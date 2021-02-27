The man universally endorsed by Australian feminists

THERE’S a lot to see in Texas and a lot of hands to shake at a food bank whose staff are working to make the world a better fed place for the poor. But Joe Biden, presently visiting the Lone Star State, encountered a little girl at one such facility and that, as they say, was that: he wouldn’t leave her alone. I’ve written before that while I don’t regard Biden as a pederast, I do think he has a strange fetish for girls. It is not normal for an adult man to be mesmerised by them, to manhandle, sniff and kiss them, to press them to his crotch, to caress their chests and quiz them about dating.

In any Australian jurisdiction, Biden would be sacked and very probably charged by police for his behaviour. As the country endures yet another sexual harassment panic promoted by the media to ‘get’ conservative enemies, it strikes me as apposite and telling that every feminist, grievance campaigner and professional leftist in the nation joyously welcomed “decent” Joe Biden to the presidency. But if he was the Morrison government minister for small business or some such thing, they would be screaming for his prosecution. These are not serious people. They don’t care about Brittany Higgins any more than they care about abused Aboriginal women. They are borderline sociopaths whose only objective is power attained through hatred and calumny. They are the toxic ones.