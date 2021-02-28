Crankster Squad

WITH News Corp providing cover this weekend for Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s crazy obsession with extracting from Facebook the encryption keys that prevent him from reading your mail – spoiler alert: if you oppose governments wiretapping citizens, you’re a friend of Jews child molesters – it’s little wonder the Morrison government is emboldened enough to create a new gestapo on a PR whim:

Fears vaccine hubs could be ‘targeted’ as online chatter spikes. It’s feared anti-vaxxers could target COVID-19 vaccine storage hubs, with online activity from protesters spiking in recent days. A special team of AFP detectives has been appointed by the Federal Government to watch the online interactions of the anti-vaccination “movement”. Previously, those interactions had measured about 200 a day, but recently that had skyrocketed to 6000 a day.



As I noted in The New Duopoly of Violence, ISIS fanatic Raghe Mohamed Abdi was known to the same AFP for two years prior to his murder of Maurice and Zoe Antill in December last year. The Federal Police failed to protect the lives of two elderly Australians randomly mutilated in their own home. But they have a “team” eavesdropping on vaccine critics. I would be very interested to know if these “detectives” are, in fact, committing a criminal offence. Australians have an implied constitutional right to free speech.