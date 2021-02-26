Music Maestro: February 26, 2021

Posted on February 26, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

  1. Turtle says:
    February 26, 2021 at 5:53 pm

    Here’s some music I recorded. I played all the instruments. Some of the singing and songwriting was done with some mates. It’s very layered so it sounds better on speakers than a phone.

  2. Petros says:
    February 26, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    OT but this seems like it was a good idea to deport this person. Link

  4. Petros says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:11 pm

    Sorry Turtle, can’t seem to work that. Bloke from Australia deported back to NZ. Got shot dead by coppers in a standoff.

  5. Steve trickler says:
    February 26, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    The ability to embed on just the Music Maestro thread would be most welcome….just saying.

    ———

    Here we have a competition winner. Clever clip. Pulled from Zimmer’s channel.

    Hans Zimmer – The Dark Knight Orchestra Suite

