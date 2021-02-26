Attention Michael Oakeshott groupies!

Posted on February 26, 2021 by Rafe Champion

Michael Oakeshott Association Conference 2021

 September 3rd 2021 marks the 20th anniversary since the inaugural conference at the London School of Economics. For obvious reasons, this forthcoming conference will be held online. As with MOA 2001, this conference will not be thematic. We thus encourage submissions across the full range of Oakeshott’s thought: epistemology, metaphysics, political philosophy, philosophical jurisprudence, philosophy of history, philosophy of education and aesthetics. In the interim years, interest in Oakeshott has steadily grown worldwide. We therefore especially welcome submissions from the non-Anglophone world.
Please send proposals to Eric Kos by April 1. [email protected] 

More about the Michael Oakeshott Association.

