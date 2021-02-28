Crankster Squad

WITH News Corp providing cover this weekend for Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s crazy obsession with extracting from Facebook the encryption keys that prevent him from reading your mail – spoiler alert: if you oppose governments wiretapping citizens, you’re a friend of
Jews child molesters – it’s little wonder the Morrison government is emboldened enough to create a new gestapo on a PR whim:
It’s feared anti-vaxxers could target COVID-19 vaccine storage hubs, with online activity from protesters spiking in recent days.
A special team of AFP detectives has been appointed by the Federal Government to watch the online interactions of the anti-vaccination “movement”.
Previously, those interactions had measured about 200 a day, but recently that had skyrocketed to 6000 a day.
As I noted in The New Duopoly of Violence, ISIS fanatic Raghe Mohamed Abdi was known to the same AFP for two years prior to his murder of Maurice and Zoe Antill in December last year. The Federal Police failed to protect the lives of two elderly Australians randomly mutilated in their own home. But they have a “team” eavesdropping on vaccine critics. I would be very interested to know if these “detectives” are, in fact, committing a criminal offence. Australians have an implied constitutional right to free speech.
A government at war with its own people like most western governments. They are despicable.
If they can’t understand Net Costs it is little wonder they cannot understand the economic impact of Net Zero carbon.
Note they are referred to as protestors, rather than the more complimentary activists. The implication being that a protest has the potential for violence, whereas activism involves a credible ‘movement’ acceptable or beneficial to the elite.
Activism = an idea
Protest = insurrection
Because SpaceChook refuses to give us the encryption keys we should ban it from Australia.
The collective IQ of the country would increase 10 points in that scenario.
Of course if the Chook gave us the keys, and we banned them anyway, IQ would still rise 10 pts.
The Federal Police failed to protect the lives of two elderly Australians randomly mutilated in their own home.
The fact that such a person was imported into the country and that no action was taken even though officials were fully aware that he was dangerous, shows that the social contract has been torn up.
I saw this tipis on the news tonight and immediately thought bullshit. Not dissimilar to all these garage nazis we keeping hearing about.
What I did notice was the treatment of anti-vaccination protesters by the police, spraying them with teargas and making plenty of arrests. Bit different to how they treated the Black Lives Matter protestors.
It is inevitable that antivaxxers will destroy some large number of vaccine shots. They will of course not be actual antivaxxers but AFP who will pretend to be antivaxxers so the socialist Liberal filth can justify new intrusions into our privacy.
I’m so old I can remember when ‘chatter’ was the harmless preserve of lefty blogs.
Tool up.
Anyone should face consequences. IS not viewed as wrong.
The use of the vague ‘previously’ rather than a specific time period, leaves me suspicious. Are we talking about 18 months ago, or in the heyday of MySpace?
I wonder if this post has raised the ‘interactions’ above 6000.
Might need a few more ‘detectives’.
Monitoring subversive vaccine replies on the Cat is keeping a couple of pimply dorks with ffick glasses at AFP Beijing office employed, wonderful!
I’ll save the AFP some trouble: just let them not get the vaccine. We’ve mostly been letting people not get vaccinated since vaccines were invented so I don’t see the issue today.
Labor’s new slogan to conservatives should be ” Vot Labor! Can we really be worse?”
We are all Pete Evans now. Activated nut?
We might need some more detectives? Couldn’t find their own arse’s if they reached round.
Hi coppers: I ain’t an anti vaxxer, but I think what you are doing is immoral.
Would it make any difference? Laws that are never enforced are laws that don’t exist … they tested Australia and they got their answer.
and criminal.
You know how to find me. Here at Australia’s premier antivax site.
So can we get these coppers their pfizer jab as soon as possible.
That will make some of the problem go away.
Dutton wanting faeces
Book keys really takes the cake. No doubt he is also after Android and Apple too. Apple has so far refused any other country’s demands.
What does that even mean?
People talking to each other?
Don’t talk, Peter Dutton has something to put in you.
A bit like Chinese airport security.
Sure IR, I reckon it would take the snoops as long to work out who I am as it takes to skip a donut.
The more eager the government is for me to take this “vaccine”, the less likely I will have it.
Now that we’re almost a year into this “pandemic”, anyone here actually had it, know someone who’s had it or died from it?
I still don’t know of anyone.
There is something far more than implied about freedom of movement between the states and look how that worked out.
Plenty of friends in the UK, Fat Tony. And I was at a meeting back in June I think where Senator MacDonald entertained us all about the joys of being locked up with Covid.
Just remember.
The CCP is insisting that the anal swabs are the most accurate testing method for detecting COVID infection.
Australia’s “elite” typically fall over themselves to follow the lead of any country with more clout.
Things could get very…shitty.
This is the…arse end of the world after all.
Don’t blame me. I haven’t voted for him or any of the teachers the Labor party have put up in this seat. Each cycle I look at the form in despair and vote for independents and the minor parties first. Excluding the Greenfilth. They’ve had pride of place at the bottom of the form for as long as I can remember voting.
Although the SFL’s are doing their best to earn that most coveted last place. Come on Greenfilth you don’t want the SFL’s to steal your slot do you?
Can’t say I worry too much about Dutton at present, how about the legacy rape allegation against a former Labor Opposition leader/aspiring PM, from the same era, and a girl of the same age, ie 16.
Victorian police found too hard to pursue.
If this Left witch-hunt by an anonymous deceased person proceeds against an un-named person, let’s go the whole hog about documented allegations by a living woman against this senior Labor man.