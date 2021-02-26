Competition best way to wake up our universities

Posted on February 26, 2021 by Henry Ergas

With the outcome of the High Court appeal in Peter Ridd’s case highly uncertain, the government seems to have an almost touching faith in the capacity of its model code of conduct to protect academic freedom.


Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
  1. stackja says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:51 am

    Hopefully many “universities” will disappear with the loss of the overseas students. Why so much money is wasted on useless “degrees” amazes me.

  2. Snotball says:
    February 26, 2021 at 9:35 am

    Don’t have a subscription so can’t read it. Might see if it pops up on Facebook?

  3. max says:
    February 26, 2021 at 10:44 am

    economic principle of authority: “He who pays the piper calls the tune.”

    college faculties wants immunity from control by the outside agents who pay the university’s bills.

    Nothing scares the Left more than a threat to cut their funding by members of the non-Left.

    The correct strategy is replacement, not capture.

  4. David Archibald says:
    February 26, 2021 at 10:44 am

    In the same year that she persecuted Peter Ridd, the government gave an AO to the person who ran that university.

  5. paul says:
    February 26, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    the marxists in the bureaucracy will resort to that old time lefty favourite, market intervention to keep their comrades on the payroll

