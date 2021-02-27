Liberty Quote
I’m no longer angry. I am ashamed.— John Faulkner
Open Forum: February 27, 2021
Barda bing
Wheee 1
yo
Bugga
Sliante to all on the Cat!
This thread dedicated to the Little Missing Foot with Sea Lice That Could.
The US businesschick that invented Spanx, Sara Blakely, turns 50 today.
So much cash to be made from false advertising.
27 February is also International Polar Bear Day.
Racist white bastard things.
It would appear that lady-armed LNP manbunnery practitioner Zak Kirkup has rolled over a fortnight before election day (the Hun):
‘Liberal leader Zak Kirkup has waved the white flag to Premier Mark McGowan more than two weeks before Western Australia’s election, saying he does not want to “treat people like mugs” by ignoring the inevitable.
‘In a humiliating admission, Mr Kirkup said many people were telling him the Premier’s job would be declared safe on March 13.
‘“We have to acknowledge that because I don’t want to treat people like mugs,” he tweeted on Thursday.
‘“I’m not going to stop fighting, but I’m not going to pretend and make this election about something it’s not.”’
Cheesy little pancake of a man.
Elleben
Favourite part: Post election, it is possible that National Party will be the opposition party.
& the Liberal Party caucus will be able to hold meetings only if turns out that two of them get elected.
The Western Australian Liberals know they will go down in a screaming heap with Zac Kirkup. Their potential saviour sees themselves as waiting in the wings to gallop to the rescue, after the election….
Aida from Australia is gorgeous….. she is!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xgYYYlK1zU