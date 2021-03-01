Ayres Rock was the original name for Uluru

YEAH. I KNOW AUSTRALIANS: Hilarious lies Aussies tell foreigners. 6
What I tell them back home is that the biggest mistake Canada made – other than electing Trudeau father and son – was not becoming a test playing nation in cricket. It’s not a lie, but I have yet to say it to anyone who sees the point or comes even remotely close to believing it. This is the one I liked best and there are others at the link.
Uluru is an optical illusion
“I convinced my ex-girlfriend from Scotland that Uluru was just a tiny rock that we took pictures of up close.”
Of course, you more or less have to be an Australian even to know that Uluru exists. The post is taken in its entirety from Instapundit.
For those who don’t know:
Mount Warning climb in northern NSW is being closed permanently because of claims by aboriginal group that it was a sacred ‘coming of age’ peak where they walked in the clouds.
The walk was built in 1909 by volunteers. It was closed under the guise of safety during COVID in 2020, but FOI revealed that NSW actually just wanted to close it without public backlash and without a “last climb” rush like ayres rock.
As for ayres rock…
The entire area including the resort and caravan park are funded by the government, albeit indirectly via a “infrastructure” investment body. So the report got a loan with zero interest that they make no repayments on and won’t have to pay back unless they make profit. I.e. It will never be paid back. Tourist numbers were in free fall after the climb was closed, but covid will be used as an excuse to throw even more money in.
Just after Gulf War 1, I was working in Iran. My host took me into a surveyors’ supply shop so we could price up some Brunton compasses, and they said to me with big smiles ‘What’s that?’
A poster for Leica survey equipment, with a 2′ x 2′ vertical aerial photo image of Ayers’ Rock.
In Mashhad, not so far from Afghanistan.
Later as we travelled the desert to our project area, my hosts put on the BBC radio news on their car radio, specially for me.
“Today ten women were ordained in a world first, in a special service of the Anglican Church in Perth, Western Australia.”
I was able to say I knew two or three of them.