – is it Flannerying anywhere in the country at the moment? – as replacements for the usual propaganda devices. The hope was to stimulate conversation about how as individuals, we still possess a remarkable ability and opportunity to shape our world using language. Do we take it for granted?

There are a handful of very simple guidelines for contributing to the Catictionary:

Original words only will be accepted. They must be your creation, or those of another Catallaxy contributor. There is no limit to the number of words you can contribute.

Your word must come with a definition, even a rough one. Take a stab at it.

Potentially libellous words cannot be accepted.

Acronyms will not be accepted.

Words which include or refer to ‘Nazi’ – or related words – will not be accepted.

Lurkers who read but seldom comment are very welcome to make suggestions. You don’t have to be part of the Mean Grrrls Clowder (Clowder Puffs?). Many of my favourite past suggestions were from Cats I had never seen commenting in the usual threads. Give it a go.