ABC using dead woman to own the cons after Pell humiliation

Relying on living accusers and perjurers is, after all, fraught with risk:
Is the ABC going to create a OuiJa Channel to investigate some of the more horrid nastiness that have overcome its core demographic throughout history?
Where will this go?
No complainant, withdrawn complaint.
Where will it go?
To the naming of the man. That is the goal.
Left-wing extremists in this country are sick of the Morrison government and are now trying to rape-blast them from office in what is an obviously coordinated campaign.
What did Tony Abbott know about this and when did he know it?
The traitorous ABC will go to any depths to malign the Liberals, and the Liberals let the ABC feministas walk all over them.
The field is already very narrow.
Rather bold of the ABC and ALP to try this strategy.
Liberals know how to fix the ABC’s little red wagon but they won’t so excuse me if I don’t care.
Boy it would have been hard enough to get to the truth of a 30-odd year old rape allegation if the woman claiming to have been raped was alive, determined to prove her allegation, and of sound mind, but…
If the man accused feels guilty enough to resign, let him do so. Otherwise, what on earth is the point of spending expensive judicial resources on such unprovable obscurities?
By the way I presume this sort of nonsense only comes up because the statute of limitations now sets no time limit on prosecutions for child abuse. The woman must have been just under 18 at the time (the dates match). Otherwise the case would have been moot decades ago.
It is bizarre that a credible allegation by another woman who was also sixteen at the time, has had zero impact on the career of a prime ministerial hopeful, but this one will bring down a government or so hoped.
The incident relates to 1988 and the female took her own life last year after making a report but prior to being interviewed. The incident took place before the alleged perpetrator entered Parliament. Seems Penny Wong and Hanson Young had been informed about the case but the way ABC writes it up you would think they are actual witnesses.
Just what is the PM or Police supposed to do about it ?
Where will this go?
No complainant, withdrawn complaint.
A political trial.
“Where will it go?
To the naming of the man. That is the goal.
Left-wing extremists in this country are sick of the Morrison government and are now trying to rape-blast them from office in what is an obviously coordinated campaign.”
Yep…though Morrison & Co are to blame for turning the other cheek to the progressive left….all this has done is further empower them.
Perhaps now they should start talking about Sherriff.
Yes. Perhaps a certain SLF is past his “use by” date.
Left-wing extremists in this country are sick of the Morrison government and are now trying to rape-blast them from office in what is an obviously coordinated campaign.
With the enthusiastic and full support of the ABC.
Will even the most diehard ABC supporters finally admit that it is not just biased, but fiercely partisan?
Yet there are still Libs who believe that the ABC is their friend.
Anyone else surprised Prime Ministerial responsibilities include directing criminal investigations?
What a load of shit.
Seven-Nilligan is still in denial about the High Court’s throwing out the ouija board case against the so-called victim who assured his mother that he had never been abused.
If you want to see a spectacular case of intellectual and moral evasion, take a look at the annual report for 2019-20 from the Victorian DPP, the lovely (sarc) Kerri Judd. She buries the Pell case in a cryptic passing reference to one of the eight appeals against Victorian convictions being upheld – no further details. Admittedly, she didn’t drag the reputation of the Victorian courts through the mud single handed – Ferguson and Maxwell have a lot to answer for – but she and Cain should be held to account.
Obviously the complainant’s name wasn’t Kathy Sheriff. She has gone straight down the ABC memory hole.
So the accused cannot clear himself now, even if innocent?
How convenient for the ABC and the federal opposition.
remember Theo Theophanous?
So Milligan couldn’t get this story up in the original 4 Corners report. Everybody has gone away to think of a new strategy to tear down a conservative man. Wong and SHY oblige with a curiously timed referral. The system works…. Never change Auntie.
ScoMo, like previous Liberal leaders, gets it all wrong. No sympathy.
And we are surprised by this, why?
I wonder why the woman wanted to withdraw the complaint one day before taking her life?
Although this seems more believable than other #MeToo stories, it would be injustice to out the man allegedly involved, when he can’t really defend himself 32 years after the event.
Agreed. As Marshmallow Man is a TurdBull appointed acolyte I would expect nothing less.
He should just out himself and say he’s not interested in any accusation or any other thing that comes through the hands of filth like those two, then blatantly refuse to discuss it with anyone including the police. Every time it is raised just say the two words leftie filth and then nothing more.