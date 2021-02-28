Undeniable fact: the 2020 Presidential election was a coup

Posted on February 28, 2021 by currencylad

7 Responses to Undeniable fact: the 2020 Presidential election was a coup

  1. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:24 pm

    Fascists have taken over the US and keep pretending everything is normal.

  2. mh says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:27 pm

    🔴 President Donald Trump LIVE at CPAC 2021 Final Day COMPLETE LIVE Coverage from Orlando

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VDZfIvXnzI

  3. JR says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:35 pm

    The republic has fallen, it is over; its allegedly hallowed institutions we’re not interested in saving it. Or even answering the phone.

    Fatima.

    As annoying as this fellow is (albeit well-meaning and effusive though wearingly dumb), the ‘guests’ are top dollar, top-shelf and this really must be watched. Skip the first 15 minutes or so:

    https://michaeljlindell.com

  4. Scott Osmond says:
    February 28, 2021 at 11:43 pm

    No no! it wasn’t stolen the sanctity of the process was fortified! Amusing isn’t it how tame and compliant the media has become now the groper in chief is squatting in the whitehouse? Whatever happened to speaking truth to power? What ever happened to democracy dies in darkness?

  5. maree says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:06 am

    A coup? Anyone with a brain and a wide view knows that. Wait until the old pedo is in finally in the old people’s dementia home, then you will see the real coup, as planned.

  6. maree says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:17 am

    A further comment about coup by dementia, look at them all, near or past age of 80, fully botoxed with very questionable histories. Ventrilouqist dummies on teleprompter.

    The same happened to Europe, China, Russia, all these ossified critters who can’t let go, even when they are wheeled out incompetent and incontinent.

    The virus should have sorted them.

  7. Captain Katzenjammer says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:45 am

    The fraud was so obvious, so blatant, so unquestionable – why would anyone prepare strategies to reveal the lies and cheating when it was conducted openly right under everyone’s noses. Nothing of it was hidden from view. No reasonable person could assume they would get away with it.

    It was as obvious as the tanks rolling into Hungary in 56.

