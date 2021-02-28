I think he is talking about us

Posted on February 28, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

Paul Kelly in the Australian has a long piece claiming victory for Australia in the government v Facebook and Google kerfuffle.

I particularly liked this bit:

But there is a small group of angry critics that reject the model on the grounds of media diversity, insist small players will miss out, claim Facebook won the main concessions and complain that the big companies, notably News Corp, are getting what they want. Such critics have an extremely limited and selective view of how to assist journalism and what journalism should be assisted.

Let’s ignore the concession that this was really an industry protection policy and get to the rub.

I do not think that journalism should be ‘assisted’ at all. For any reason or at any time. If you cannot survive in the market, you fail. That is how the world is supposed to work.

  1. Entropy says:
    February 28, 2021 at 2:56 pm

    What does feacesbook think?

    After further discussions, we are satisfied that the Australian government has agreed to a number of changes and guarantees that address our core concerns about allowing commercial deals that recognize the value our platform provides to publishers relative to the value we receive from them,” Facebook’s VP of global news partnerships, Campbell Brown, said in a statement.

    The MSM got nuthin.

  2. Roger says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:16 pm

    Such critics have an extremely limited and selective view of how to assist journalism and what journalism should be assisted.

    Shouldn’t the first question be why should journalism be “assisted”?

  3. miltonf says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    Kelly and newscorpse can fuck off.

  4. Baa Humbug says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    Such critics have an extremely limited and selective view of how to assist journalism and what journalism should be assisted.

    And right there Kelly reveals his shallow intellect.
    The man admits in writing that journalism needs government support.
    Way to infantilise ones own profession.

  5. miltonf says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    Feacesbook- ha ha very apt. Just creeps vs creeps.

  6. Bazinga says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    The pinkos have very different values to normal hardworking folk.

  7. miltonf says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    what journalism should be assisted

    yes what does he actually mean by that? Left wing? Right wing? People with BAs in communications?

  8. Karabar says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    “I do not think that journalism should be ‘assisted’ at all. For any reason or at any time. If you cannot survive in the market, you fail. That is how the world is supposed to work.”
    Amen.

  9. H B Bear says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    Paul Kelly. Never knowingly right on anything.

  10. egg_ says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    The pinkos have very different values to normal hardworking folk.

    Champagne socialists inside the bubble.

  11. H B Bear says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    Assisted is something you do to little old ladies near busy streets, not billionaires with New York penthouses.

  12. egg_ says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    Paul Kelly. Never knowingly right on anything.

    Makes van Wrongsolong look good.

  13. H B Bear says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:54 pm

    Fuck these modern day candlestick makers.

  14. H B Bear says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:58 pm

    I’m looking at replacing my mobile phone which is on deaths door. New ones are twice as good and half the price. That’s progress.

  15. Ian of Brisbane says:
    February 28, 2021 at 4:14 pm

    We alreadt have assisted journalism, its called the ABC.

  16. Graham says:
    February 28, 2021 at 4:46 pm

    Can I be assisted too, please?

  17. Albatross says:
    February 28, 2021 at 4:54 pm

    Thanks Libs! Another resounding success!

  18. duncanm says:
    February 28, 2021 at 5:14 pm

    Assist journalism.

    What, are they artists now ?

  19. jupes says:
    February 28, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    Paul Kelly. Never knowingly right on anything.

    Not true.

    He once wrote a fantastic column on George Pell. Unfortunately the dickhead didn’t take my advice and retire on a winning note.

  20. C.L. says:
    February 28, 2021 at 5:27 pm

    Meanwhile, Dennis Shanahan’s piece in the Weekend Aust. is basically a Dutton press release on how the home affairs minister MUST have encryption-breaking keys handed to him IMMEDIATELY by evil Facebook to stop Da Pedda Files.

    An absolutely shameful column.

  21. BrettW says:
    February 28, 2021 at 5:41 pm

    Based on the number and nature of threads about this one might get the feeling Sinc and CL are on the side of big tech against traditional newspapers.

    People choose to pay for newspapers or subscribe to their pages. Ok some express irritation that their comments are not approved.

    Facebook, Google and Twitter usage are free. That is because they use your data to for advertising etc. One stat mentioned recently that Google has 53% of the Australian advertising market and FB 28%. As we know the big techs have very high turnover with very little tax paid. Obviously not illegal. Just like Amazon. However how many jobs and commercial rents etc. within Australia do those large %ages contribute to. I would think very little compared to on the ground paper publications operating within Australia.

    When I decide whose side I am on I am factoring things like :

    FB changing the algorithms to affect the spread of the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to election. Twitter suspended account of NY Post, for 2 weeks, following its Hunter Biden article.

    FB cutting off the live streaming by Steven Crowder on US election day when he had 15 million watching live. No explanation given. As he says he has spent lots of money over the years growing his FB followers.

    Crowder a few days ago had a segment on his Youtube show where he proved 100% that some addresses (he says there were hundreds they checked) used be voters in Las Vegas were false as no such address (ie. address had no such number or is a vacant lot or even a highway). Prior to sending somebody to the physical locations they had checked the addresses via Google Earth and a asking a courier company if could deliver to those addresses. He went to great pains to point out not saying changed the election but that perhaps some checking was in order. Twitter again suspended his account.

    Twitter banning President Trump.

    Google altered the search results so that Tulsi Gabbard was hard to find after she performed very well in the first Dems candidates debate. However when same search done outside US done she was much easier to find. Saw Tulsi herself say that after first debate Google cancelled her Google Ads campaign and to this day never explained why.

    Multiple examples of conservative social media platforms being demonetized, cancelled or suspended. Parler being shut down despite those being arrested for events at the Capitol using FB, Instagram etc far more to communicate.

    To those constantly complaining about The Australian consider what would happen if Newscorp ceased to exist overnight. No The Oz, no Fox News. Or leftie Lachlan takes over.

    Carry on because The Australian needs to be put in its place and we have only had 5 such threads mocking them so far (sarc).

  22. H B Bear says:
    February 28, 2021 at 5:51 pm

    Shanahan runs hot and cold. A 50:50 prospect at best.

  23. MACK says:
    February 28, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    The mainstream media would do much better if they replaced lots of their journalists with reporters. They’re meant to ask Who What When Where & Why but too many forget the Why, especially when asking politicians about Covid policies.

  24. H B Bear says:
    February 28, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    Mack – I think that approach died some time ago. It ain’t coming back.

    In considering newspapers v Big Tech, newspapers are fairly transparent. You are told when you are reading Mavis or Prof van Wrongselen. Algorithms are completely hidden. You might find out they changed them on you after a few weeks. Then Zuck says trust us.

