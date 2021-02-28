Undeniable fact: the 2020 Presidential election was a coup

Michael Anton’s superb essay: The Continuing Crisis: The election and its aftermath.
The riches of the rich are not the cause of the poverty of anybody; the process that makes some people rich is, on the contrary, the corollary of the process that improves many peoples want satisfaction. The entrepreneurs, the capitalists and the technologists prosper as far as they succeed in best supplying the consumers.— Ludwig von Mises
Fascists have taken over the US and keep pretending everything is normal.
🔴 President Donald Trump LIVE at CPAC 2021 Final Day COMPLETE LIVE Coverage from Orlando
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VDZfIvXnzI
The republic has fallen, it is over; its allegedly hallowed institutions we’re not interested in saving it. Or even answering the phone.
Fatima.
As annoying as this fellow is (albeit well-meaning and effusive though wearingly dumb), the ‘guests’ are top dollar, top-shelf and this really must be watched. Skip the first 15 minutes or so:
https://michaeljlindell.com
No no! it wasn’t stolen the sanctity of the process was fortified! Amusing isn’t it how tame and compliant the media has become now the groper in chief is squatting in the whitehouse? Whatever happened to speaking truth to power? What ever happened to democracy dies in darkness?
A coup? Anyone with a brain and a wide view knows that. Wait until the old pedo is in finally in the old people’s dementia home, then you will see the real coup, as planned.
A further comment about coup by dementia, look at them all, near or past age of 80, fully botoxed with very questionable histories. Ventrilouqist dummies on teleprompter.
The same happened to Europe, China, Russia, all these ossified critters who can’t let go, even when they are wheeled out incompetent and incontinent.
The virus should have sorted them.
The fraud was so obvious, so blatant, so unquestionable – why would anyone prepare strategies to reveal the lies and cheating when it was conducted openly right under everyone’s noses. Nothing of it was hidden from view. No reasonable person could assume they would get away with it.
It was as obvious as the tanks rolling into Hungary in 56.