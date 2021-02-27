Decent Joe lovingly vaporises brown people for some reason

Decent Joe lovingly vaporises brown people for some reason

  1. Entropy says:
    February 27, 2021 at 10:48 am

    It’s different when they do it.

  2. miltonf says:
    February 27, 2021 at 10:56 am

    The war machine wants some more bang bang. Helpful when the ‘defence’ secretary has links to Rayethon.

  3. miltonf says:
    February 27, 2021 at 10:58 am

    All pretty much playing out as expected.

  4. Damon says:
    February 27, 2021 at 10:59 am

    ‘Decent’ Joe’s first action was to bomb white people’s jobs. Next was to bomb brown people. Got his proprieties right.

  5. Damon says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:03 am

    ‘proprieties’ priorities. When will these spell checkers actually learn to spell, or believe that people actually know what they are writing.

  6. H B Bear says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:04 am

    The US is back in the war business.

  7. Roger says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:06 am

    ‘Decent’ Joe’s first action was to bomb white people’s jobs. Next was to bomb brown people. Got his proprieties right.

    Somewhere in between he supercharged funding for the abortion of brown babies at home and abroad.

  8. Tom says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:20 am

    The US is back in the war business.

    And all America’s “liberal” zombies are cheering the return of endless wars because not Drumpf. Revolting.

  9. mem says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:25 am

    It’s taken Biden just a month to repeat what he did 12 years ago. He’s owned by the US war machine. This is just the beginning.

  10. Dr Faustus says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:27 am

    Got his proprieties right.

    Correct usage (in an ironic way).

  11. BorisG says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:37 am

    When it is done by Trump, it is ok, but when Biden warns Iran, it is bad. Hypocrites.

    Biden had to do it so attacks on US milktary don’t go unpunished.

    Good.

  12. Lee says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:38 am

    But … but … but … Trump was supposed to be the president who was a “fascist”, “a warmonger threatening to start wars” (with the same countries he was allegedly cosying up to) , “a danger to mankind with his finger on the nuclear button.”

  13. Rockdoctor says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:38 am

    mem

    If this is the beginning hopefully Australia stays out of it.

  14. a happy little debunker says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:40 am

    I remember when Democrats dared to question Trump’s ‘reckless decision’ not to start a shooting war with the NATO ally Turkey over Syria based Kurds.
    Now those same Democrats attack Syrians (o Syrian soil) that the MSM allege are backed by Iran.
    We know that VP Kamala Harris was unaware of this attack prior to it happening – my only question is what did POTATUS know and when will he know it?

  15. theleftfootkick says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:43 am

    Is sleepy Joe is seeing it the same as Trump!

  16. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Biden is not even a figure head, the decrepit old crook can’t even read his lines from a teleprompter without thumbling.

  17. Dot says:
    February 27, 2021 at 11:53 am

    No Boris.

    Trump hit Iranian assets. I have no sympathy for Tehran or Assad. On either case.

    The difference is it was about the extent of Trump’s adventuring, and Joe campaigned that Trump was a war monger, which is ridiculous.

    Did Biden decide not to bomb ISIS? Or was that Obama’s failure alone?

    The point is he’s an idiot and did worse at what he accused Trump of.

  18. Professor FredLenin says:
    February 27, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    The Russians are practical , they support Assad for stability ,in his “opressive “regime Christians and Yazidis lived in peace untill ISIS . The west removed Saddam to encourage American style democracy,that was an improvemet the Irakis could do without . The chaos ensuingSaddams overthrow inspired ISIS so you couldsay the Americans created it ,there is no way Saddam woukd have tolerated these crazies ,he woul tolerate these crazies he would have nipped it in the bud . All the west had to do was arm him for another war and let tem kill each other .
    We just saw a classic example of American “democracy”in the recent election,yeah right !

  19. Mother Lode says:
    February 27, 2021 at 12:13 pm

    Boris’ strained comparison just shows how indefensible Biden and his technicolor dreamboat cabinet is.

  20. thefrollickingmole says:
    February 27, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    One of the first acts was to send many more us troops into Syria.
    One month later a need to bomb this “ protect the troops”

    To the sound of lefty cheers.
    And kameltoe not knowing.. a crock of shit to keep her “ pure” when Biden steps down

  21. Dot says:
    February 27, 2021 at 12:21 pm

    No Fred. Assad started ISIS, at least one of its antecedent organisations anyway.

    What were libertarians and paleocons saying the whole time?

    You might specifically have a moral case against Saddam, but Middle East adventurism will be an expensive folly.

    No no no we were told. George W Bush is the brave, super intelligent and non-swamp leader of the free world.

    You guys sold yourselves a pup.

  22. Dot says:
    February 27, 2021 at 12:22 pm

    Let’s not kid ourselves. The idea is to encircle Syria, Iran and the Saudis.

    It’s a nice idea on paper, that’s it. Also hence why vague or non existent causus belli.

