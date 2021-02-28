I think he is talking about us

Paul Kelly in the Australian has a long piece claiming victory for Australia in the government v Facebook and Google kerfuffle.
I particularly liked this bit:
But there is a small group of angry critics that reject the model on the grounds of media diversity, insist small players will miss out, claim Facebook won the main concessions and complain that the big companies, notably News Corp, are getting what they want. Such critics have an extremely limited and selective view of how to assist journalism and what journalism should be assisted.
Let’s ignore the concession that this was really an industry protection policy and get to the rub.
I do not think that journalism should be ‘assisted’ at all. For any reason or at any time. If you cannot survive in the market, you fail. That is how the world is supposed to work.
What does feacesbook think?
The MSM got nuthin.
Shouldn’t the first question be why should journalism be “assisted”?
Kelly and newscorpse can fuck off.
And right there Kelly reveals his shallow intellect.
The man admits in writing that journalism needs government support.
Way to infantilise ones own profession.
Feacesbook- ha ha very apt. Just creeps vs creeps.
The pinkos have very different values to normal hardworking folk.
what journalism should be assisted
yes what does he actually mean by that? Left wing? Right wing? People with BAs in communications?
“I do not think that journalism should be ‘assisted’ at all. For any reason or at any time. If you cannot survive in the market, you fail. That is how the world is supposed to work.”
Amen.
Paul Kelly. Never knowingly right on anything.
Champagne socialists inside the bubble.
Assisted is something you do to little old ladies near busy streets, not billionaires with New York penthouses.
Makes van Wrongsolong look good.
Fuck these modern day candlestick makers.
I’m looking at replacing my mobile phone which is on deaths door. New ones are twice as good and half the price. That’s progress.
We alreadt have assisted journalism, its called the ABC.
Can I be assisted too, please?
Thanks Libs! Another resounding success!
Assist journalism.
What, are they artists now ?
Not true.
He once wrote a fantastic column on George Pell. Unfortunately the dickhead didn’t take my advice and retire on a winning note.
Meanwhile, Dennis Shanahan’s piece in the Weekend Aust. is basically a Dutton press release on how the home affairs minister MUST have encryption-breaking keys handed to him IMMEDIATELY by evil Facebook to stop Da Pedda Files.
An absolutely shameful column.
Based on the number and nature of threads about this one might get the feeling Sinc and CL are on the side of big tech against traditional newspapers.
People choose to pay for newspapers or subscribe to their pages. Ok some express irritation that their comments are not approved.
Facebook, Google and Twitter usage are free. That is because they use your data to for advertising etc. One stat mentioned recently that Google has 53% of the Australian advertising market and FB 28%. As we know the big techs have very high turnover with very little tax paid. Obviously not illegal. Just like Amazon. However how many jobs and commercial rents etc. within Australia do those large %ages contribute to. I would think very little compared to on the ground paper publications operating within Australia.
When I decide whose side I am on I am factoring things like :
FB changing the algorithms to affect the spread of the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to election. Twitter suspended account of NY Post, for 2 weeks, following its Hunter Biden article.
FB cutting off the live streaming by Steven Crowder on US election day when he had 15 million watching live. No explanation given. As he says he has spent lots of money over the years growing his FB followers.
Crowder a few days ago had a segment on his Youtube show where he proved 100% that some addresses (he says there were hundreds they checked) used be voters in Las Vegas were false as no such address (ie. address had no such number or is a vacant lot or even a highway). Prior to sending somebody to the physical locations they had checked the addresses via Google Earth and a asking a courier company if could deliver to those addresses. He went to great pains to point out not saying changed the election but that perhaps some checking was in order. Twitter again suspended his account.
Twitter banning President Trump.
Google altered the search results so that Tulsi Gabbard was hard to find after she performed very well in the first Dems candidates debate. However when same search done outside US done she was much easier to find. Saw Tulsi herself say that after first debate Google cancelled her Google Ads campaign and to this day never explained why.
Multiple examples of conservative social media platforms being demonetized, cancelled or suspended. Parler being shut down despite those being arrested for events at the Capitol using FB, Instagram etc far more to communicate.
To those constantly complaining about The Australian consider what would happen if Newscorp ceased to exist overnight. No The Oz, no Fox News. Or leftie Lachlan takes over.
Carry on because The Australian needs to be put in its place and we have only had 5 such threads mocking them so far (sarc).
Shanahan runs hot and cold. A 50:50 prospect at best.
The mainstream media would do much better if they replaced lots of their journalists with reporters. They’re meant to ask Who What When Where & Why but too many forget the Why, especially when asking politicians about Covid policies.
Mack – I think that approach died some time ago. It ain’t coming back.
In considering newspapers v Big Tech, newspapers are fairly transparent. You are told when you are reading Mavis or Prof van Wrongselen. Algorithms are completely hidden. You might find out they changed them on you after a few weeks. Then Zuck says trust us.