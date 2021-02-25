Muddy: Disturbing the Daisies – the Catictionary Rises.

Is it time to exhume the Catictionary?
It depresses me to perform the role of pessimist, however I feel we are losing the language conflict of attrition.
In the U.S, the words riot and insurrection have been redefined. Illegal immigrants became Dreamers. Worldwide, pandemic has morphed into a simile of Armageddon (without the catchy Aerosmith ballad). Activists who wore a uniform, carried weapons, and paid homage to a special ideology were permitted to Burn, Loot, and Murder (in co-ordinated groups). A smaller number of loosely-aligned individuals who destroyed Government property on one occasion, are referred to as extremists or supremacists.
In the fossil press, conservative individuals invariably have an emotive adjective such as controversial preceding their name.
Those who advocate for a statistically insignificant sub-group (socialist-leaning, predominantly Caucasian females in ‘Western’ First-World countries) are admirably labelled feminists, despite evidence that their concerns are only for an elite, dare we say privileged, few?
For the as-yet-unsullied, the Catictionary was a periodic attempt at compiling a collection of original words and their meanings, in response to the ongoing and designed manipulation of the English language, which is a prelude to social, environmental, or other policy changes.
In a broad sense, the goal was more than to seek witty-yet-truthful new words – is it Flannerying anywhere in the country at the moment? – as replacements for the usual propaganda devices. The hope was to stimulate conversation about how as individuals, we still possess a remarkable ability and opportunity to shape our world using language. Do we take it for granted?
There are a handful of very simple guidelines for contributing to the Catictionary:
- Original words only will be accepted. They must be your creation, or those of another Catallaxy contributor. There is no limit to the number of words you can contribute.
- Your word must come with a definition, even a rough one. Take a stab at it.
- Potentially libellous words cannot be accepted.
- Acronyms will not be accepted.
- Words which include or refer to ‘Nazi’ – or related words – will not be accepted.
Lurkers who read but seldom comment are very welcome to make suggestions. You don’t have to be part of the Mean Grrrls Clowder (Clowder Puffs?). Many of my favourite past suggestions were from Cats I had never seen commenting in the usual threads. Give it a go.
‘Handful’ – Plural of Women of the Labor Party.
Great to have you back, muddy. May I suggest
Destroylian – a person who, despite benefitting hugely from the success of the Australian nation, now seeks to destroy any and every little piece of it that was instrumental in providing their advantage.
Blobgic – a poster named Bob whose every post is roundly ridiculed for the sheer lack of logic.
Shit Vortex.- The conglomeration of all the intersecting lunacies of the age and how they interact to fuck us all.
Shit Vortex is a genuine new addition.
Fine, Nazi nazi.
Karcrashian – when a social media post goes horribly wrong
Maskeraid – groups sprung and fined for not observing Covid “rules”
Hairdophile – An politician with a peccadillo for sniffing young girls hair.
Joementia – The inane ramblings of POTUS 46
Koalition – when WWF fundraising campaign with a “Koalas Evicted From Their Forest Homes” theme meets a community emotive response despite the fact that the basic premise of that campaign has been roundly debunked by a contributor to Quadrant.
Danophiliac – Emotional toddlers who slavishly follow their oppressor, aka Complete Mongs
Albobalm – the massage oil at an Asian rub&tug
Whoever thought of Prostitot needs an honourable mention.
Pandademic
s.a. Pandaemic
meaning is obvious
Perhaps Danophilia – a sordid submission fetish everywhere but Victoria.
Pantyfa – a social bedwetter who protests for no reason a rational person can fathom
I like how you think.
Plebersick – someone who joyfully exploits the plight of young women for political gain.
Plebersick
Right idea, wrong spelling. It’s Plebersique.
Commufist…surely it need no clarification.
The Bidency:
(Someone else can come up with a definition, I’m way too tired)
See also “Shit Vortex”
I often think about how kids must see the world as a scary place. The zeitgeist they inhabit is full of messages of insecurities and resentments. Curriculum, media and their own peer interactions seem somewhat short on optimism and hope. I noted the recent language of the Mars lander making its “terrifying” descent and landing “safely”. I thought it was a machine. I note too the suffocating blanket of bureaucracy focussed on safety and orthodoxy. I’m not much persuaded by conspiracies of bad progressive actors corrupting discourse. I think it’s the world view we’ve provided for the children who are now young adults. That broadly based sense of insecurity and threat automatically leads them to positions that are as free of paradox and indeterminacy as possible. The middle ground where courteous discourse could take place is a scary because in that space lies the potential for doubt. Emotionalism trumps reason.In the meantime, Sky news and The Shot jostle for legitimacy while throwing ideological hand grenades.
Joementia, I like!
Can anybody here explain how a parachute can be deployed in Mars’ atmosphere?
Maybe the dividend for throwing endless cash at NASA is more CGI, a trip to Greenland and a shit load of climate crap. Just asking.
Polliemuppet ,a career politician .
Trumpophile ,loves the the Don.
Trumpophobe , hates truth and the Don
Fantastiologist, a white ndigenius archaelogist .
Indigenius , clever the way whites claim to be black for they money.
Kleptoelectionist, a decromat who steals elections .
Polyentologist, abc comentator specialising in studying polliemuppets .
Bidenologist person of dubious morals who takes bribes and tells lottsa lies .
I don’t get it. Why wouldn’t it? There is a thin atmosphere and gravity (not as much as Earth).
A Whoopsie! when your out walking the dog and it pulls you up in a less than ideal place and unloads with a big crap, for you pick up!
Not as much as Earth at all, let’s agree on .6 of 1% of Earths atmospheric pressure. So if a parachute wont deploy on Earth at 30k feet and in fact requires a small chute to deploy the main chute over 15k feet which is far greater than the pressure at ground level on Mars. You tell me.
exactly. Pressure is more than half of Earth’s at the surface, and its 95% CO2 (aieeeeee!), so denser, yes?
“The ones with the four legs are the masters , the two legged ones pick up their crap ” said one martian to the other .
So at what altitude can you deploy a parachute on Mars?