Dark clouds come at you fast

Posted on March 1, 2021 by currencylad

96 Responses to Dark clouds come at you fast

  1. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:43 am

    Hopefully Albo will now meet with Kathy Sheriff and address her complaint.
    He wouldn’t want to be a hypocrite, would he?

  2. win says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:56 am

    People will be taking bets on just how many more times Louise Milligan can neon light what a fool looks like.

  3. duncanm says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:58 am

    No worries, the national broadcaster is right on it.

    Buried down in para 11 of this expose on the cabinet minister

    Is Sarah Sea-Patrol insisting Albo “do something”?

    On Sunday, Anthony Albanese told ABC’s Insiders the allegation against a current cabinet minister is a “test” for Morrison, who must satisfy himself it is appropriate for the man to continue in his current position.

    Albanese refused to say how he would handle a similar allegation against a Labor frontbencher, arguing that this was a hypothetical.

    well Albo, what about it ?

  4. Rusty of Qld says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:00 am

    Wonder which Billy boy is shitting bricks?

  5. Chris M says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:13 am

    Is this another Shorten article?

  6. Roger W says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:15 am

    At last. Fighting back in the only way possible.
    Remember the scene from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid where someone challenges Butch to a knife fight and he says, “hang on a minute lets settle the rules”. The opponent stands, legs asplay, and says, “what rules?” Butch kicks him in the groin and says, “that’s right, there are no rules in a knife fight”.

  7. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:25 am

    Back in 2014 the Liberals did the decent thing and kept shtum about Bill Shorten…they could have made huge political capital out of it, instead they remained silent. It is worth noting that throughout the police investigation Shorten did not step down from his position as leader.

    Now in 2021 we are witnessing a complete contrast. Labor has deliberately politicised this allegation. I find it hard to believe that people in the party like Shorten, Fitzgibbon and others would be supporting this quite deliberate and very nasty politicisation but the likes of Wong and Keneally possess no such decency. They are determined to destroy Morrison and the Liberal government regardless. So I was very, very happy to hear that Senator Henderson had passed on the letter. For far too long the Liberals have turned the other cheek to this muck.

    Labor will reap what it sows.

  8. Judith Sloan says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:29 am

    It’s all about Louise. Certainly not respecting the family of the alleged victim.

  9. miltonf says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:29 am

    Wong and Keneally possess no such decency.

    Poisonous people. Antipodean versions of AOC and that horrible woman from Minnesota.

  10. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:30 am

    “It’s all about Louise. Certainly not respecting the family of the alleged victim.”

    Exactly.

  11. miltonf says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:31 am

    Our very own squad. Pathetic in a way how the Australian left just copies the bullshit from the US.

  12. BrettW says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:34 am

    Whilst it is tragic the lady is no longer with us this means any evidence is now hearsay. There is no physical evidence as we are talking about 1988. No doubt Labor are happy to convict and smear based on that. No man can defend himself in such circumstances. They are truly despicable.

  13. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:36 am

    “BrettW says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:34 am
    Whilst it is tragic the lady is no longer with us this means any evidence is now hearsay. There is no physical evidence as we are talking about 1988. No doubt Labor are happy to convict and smear based on that. No man can defend himself in such circumstances. They are truly despicable.”

    Which is why I want Labor to be bitten and bitten hard because, in the case of the allegation against the Labor frontbencher, there is a woman who is alive to testify.

  14. notafan says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:37 am

    Louise Milligan is an awful writer.

  15. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:38 am

    “no doubt Labor are happy to convict and smear based on that.”

    Fine..then it works both ways.

    This whole process of smearing, smearing and smearing in order to convict started with Pell……and of course the same Louse is involved in this.

  16. H B Bear says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:40 am

    I’m sure Sarah Hyphen-SeaPatrol will inject the necessary rational thought and measured balance this issue demands.

  17. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:40 am

    “Louise Milligan is an awful writer.”

    Louse Milligan is an awful person.

  18. duncanm says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:42 am

    Louise Milligan is an awful writer.

    She sure is. I would have suspected this tweet was after one too many sherry’s, but its 10am in the morning.

    What, exactly, does this mean?

    .. the PM must confirm to himself that the Cabinet Minister, that it is appropriate that he remain in Cabinet

    Maybe she meant: The PM must convince himself that it is appropriate that the Cabinet Minister remains in Cabinet

    Well… presumably that’s exactly what the PM has done, or the bloke would be out. No?

  19. H B Bear says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:42 am

    Believe all victims.

  20. Wallace says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:42 am

    Would you want this mob running the country?

  21. maree says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:56 am

    Labor must have known this would re-surface when it started down this track. They must have been blind, deaf and stupid to think a person who sought to be PM, with an accuser who is still in the land of the living, would not be fair game for the tactics they are using against the governing party.

    Shame on politics, and more shame on Labor for forcing a cover-up on behalf of one of its own former shining sons, while turning heat on the other side over same accusations from three decades ago.

    Hypocrites and disgusting bastards.

  22. Entropy says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:01 am

    They s just think it won’t happen to them as the same rules don’t apply. Sociopaths the lot of them.
    Plus the likes of 7-Nilligan doing the dirty work for them.

  23. mareeS says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:02 am

    How blind, deaf and stupid is Labor to pursue this course, knowing that accusations against their own former would-be PM and frontbencher are still maintained by her and un-investigated by VicPol?

  24. Major Elvis Newton says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:02 am

    #believeallwomen

    Right Tanya, Penny, Sarah, Louise, et al?

  25. mareeS says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:04 am

    How deaf, dumb and stupid of Labor not to know this would come back to bite them?

  26. mareeS says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:08 am

    Apologies for repeats, the site is playing tricks. Long time here, occasional commenter, now having to do tiresome log-ins, as of today. Why?

  27. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:10 am

    “mareeS says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:04 am
    How deaf, dumb and stupid of Labor not to know this would come back to bite them?”

    I think it’s a combo of hubris, narcissism and vicious spite. They’re angry at Morrison’s popularity.

  28. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:11 am

    “Major Elvis Newton says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:02 am
    #believeallwomen

    Right Tanya, Penny, Sarah, Louise, et al?”

    Only #believeallwomen when they allege something against conservatives.

  29. Bruce in WA says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:14 am

    The presumption of innocence imposes on the prosecution the burden of proving the charge and guarantees that no guilt can be presumed until the charge has been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

    — Australian Attorney General’s Office

  30. candy says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:16 am

    There is something to be said for facing up to allegations and being upfront about them from the beginning instead of letting things fester. Shorten can never be leader again. He has hidden this too long and Labor know how to crush his hopes if they want to.

    I just wonder if the wives/families of the men involved would prefer to see the man upfront categorically deny, state his case. There are only so many cabinet ministers.
    Hard to know how one would react. Be open and open to questioning or just wait it out till the Left crazies give it up. (assuming man is innocent).

  31. Jo says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:23 am

    Chloe may as well give the curtains for the Lodge to Vinnies.

  32. Mother Lode says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:25 am

    Albanese refused to say how he would handle a similar allegation against a Labor frontbencher, arguing that this was a hypothetical.

    In that case he would not be in any position to say that Scomo had handled it badly – if he doesn’t have some idea as to how it should be managed. Perhaps not to the finest detail, but how can a person hear of a situation that could happen to them without at least contemplating a plan in broad strokes purely as a defensive position.

    It is of course a cop out. He does not want to become a story and take the spotlight off the Libs, but more importantly he plans criticise whatever the Libs do.

  33. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:27 am

    I would have suspected this tweet was after one too many sherry’s, but its 10am in the morning.

    That hardly rules out Ms Lose 7-Nil Again.

  34. jupes says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:31 am

    At last. Fighting back in the only way possible.

    Iran vs Iraq in the historical wape wars.

  35. Winston Smith says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:33 am

    Duncanm:

    She sure is. I would have suspected this tweet was after one too many sherry’s, but its 10am in the morning.

    No, that works out. If you use beer instead of milk for the Rice Bubbles, that’s 4 standard drinkies by 1000.
    *snap/crackle/burp!*

  36. duncanm says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:46 am

    If you use beer instead of milk for the Rice Bubbles

    Surely Kahlua, Baileys or some other creamy abomination is more appropriate for the Rice Bubbles.

  37. lotocoti says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:47 am

    What, exactly, does this mean?

    The gibberish after the colon is Albospracht, not a carefully crafted, over-remunerated Nilliganism.
    Probably.

  38. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:57 am

    Milligan is the alpbc s manhunter general burning malereputations at thecmicrophone . A truly evil person a modern day Torquemada .
    The socialist Hitlers minionGoebells set the pattern for todays socialist Liars .
    These mongrelsare truly evil .

  39. BrettW says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:58 am

    If Shorten is damaged by this does Albo really care ?

  40. rich says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    Labor will reap what it sows.

    No they won’t. Not while the conservative side is full of cuckolds who would rather lose honourably in a knife-fight and are willing to drag “allies” down with them.

  41. Terry Pedersen says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    Already investigated by the Police years ago and found to have no credibility.

  42. Roger says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    Milligan demonstrating yet again that she has a tenuous grasp of the most basic of our legal principles.

  43. Rafiki says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:09 pm

    Brett at 10.34

    Yes, but if she has made a report in writing, this might be admitted as evidence of what she asserts to be fact under exceptions in the Evidence Act +NSW). I think it’s a 65, but a 66 might also apply. Evidence by the likes of Wong as to what she said would be second-hand and inadmissible (unless adduced for a non-hearsay purpose.

    Maree and others. It may be that some in Labor see this as a way to sabotage Shorten, embarrass Albi, and clear the way for Pliberseck. (This is not an original thought.)

  44. min says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:14 pm

    We have another troll who posts misinformation no Terry police said they could not find the witnesses victim supplied so she has found them for police .

  45. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:14 pm

    “Already investigated by the Police years ago and found to have no credibility.”

    Don’t you know….our resident creep has the sharpest legal mind in the country……just ask Ben Batterham.

  46. notafan says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    Rafiki

    The deceased withdrew the day before she died.

    There is no case.

  47. Wallace says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    Bloody hell.
    Your abc is full on today with get the government accusations against the PM.
    Hardly any mention of the Sarah H email.
    The Oz has gone quiet on all reporting of anything.
    My member in the Vic Legislative ass. Is asking me if I think she should oppose dictator dans new proposal for a 12 month continuation of the state of emergency.
    Bloody hell!

  48. shatterzzz says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:27 pm

    Remember way back when ……. this was all about a certain Miss Higgins! .. So, sooo long ago now ………

  49. notafan says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:31 pm

    No credibility?

    I don’t think so, more no prospect of conviction as an ancient he said she said.

    Young man has sex with a alcohol affected 16 year old after he comes into her room at 4 am.

    He admitted the sex.

    If it wasn’t a crime it was still disgraceful behaviour.

    But I still don’t think it should go to court either.

    The decision to allow adults to pursue abuse allegations without a time limit is a poor one, leaves the door to false claims too wide.

    Just wait for inconvenient exculpatory witnesses to die.

  50. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    Will this make the SFL….always craven, always spineless and always supine when dealing with the progressive left and in particular…their ABC…..finally wake up and grow a spine?

  51. Jo says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    rich the SFL’s are not conservative

  52. Terry Pedersen says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    police said they could not find the witnesses victim supplied so she has found them for police

    She said she’d found them back then too (2013?) and has been on about it ever since her claims were found to be not credible. It’s like the nun and the gorilla: “He doesn’t phone, he doesn’t write”.

  53. Lee says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    Already investigated by the Police years ago and found to have no credibility.

    By VicPol, the most politicised, left wing (and arguably corrupt) police force in the country.
    LOL

  54. BrettW says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Terry P has full confidence in VICPOL investigations based on lawyer X and Pell cases.

  55. Pedro the Loafer says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    Louise (7-0) Milligan reckons all men are monsters and should be jailed for smiling at a pretty woman.

    Except ALP/lefty men. They can have open slather at the ladies under her rules.

  56. rugbyskier says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    I wonder if the ALP has the chutzpah to say that the allegations are a load of BS.

  57. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    March 1, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    The entire cast in this comedy is wymminses, from bleating victims of 30 year old accusations (which need not exist because the multiple complaint forums and “all sheilas must be believed” mindset was well established back then, when they did nothing to make their case) to long term political actresses who have been playing prepubescent schoolgirl nasty games from the day they arrived in the Parliament.

    They are all the same – Louse 7-nil again, that Wong chap, the utterly evil yank – Eddie’s gurrrlll, the useless Minister for War who ran away to hospital, the adult chickie who went back to the office late with some randy bloke after a night on the turps, our Sarah (lovely lass that) who has built a pointless career on her backside in the Senate feeding on this drivel … .

    Then there is Tanya – missus of a gaoled drug dealer who now runs Justice in NSW! – the likely beneficiary of their loose alliance, for as long as it lasts before they turn on each other.

    The species is its own worst enemy, reserving its most vicious efforts for other wymminses – its primeval.

  58. Baa Humbug says:
    March 1, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    I know Milligan is a biatch but why are some people attributing to her the Albo quote in her tweet? Did yuze really need quotation marks?

    Also, it is not clear if the email received by Henderson is about Shorten. I think it may be about a different MP.

  59. LBLoveday says:
    March 1, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    If it wasn’t a crime it was still disgraceful behaviour.
    .
    Providing (more like plying) her with alcohol and cannabis was a crime, although the Statute of Limitations may render prosecution impossible.

  60. Rohan says:
    March 1, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:35 pm
    Will this make the SFL….always craven, always spineless and always supine when dealing with the progressive left and in particular…their ABC…..finally wake up and grow a spine?

    No.

  61. Ceres says:
    March 1, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    The species is its own worst enemy, reserving its most vicious efforts for other wymminses – its primeval.
    As a female I have to agree with you Mick. As a male saying that, look out as you’ll be cancelled, as women are on a roll at the moment and can do no wrong. It’s maddening.

  62. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    “Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    March 1, 2021 at 1:05 pm”

    As a woman I agree with every word you wrote.

  63. Rafiki says:
    March 1, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    Not so Notafan, even if a rape charge is laid. However, I suspect the greater danger here is a coronial inquest in SA. Will the Coroner be invited to explore whether the cause of her death was the rape? I suspect that this is what Turnbull has in mind and will be the main game here. The rules of evidence are looser and ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ is not the standard of proof.

  64. mareeS says:
    March 1, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    Baa Humbug, if the email wasn’t about short one (who has never responded to the allegations), then Labor has two problems.

    ps, as a woman who has been around the media/politics game, I agree women in politics is the equivalent of my old girls’ high school, in that you either swim with them or they eat you. I got out a long time ago, it was too much like lunchtime at St Aloysius.

    Stay out of it and have a better life, girls. Politics is brutal, so don’t whinge if you get onto that ladder and decide to keep climbing. Look at the results.

  65. Syd Gal says:
    March 1, 2021 at 2:01 pm

    There seems to be a pattern in Milligan upsetting complainants and their families in her pursuit of investigative journalism. She even writes about this in her books on the Pell case. 1. In Chris Friel’s recent piece, “The Chronology of Tethering” Friel says that the choirboy made a complaint about Milligan visiting him at the RSL club. 2. In her book Cardinal, Milligan admits that one family felt “very anxious” about a male relative going public on the ABC and the impact this would have on the family (that person had been convicted of assaulting his partner but Louise “warmed to him” when they met). 3. In her book Witness, Milligan writes about the mother of the deceased choirboy. Milligan complains that cross examination made it sound as if Milligan had written the mother’s account without her permission sounds like some other family observations). 4. Also in Witness – Milligan writes about a complainant she visited in Qld – she had named him in Cardinal – “when he got the book he was horrified to see that he was named”. 5. Milligan door knocked a complainant who had made an allegation in 2002 – “The man’s face changed when he realised I was a journalist and he wasn’t happy I was there”.

    Last Friday Milligan tweeted: “BREAKING: Exclusive from me” about letters sent to the PM and others – but what was her involvement in this latest matter? Does this relate to the Inside the Canberra Bubble program which I think she said took 4 months to make?

  66. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    “Last Friday Milligan tweeted: “BREAKING: Exclusive from me” about letters sent to the PM and others – but what was her involvement in this latest matter? Does this relate to the Inside the Canberra Bubble program which I think she said took 4 months to make?”

    She’s involved and yes…..it relates to the Four Corners’ hit piece last year.

  67. John A says:
    March 1, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    From the linked piece:

    Allegation aired following letter
    A 31-page dossier outlining the allegation was sent by express post to the offices of the Prime Minister, Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young and Senator Wong on Wednesday.

    The list of addressees tells me that this is entirely a grubby, political hit-job.

  68. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    “The list of addressees tells me that this is entirely a grubby, political hit-job.”

    Ah yes…and Nilligan is up to her neck in it.

  69. BrettW says:
    March 1, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    If Milligan thought the 1988 Sydney case was relevant to the Canberra bubble program then why not the Shorten case ?. Pretty similar in nature and time and that both well before alleged culprits became MP’s.

    VICPOL have a credibility problem (what is new) in that they proceeded against Pell knowing he had plenty of alibi witnesses but only the word of one person. How can they say Shorten case ant rely on one person. After all Andrews did say he would believe all victims.

    In this case Labor and the Press surely can’t think there is a case without a live complainant ?

  70. Old Lefty says:
    March 1, 2021 at 2:47 pm

    The Oz is reporting today that the family of the dead woman who made (and withdrew) the complaint against the minister didn’t want the ABC to go public with it.

    The Milligan trifecta: anonymous sources, breaches of confidence and conveniently dead witnesses.

  71. H B Bear says:
    March 1, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    Very hard to get any air time about getting felt up by Alan Tudge (allegedly) in the current media environment.

  72. Tim Neilson says:
    March 1, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    Already investigated by the Police years ago and found to have no credibility.

    Careful Terry, that’s potentially defamatory.

    They didn’t find any such thing. They found that there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction under the then laws, at which time a “he said she said” case was unlikely to succeed.

  73. Tom says:
    March 1, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    I gather someone at the ABC has constructed a gotcha against an electorally popular unnamed Queensland federal cabinet minister who Get Up failed to dislodge at the 2019 election with a protracted smear campaign.

    That’s why the ABC sent a smug female knowall (apparently not a member of the Canberra press gallery) to today’s press conference with Morrison, who lectured him about what he should do about aged care while gagging to ask him about the ABC’s latest gotcha target.

    If it was Albo, the ABC wymmynses would be lining up to give him a happy ending.

  74. caveman says:
    March 1, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    The PM should call a National lockdown until this dark cloud passes.
    Lockdowns are just so hot right now.

  75. Dot says:
    March 1, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    Remember when the Get It Up! fuckhead actually did or faked passing out on Da Project?

  76. BrettW says:
    March 1, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    Plus they said they could not find the people she said might assist her case. She says she has subsequently found them but strangely they are not interested.

    Albo needs to ask for case to be re-opened or keep quiet about the other case. Can’t have him being one side can we ?

    “They didn’t find any such thing. They found that there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction under the then laws, at which time a “he said she said” case was unlikely to succeed”

  77. Syd Gal says:
    March 1, 2021 at 3:06 pm

    Yes, it’s hard to understand the differing approaches by Vic Police with the Pell case and the other historic he said/she said case. But another issue with the Pell case was that somehow the complainant was able to describe furniture which had not been built in 1996. The description is in the 2016 42 min VicPol/Pell Rome interview on the SMH site and in the HCA 12 March video around about 2:50 for 20 mins. It was redacted in the transcript. Then look at photos of the Priests’ Sacristy in the public domain. This has been covered in numerous articles by Chris Friel on Academia and in Windschuttle’s recent book.

  78. Dot says:
    March 1, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    But another issue with the Pell case was that somehow the complainant was able to describe furniture which had not been built in 1996.

    He should be charged with perjury.

  79. Tator says:
    March 1, 2021 at 3:17 pm

    Tim Neilson,
    It was actually the Office of the DPP which stated “There was no reasonable prospect of a conviction” Even though there were 1700 pages of evidence submitted by VICPOL investigators to the DPP. Peter Faris QC has started assisting Sherriff in getting the case heard in court.

    Faris’s statement
    I am a retired Criminal Barrister and I am assisting Kathy in her endeavour to get Justice.

    In my view the Police should reopen the investigation into this matter and the Office of Public Prosecutions should prosecute Shorten.

    This is a serious complaint of rape and Kathy is entitled to her day in court as is Shorten.

    This case is similar in circumstances to the Pell case where the victim was the only eye-witness.

    As we know in that case a conviction was obtained on that evidence.

    Kathy is entitled to be heard in a criminal trial and to have a jury decide guilt or innocence.

    Peter Faris QC
    This statement was made before the High Court acquitted Pell on appeal. But the changes in Victorian Jury Direction laws that enabled Pell to be tried even when the ODPP turned VICPOL briefs down twice.
    One big difference is that Sherriff has a “recent complaint” witness to add support to the case.

  80. egg_ says:
    March 1, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    The ironing of the brothel creeper, the drug pusher’s moll and the gender-confused Wongbot pursuing an ethical issue.

  81. egg_ says:
    March 1, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    The Milligan trifecta: anonymous sources, breaches of confidence and conveniently dead witnesses.

    Like being smeared by someone who rolls around in offal and excrement.

  82. Viva says:
    March 1, 2021 at 3:47 pm

    Someone should ask Louise Milligan “What happened to you?”

  83. stevem says:
    March 1, 2021 at 3:55 pm

    And who exactly was in charge of the DPP when they said

    “There was no reasonable prospect of a conviction”

    John Cain Jr Jr. Son of former Labor premier of Victoria John Cain Jr, and Grandson of former Labor premier of Victoria John Cain.

  84. Snoopy says:
    March 1, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    What are the odds that Sydney entrepreneur and failed candidate for Liberal preselection x2, Jeremy Samuel, founder and managing director of Anacacia Capital is completely unknown to young Alex or his old man?

  85. notafan says:
    March 1, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    My apologies for thinking nilligan wrote the tweet.

    She’s still a dreadful writer, albo is too.

  86. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    March 1, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    This case is similar in circumstances to the Pell case where the victim was the only eye-witness.

    Wasn’t there something about Victoria Police advertising for witnesses to come forward?

  87. Texas Jack says:
    March 1, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    FFS, can we move on to something interesting?? Anything but this tripe!

  88. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 4:11 pm

    “Texas Jack says:
    March 1, 2021 at 4:04 pm
    FFS, can we move on to something interesting?? Anything but this tripe!”

    This is what the thread is about.

  89. Texas Jack says:
    March 1, 2021 at 4:19 pm

    Yeah, my point exactly, Cassie…

  90. Terry Pedersen says:
    March 1, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    can we move on to something interesting??

    Agreed. It was already dealt with years ago. How about a new topic? Say:

    Tim’s Tax Tips

  91. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    “Yeah, my point exactly, Cassie…”

    Try another thread.

  92. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 1, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    “Terry Pedersen says:
    March 1, 2021 at 4:30 pm”

    As for you Pedorsen………crawl back into your basement.

  93. Tim Neilson says:
    March 1, 2021 at 5:08 pm

    Agreed. It was already dealt with years ago. How about a new topic? Say:

    Tim’s Tax Tips

    Tax tip no 1 – you’re highly unlikely to get a tax deduction for a defamation payout for having slimed someone on a comments thread. Best to check your facts before vilifying!

    (No need to thank me Terry.)

  94. duncanm says:
    March 1, 2021 at 5:24 pm

    Tim’s Tax Tips

    Tim, the manky Scots git ?

  95. H B Bear says:
    March 1, 2021 at 5:32 pm

    New sock. Same idiot.

  96. duncanm says:
    March 1, 2021 at 5:40 pm

    The fact that the tweet isn’t clear if its a 7-nilligan or Albo quote proves the point.

