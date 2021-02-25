No wonder she doesn’t want you to notice them:
Alicyn seems mighty proud of being racist. Why do parents deliberately misspell their kid’s names? pic.twitter.com/E9zcOug59k
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 25, 2021
Everything is theoretically impossible, until it is done.
Imagine the uproar if anyone posted “if you’re black/Asian/aboriginal you’re a racist”
🤯🤯🤯
What is the imperative that motivates this weird self humiliation? “Kill me last-itis”? I think that’s it: these people are deeply racist and have an irrational fear of black people, hence the lunatic appeasement behaviour.
Before the Internet I would have no idea who this woman was, let alone what she had to say. Who would say that is not a better state of affairs?
Silly cow will plead with them how she supported them when they finally get to her home, and in that moment she will find out what colour she always was.
It’s almost always the sheilas pushing this shit and beta soy boys wanting a root from the sheilas are helping push it.
“Alicyn” sounds like a pharmaceutical.
If that’s what she is taking I suggest she stop.
These leftist, self-loathing white racists seem to think the haters won’t come after them too.
I think the lot of them have serious mental health issues.
Alicyn loves everything about herself. She loves the words that come out of her white mouth and she loves her white body and she makes sure we can all see it. Everything about Alicyn is nice because she loves to share it all with us. She is totally unselfish.
She’s pulling the piss out of lefties. Surely.
Ask your doctor if Alicyn is right for you.