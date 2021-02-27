Toxic treatment of women by Labor and the left

In its ongoing series of attacks on the Federal Coalition, today The Australian comes up with this: Toxic Canberra too much for MP Nicolle Flint. Here is the gist of it in their own words:

Ms Flint — who was hounded, stalked, and labelled a slut and a prostitute in the vicious 2019 campaign in the South Australian seat of Boothby — has decided she can no longer tolerate the pressures of political life as a female MP…. “I did not put up my hand so I could be the sole candidate ­heckled, mocked and shouted down by GetUp, Labor and union members at community meetings,” Ms Flint told parliament. “I did not put up my hand so my election posters could be defaced with the words ‘skank’ and ‘blow and go’, suggesting I was a prostitute charging $60 an hour.”

Of course, given the nature of The Australian and its entirely anti-government left agenda, these two statements are 16 paragraphs apart. Go to the link and count them for yourself.