Copper Don’t Preach

Posted on February 26, 2021 by currencylad

7 Responses to Copper Don’t Preach

  1. cuckoo says:
    February 26, 2021 at 12:14 pm

    Why am I reminded of that moment where Doctor Evil terrifies the assembled world leaders by showing them the clip of the White House being blown up (from Independence Day)?

  2. Turtle says:
    February 26, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    Emmanuel Goldstein

  3. Baa Humbug says:
    February 26, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    Been losing sleep?
    It’s OK. JoBama will let you have a free abortion.

  4. Mother Lode says:
    February 26, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    It is hilarious – every time they refer to the breach of the Capitol they ramp up the language a bit more.

    Now it is militias that stormed the Capitol.

    I also notice that US Police Chief (Chief of the US Police Department?) wears two masks. How can you trust a person who so uncritically bows down to what was a nonsense when it was first aired and since been laughed off.

    Besides, if she is wearing a mask and the person she is talking to is wearing one, then that is two layers between the supposed source of virus and her panic-breathing lungs.

  5. Paul says:
    February 26, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    and they were armed with flags and bear spray, not bombs

    The Capitol police were the ones with weapons, and the antifa fascist.

  6. Roger says:
    February 26, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    A recent survey found the number 1 concern of Democrats was…

    No, not the economy and job security.

    No, not covid or the health system.

    No, not the possibility of war with China.

    No, not even the possibility of Kamala Harris becoming POTUS.

    No, their number 1 concern is… Trump voters.

  7. Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld says:
    February 26, 2021 at 1:55 pm

    Anyone who saw videos from the January 6 protest would know the police opened more than one set of doors and let people in. Better still was the Trump supporter who fronted 3 cops leaning against a wall while the protest was on asking them why they were not calling for re-enforcements and they ignored him totally. The Leftists lies and hypocrisy is at an all time high. No lie too big, not statement too outlandish, they are really going for broke!

