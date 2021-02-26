ABC using dead woman to own the cons after Pell humiliation

Posted on February 26, 2021 by currencylad

Relying on living accusers and perjurers is, after all, fraught with risk:

26 Responses to ABC using dead woman to own the cons after Pell humiliation

  1. Winston Smith says:
    February 26, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    Is the ABC going to create a OuiJa Channel to investigate some of the more horrid nastiness that have overcome its core demographic throughout history?

  2. notafan says:
    February 26, 2021 at 7:50 pm

    Where will this go?

    No complainant, withdrawn complaint.

  3. C.L. says:
    February 26, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    Where will it go?
    To the naming of the man. That is the goal.

    Left-wing extremists in this country are sick of the Morrison government and are now trying to rape-blast them from office in what is an obviously coordinated campaign.

  4. Exit Stage Right says:
    February 26, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    What did Tony Abbott know about this and when did he know it?
    The traitorous ABC will go to any depths to malign the Liberals, and the Liberals let the ABC feministas walk all over them.

  5. notafan says:
    February 26, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    The field is already very narrow.

  6. Dot says:
    February 26, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    Rather bold of the ABC and ALP to try this strategy.

  7. Crossie says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:01 pm

    Exit Stage Right says:
    February 26, 2021 at 7:53 pm
    What did Tony Abbott know about this and when did he know it?
    The traitorous ABC will go to any depths to malign the Liberals, and the Liberals let the ABC feministas walk all over them.

    Liberals know how to fix the ABC’s little red wagon but they won’t so excuse me if I don’t care.

  8. David Brewer says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:01 pm

    Boy it would have been hard enough to get to the truth of a 30-odd year old rape allegation if the woman claiming to have been raped was alive, determined to prove her allegation, and of sound mind, but…

    Friends of the woman, who had years earlier been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, say her mental health deteriorated in the weeks before she took her life. She had made previous suicide attempts.

    The NSW Police statement said: “On Wednesday 24 June 2020, the body of a 49-year-old woman was located at a home at Adelaide by South Australia Police (SA Pol).”

    The day before she took her life, the woman informed NSW Police that she no longer wished to proceed with the investigation.

    If the man accused feels guilty enough to resign, let him do so. Otherwise, what on earth is the point of spending expensive judicial resources on such unprovable obscurities?

    By the way I presume this sort of nonsense only comes up because the statute of limitations now sets no time limit on prosecutions for child abuse. The woman must have been just under 18 at the time (the dates match). Otherwise the case would have been moot decades ago.

  9. notafan says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:01 pm

    It is bizarre that a credible allegation by another woman who was also sixteen at the time, has had zero impact on the career of a prime ministerial hopeful, but this one will bring down a government or so hoped.

  10. BrettW says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:01 pm

    The incident relates to 1988 and the female took her own life last year after making a report but prior to being interviewed. The incident took place before the alleged perpetrator entered Parliament. Seems Penny Wong and Hanson Young had been informed about the case but the way ABC writes it up you would think they are actual witnesses.

    Just what is the PM or Police supposed to do about it ?

  11. Roger says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:01 pm

    Where will this go?

    No complainant, withdrawn complaint.

    A political trial.

  12. Cassie of Sydney says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:03 pm

    “Where will it go?
    To the naming of the man. That is the goal.

    Left-wing extremists in this country are sick of the Morrison government and are now trying to rape-blast them from office in what is an obviously coordinated campaign.”

    Yep…though Morrison & Co are to blame for turning the other cheek to the progressive left….all this has done is further empower them.

    Perhaps now they should start talking about Sherriff.

  13. calli says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:03 pm

    Rather bold of the ABC and ALP to try this strategy.

    Yes. Perhaps a certain SLF is past his “use by” date.

  14. Lee says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:04 pm

    Left-wing extremists in this country are sick of the Morrison government and are now trying to rape-blast them from office in what is an obviously coordinated campaign.

    With the enthusiastic and full support of the ABC.
    Will even the most diehard ABC supporters finally admit that it is not just biased, but fiercely partisan?
    Yet there are still Libs who believe that the ABC is their friend.

  15. lotocoti says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:05 pm

    The letter requests urgent action be taken by the Prime Minister to investigate …

    Anyone else surprised Prime Ministerial responsibilities include directing criminal investigations?

  16. Dot says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:06 pm

    “All I really want, in the end, is for this to have been reported to the NSW Police Force and to know that a copy of this document, and a transcript of any interview they might do with me, is in their archives…

    What a load of shit.

  17. Old Lefty says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:06 pm

    Seven-Nilligan is still in denial about the High Court’s throwing out the ouija board case against the so-called victim who assured his mother that he had never been abused.

    If you want to see a spectacular case of intellectual and moral evasion, take a look at the annual report for 2019-20 from the Victorian DPP, the lovely (sarc) Kerri Judd. She buries the Pell case in a cryptic passing reference to one of the eight appeals against Victorian convictions being upheld – no further details. Admittedly, she didn’t drag the reputation of the Victorian courts through the mud single handed – Ferguson and Maxwell have a lot to answer for – but she and Cain should be held to account.

  18. Old Lefty says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    Obviously the complainant’s name wasn’t Kathy Sheriff. She has gone straight down the ABC memory hole.

  19. Lee says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:08 pm

    So the accused cannot clear himself now, even if innocent?
    How convenient for the ABC and the federal opposition.

  21. Dunnybrush says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    So Milligan couldn’t get this story up in the original 4 Corners report. Everybody has gone away to think of a new strategy to tear down a conservative man. Wong and SHY oblige with a curiously timed referral. The system works…. Never change Auntie.

  22. Shy Ted says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    ScoMo, like previous Liberal leaders, gets it all wrong. No sympathy.

  23. Megan says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    And we are surprised by this, why?

  24. Baa Humbug says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    I wonder why the woman wanted to withdraw the complaint one day before taking her life?
    Although this seems more believable than other #MeToo stories, it would be injustice to out the man allegedly involved, when he can’t really defend himself 32 years after the event.

  25. Megan says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    ScoMo, like previous Liberal leaders, gets it all wrong. No sympathy.

    Agreed. As Marshmallow Man is a TurdBull appointed acolyte I would expect nothing less.

  26. Whalehunt fun says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:19 pm

    He should just out himself and say he’s not interested in any accusation or any other thing that comes through the hands of filth like those two, then blatantly refuse to discuss it with anyone including the police. Every time it is raised just say the two words leftie filth and then nothing more.

