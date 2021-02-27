Toxic treatment of women by Labor and the left

In its ongoing series of attacks on the Federal Coalition, today The Australian comes up with this: Toxic Canberra too much for MP Nicolle Flint. Here is the gist of it in their own words:
Ms Flint — who was hounded, stalked, and labelled a slut and a prostitute in the vicious 2019 campaign in the South Australian seat of Boothby — has decided she can no longer tolerate the pressures of political life as a female MP….
“I did not put up my hand so I could be the sole candidate heckled, mocked and shouted down by GetUp, Labor and union members at community meetings,” Ms Flint told parliament. “I did not put up my hand so my election posters could be defaced with the words ‘skank’ and ‘blow and go’, suggesting I was a prostitute charging $60 an hour.”
Of course, given the nature of The Australian and its entirely anti-government left agenda, these two statements are 16 paragraphs apart. Go to the link and count them for yourself.
Hypocrisy and the left….. but I repeat myself.
I still struggle with why anybody would want to be a politician.
Why is she wearing a bin bag?
It’s a vocation that should only be sought by men (and some women) of a certain age with measurable achievements in genuine fields of endeavour (that would exclude much of trade unionism and party political hackery) that have benefitted the common weal. Their children should preferably be grown and their marriages stable.
Unhappily for us, we appear to have precisely the opposite arrangement.
You must be skilled, productive, morally sane and lack a need for narcissistic supply.
Because she was treated like garbage.
the political use of the stalking horse of sexual misconduct allegations, and real crimes, dates from at least Salome :
Kavanaugh had the drama play out to a packed audience that were there to resist his appointment
the Profumo scandal had some elements of this drama too
such historical experiences make valid pleas for justice more difficult to assess
Scomo should invite Nicolle Flint to head a panel of investigative advisors that can address how to appropriately manage sex, power and politics : call the report Lysistrata redux
LYSISTRATA
There are a lot of things about us women
That sadden me, considering how men
See us as rascals.
CALONICE
As indeed we are!
What Roger said is what it should be.
However, if you are a young sociopath with a huge lump of narcissism and a desire to manipulate and control others, all of whom you consider not as bright as yourself, the incredibly generous salaries and myriad additional benefits available at a very young age are very attractive and only require five years or so sucking up to the right factional leadership.
A hypocritical sexist collectivist slug (BIRM) laid into her for dressing in a feminine manner and the garbage bag outfit was a prop in a nice little video response to the aforementioned knobhead.
I’ve met Nicolle Flint, she’s a lovely woman (err, for a gliberal). Her treatment at the hand of various collectivist misogynist creeps was an absolute disgrace.
One of the articles about her mentioned Extinction Rebellion protesting at her office two weeks ago and painting on office windows.
Anybody know if any police charges laid for criminal damage ?
The trade union party can’t run on it’s record, so it has to keep kicking any anti-socialist dissent.
They’ll have a whinge about how few women there are in the Liberal Party front bench a month out from the election.
“Why is she wearing a bin bag?”
Hopefully, because it will become a fashion statement, and every married man will be relieved of trying to invent compliments for truly dreadful apparel, and will have more money to spend at the pub.
The problem with the “story” is that it was “reported” by Mr Kate Ellis, a political partisan — flushing the Paywallian’s credibilility as a news source down the toilet.
Why was the “reporting” left to a partisan with a dog in the fight?
The woman who made [historical] Buggery allegations against a Cabinet Minister rang Birmo last year and he allegedly told her “can’t talk to you, perhaps ring 1800 RESPECT” or words to that effect.
She subsequently suicided.
That’s on the Guardian Australia, so it’s agitprop, but if true, is exceptionally callous.
Why is she wearing a bin bag?
Because a few months ago her dress sense was criticized by a pompous windbag ABC Adelaide LEFTY radio presenter. Her response was to say “Is this what you would prefer me in Peter?” She made a video about it. Its probably on Youtube. It was quite a big story in SA.
Not being interested enough to keep up to date on SFL shinanegans, I was only aware of of this story via headlines and one line radio ‘news’ announcements.
No one here would be surprised that until I read this post, I had been under the impression that it was the Liberals who were having a go at her.
Despicable propaganda as usual.
The heading about ‘Toxic Canberra’ is totally misleading. The article is entirely about her disgusting treatment by far left groups in SA.
Boys and girls if you are going into politics you are going into a war that is win at all costs. You have to harden up like the old boys e.g. Sinclair, Black Jack McEwen
, Menzies etc, Latham’s not bad. You have to get in the ring and fight, fight like hell which is not what the piss weak Liberals of today are capable of, or a too stupid to do.
Dig up dirt, throw mud get in the fight or you get knocked out. Wishful thinking, I know.
It’s always the toxic left and leftist journalists and their hangers on who do this stuff.
No one hates as well as the left!
He declared his affiliation and was very even handed. You’re in error.
“and he allegedly told her “can’t talk to you, perhaps ring 1800 RESPECT” or words to that effect.
She subsequently suicided.”
Oh dear Dick Ed…you’re treading on egg shells. If your “story” is correct, then Birmingham “allegedly” gave her the right advice.
So now we have Dick Ed trying to blame this woman’s suicide on another member of parliament.
Back to your basement.
That’s one of the problems for Democracies and Republics:
groups like GetUp and CFFMEU & ETU organisers can ShowUp at the Booths and make life miserable for female volunteers.
Remember the 2010 campaign when some dropkick provoked a pensioner volunteer for Wyatt Roy to throw a punch at him in front of the cameras.
It was on the News all over Australia, Roy had to disavow him and the LNP cancelled his Membership.
Fair enough, you can’t go around punching annoying people, but the Electoral Commission does nothing to keep order either.
David Penberthy might be married to Kate Ellis but his journalism has always been pretty even handed. I have never found him to be highly partisan.
Penberthy’s brutal takedown of KRudd late last year was sublime.
They are so busy trying to make out the LNP has a problem with women, when it’s the left that bully everyone and this is another perfect example.
It’s on Guardian Australia, Cassie, so if i’m treading on eggshells then so are they.
Some here are intent on painting all who raise questions about Liberal MPs and Staffers breaking the Law as ratbags, which I find odd
The Liberal position as I understand it, is to barrack for the Truth, not for the side.
Barracking for the side is the Labor position, decidedly unAustralian, in my opinion.
“Some here are intent on painting all who raise questions about Liberal MPs and Staffers breaking the Law as ratbags, which I find odd”
Because most are ratbags Dick Ed…..much like you.
What Flint endured at the hands of GetUp during the 2018 election was a disgrace.
Adelagado
pompous windbag ABC Adelaide LEFTY
Tautological to the third power. Just say ABC Adelaide, the rest is automatic.
***They are so busy trying to make out the LNP has a problem with women***
The LNP only exist in Qld politics, in Canberra it’s the Liberal Party.
But yeah, they have 2 Women Problems.
One is nasty women like Linda Reynolds and Michaela Cash, representing the State of W.A..
The other is women hating male Cabinet Ministers, there appears to be quite a few of them too.
So, the push for more women in Canberra is a joke, all you end up with is women like Plibersek and Reynolds, incompetents that you wouldn’t give the time of day to.
“Ed Case says:
February 27, 2021 at 4:52 pm”
Dick Ed……your trolling is becoming quite tedious. You’re obsessed…I know you’re getting off on it. You need to have a cold shower or something…..go away and polish something in your basement.
**So now we have Dick Ed trying to blame this woman’s suicide on another member of parliament.***
You’re making claims about things i’ve never said now.
Birmo could have no idea what she was going to do, his response was just callous.
Callousness is par for the course in dealing with Labor Senators, but it’s a new low for the Liberal Party.
She is probably wishing she had joined a party at would fight back when one of theirs was attacked unfairly by the likes of SodOff! Or MSM editors.
Roger at 1.28 – or possibly the Ancient Greek model.
Almost by definition anyone seeking a career in politics should be told to fuck off and get a real job. The trouble is most have no skills and few prospects without continued patronage.
Yes they continue playing undergraduate politics in Minister’s offices until they are r a p e d or get preselection.