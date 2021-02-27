Decent Joe lovingly vaporises brown people for some reason

Tonight on CNN; "Is this the most diverse cabinet to bomb the Middle East?"
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 26, 2021
Tonight on CNN; "Is this the most diverse cabinet to bomb the Middle East?"
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 26, 2021
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
[G]overnment exists only to protect citizens’ lives and property from assault.
It’s different when they do it.
The war machine wants some more bang bang. Helpful when the ‘defence’ secretary has links to Rayethon.
All pretty much playing out as expected.
‘Decent’ Joe’s first action was to bomb white people’s jobs. Next was to bomb brown people. Got his proprieties right.
‘proprieties’ priorities. When will these spell checkers actually learn to spell, or believe that people actually know what they are writing.
The US is back in the war business.
‘Decent’ Joe’s first action was to bomb white people’s jobs. Next was to bomb brown people. Got his proprieties right.
Somewhere in between he supercharged funding for the abortion of brown babies at home and abroad.
And all America’s “liberal” zombies are cheering the return of endless wars because not Drumpf. Revolting.
It’s taken Biden just a month to repeat what he did 12 years ago. He’s owned by the US war machine. This is just the beginning.
Correct usage (in an ironic way).
When it is done by Trump, it is ok, but when Biden warns Iran, it is bad. Hypocrites.
Biden had to do it so attacks on US milktary don’t go unpunished.
Good.
But … but … but … Trump was supposed to be the president who was a “fascist”, “a warmonger threatening to start wars” (with the same countries he was allegedly cosying up to) , “a danger to mankind with his finger on the nuclear button.”
mem
If this is the beginning hopefully Australia stays out of it.
I remember when Democrats dared to question Trump’s ‘reckless decision’ not to start a shooting war with the NATO ally Turkey over Syria based Kurds.
Now those same Democrats attack Syrians (o Syrian soil) that the MSM allege are backed by Iran.
We know that VP Kamala Harris was unaware of this attack prior to it happening – my only question is what did POTATUS know and when will he know it?
Is sleepy Joe is seeing it the same as Trump!
Biden is not even a figure head, the decrepit old crook can’t even read his lines from a teleprompter without thumbling.
No Boris.
Trump hit Iranian assets. I have no sympathy for Tehran or Assad. On either case.
The difference is it was about the extent of Trump’s adventuring, and Joe campaigned that Trump was a war monger, which is ridiculous.
Did Biden decide not to bomb ISIS? Or was that Obama’s failure alone?
The point is he’s an idiot and did worse at what he accused Trump of.
The Russians are practical , they support Assad for stability ,in his “opressive “regime Christians and Yazidis lived in peace untill ISIS . The west removed Saddam to encourage American style democracy,that was an improvemet the Irakis could do without . The chaos ensuingSaddams overthrow inspired ISIS so you couldsay the Americans created it ,there is no way Saddam woukd have tolerated these crazies ,he woul tolerate these crazies he would have nipped it in the bud . All the west had to do was arm him for another war and let tem kill each other .
We just saw a classic example of American “democracy”in the recent election,yeah right !
Boris’ strained comparison just shows how indefensible Biden and his technicolor dreamboat cabinet is.
One of the first acts was to send many more us troops into Syria.
One month later a need to bomb this “ protect the troops”
To the sound of lefty cheers.
And kameltoe not knowing.. a crock of shit to keep her “ pure” when Biden steps down
No Fred. Assad started ISIS, at least one of its antecedent organisations anyway.
What were libertarians and paleocons saying the whole time?
You might specifically have a moral case against Saddam, but Middle East adventurism will be an expensive folly.
No no no we were told. George W Bush is the brave, super intelligent and non-swamp leader of the free world.
You guys sold yourselves a pup.
Let’s not kid ourselves. The idea is to encircle Syria, Iran and the Saudis.
It’s a nice idea on paper, that’s it. Also hence why vague or non existent causus belli.