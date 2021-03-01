Dark clouds come at you fast

From @AlboMP just now on @InsidersABC: This is a real test and the PM must confirm to himself that the Cabinet Minister, that it is appropriate that he remain in Cabinet. This will be a dark cloud over the Cabinet.
Hopefully Albo will now meet with Kathy Sheriff and address her complaint.
He wouldn’t want to be a hypocrite, would he?
People will be taking bets on just how many more times Louise Milligan can neon light what a fool looks like.
No worries, the national broadcaster is right on it.
Buried down in para 11 of this expose on the cabinet minister
Is Sarah Sea-Patrol insisting Albo “do something”?
well Albo, what about it ?
Wonder which Billy boy is shitting bricks?
Is this another Shorten article?
At last. Fighting back in the only way possible.
Remember the scene from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid where someone challenges Butch to a knife fight and he says, “hang on a minute lets settle the rules”. The opponent stands, legs asplay, and says, “what rules?” Butch kicks him in the groin and says, “that’s right, there are no rules in a knife fight”.
Back in 2014 the Liberals did the decent thing and kept shtum about Bill Shorten…they could have made huge political capital out of it, instead they remained silent. It is worth noting that throughout the police investigation Shorten did not step down from his position as leader.
Now in 2021 we are witnessing a complete contrast. Labor has deliberately politicised this allegation. I find it hard to believe that people in the party like Shorten, Fitzgibbon and others would be supporting this quite deliberate and very nasty politicisation but the likes of Wong and Keneally possess no such decency. They are determined to destroy Morrison and the Liberal government regardless. So I was very, very happy to hear that Senator Henderson had passed on the letter. For far too long the Liberals have turned the other cheek to this muck.
Labor will reap what it sows.
It’s all about Louise. Certainly not respecting the family of the alleged victim.
Wong and Keneally possess no such decency.
Poisonous people. Antipodean versions of AOC and that horrible woman from Minnesota.
“It’s all about Louise. Certainly not respecting the family of the alleged victim.”
Exactly.
Our very own squad. Pathetic in a way how the Australian left just copies the bullshit from the US.
Whilst it is tragic the lady is no longer with us this means any evidence is now hearsay. There is no physical evidence as we are talking about 1988. No doubt Labor are happy to convict and smear based on that. No man can defend himself in such circumstances. They are truly despicable.
Which is why I want Labor to be bitten and bitten hard because, in the case of the allegation against the Labor frontbencher, there is a woman who is alive to testify.
Louise Milligan is an awful writer.
“no doubt Labor are happy to convict and smear based on that.”
Fine..then it works both ways.
This whole process of smearing, smearing and smearing in order to convict started with Pell……and of course the same Louse is involved in this.
I’m sure Sarah Hyphen-SeaPatrol will inject the necessary rational thought and measured balance this issue demands.
“Louise Milligan is an awful writer.”
Louse Milligan is an awful person.
She sure is. I would have suspected this tweet was after one too many sherry’s, but its 10am in the morning.
What, exactly, does this mean?
Maybe she meant: The PM must convince himself that it is appropriate that the Cabinet Minister remains in Cabinet
Well… presumably that’s exactly what the PM has done, or the bloke would be out. No?
Believe all victims.
Would you want this mob running the country?
Labor must have known this would re-surface when it started down this track. They must have been blind, deaf and stupid to think a person who sought to be PM, with an accuser who is still in the land of the living, would not be fair game for the tactics they are using against the governing party.
Shame on politics, and more shame on Labor for forcing a cover-up on behalf of one of its own former shining sons, while turning heat on the other side over same accusations from three decades ago.
Hypocrites and disgusting bastards.
They s just think it won’t happen to them as the same rules don’t apply. Sociopaths the lot of them.
Plus the likes of 7-Nilligan doing the dirty work for them.
How blind, deaf and stupid is Labor to pursue this course, knowing that accusations against their own former would-be PM and frontbencher are still maintained by her and un-investigated by VicPol?
#believeallwomen
Right Tanya, Penny, Sarah, Louise, et al?
How deaf, dumb and stupid of Labor not to know this would come back to bite them?
I think it’s a combo of hubris, narcissism and vicious spite. They’re angry at Morrison’s popularity.
Only #believeallwomen when they allege something against conservatives.
— Australian Attorney General’s Office
There is something to be said for facing up to allegations and being upfront about them from the beginning instead of letting things fester. Shorten can never be leader again. He has hidden this too long and Labor know how to crush his hopes if they want to.
I just wonder if the wives/families of the men involved would prefer to see the man upfront categorically deny, state his case. There are only so many cabinet ministers.
Hard to know how one would react. Be open and open to questioning or just wait it out till the Left crazies give it up. (assuming man is innocent).
Chloe may as well give the curtains for the Lodge to Vinnies.
In that case he would not be in any position to say that Scomo had handled it badly – if he doesn’t have some idea as to how it should be managed. Perhaps not to the finest detail, but how can a person hear of a situation that could happen to them without at least contemplating a plan in broad strokes purely as a defensive position.
It is of course a cop out. He does not want to become a story and take the spotlight off the Libs, but more importantly he plans criticise whatever the Libs do.
That hardly rules out Ms Lose 7-Nil Again.
Iran vs Iraq in the historical wape wars.
Duncanm:
No, that works out. If you use beer instead of milk for the Rice Bubbles, that’s 4 standard drinkies by 1000.
*snap/crackle/burp!*
Surely Kahlua, Baileys or some other creamy abomination is more appropriate for the Rice Bubbles.
The gibberish after the colon is Albospracht, not a carefully crafted, over-remunerated Nilliganism.
Probably.
Milligan is the alpbc s manhunter general burning malereputations at thecmicrophone . A truly evil person a modern day Torquemada .
The socialist Hitlers minionGoebells set the pattern for todays socialist Liars .
These mongrelsare truly evil .
If Shorten is damaged by this does Albo really care ?
No they won’t. Not while the conservative side is full of cuckolds who would rather lose honourably in a knife-fight and are willing to drag “allies” down with them.
Already investigated by the Police years ago and found to have no credibility.
Milligan demonstrating yet again that she has a tenuous grasp of the most basic of our legal principles.
Brett at 10.34
Yes, but if she has made a report in writing, this might be admitted as evidence of what she asserts to be fact under exceptions in the Evidence Act +NSW). I think it’s a 65, but a 66 might also apply. Evidence by the likes of Wong as to what she said would be second-hand and inadmissible (unless adduced for a non-hearsay purpose.
Maree and others. It may be that some in Labor see this as a way to sabotage Shorten, embarrass Albi, and clear the way for Pliberseck. (This is not an original thought.)
We have another troll who posts misinformation no Terry police said they could not find the witnesses victim supplied so she has found them for police .
“Already investigated by the Police years ago and found to have no credibility.”
Don’t you know….our resident creep has the sharpest legal mind in the country……just ask Ben Batterham.
Rafiki
The deceased withdrew the day before she died.
There is no case.
Bloody hell.
Your abc is full on today with get the government accusations against the PM.
Hardly any mention of the Sarah H email.
The Oz has gone quiet on all reporting of anything.
My member in the Vic Legislative ass. Is asking me if I think she should oppose dictator dans new proposal for a 12 month continuation of the state of emergency.
Bloody hell!
Remember way back when ……. this was all about a certain Miss Higgins! .. So, sooo long ago now ………
No credibility?
I don’t think so, more no prospect of conviction as an ancient he said she said.
Young man has sex with a alcohol affected 16 year old after he comes into her room at 4 am.
He admitted the sex.
If it wasn’t a crime it was still disgraceful behaviour.
But I still don’t think it should go to court either.
The decision to allow adults to pursue abuse allegations without a time limit is a poor one, leaves the door to false claims too wide.
Just wait for inconvenient exculpatory witnesses to die.
Will this make the SFL….always craven, always spineless and always supine when dealing with the progressive left and in particular…their ABC…..finally wake up and grow a spine?
rich the SFL’s are not conservative
She said she’d found them back then too (2013?) and has been on about it ever since her claims were found to be not credible. It’s like the nun and the gorilla: “He doesn’t phone, he doesn’t write”.
Already investigated by the Police years ago and found to have no credibility.
By VicPol, the most politicised, left wing (and arguably corrupt) police force in the country.
LOL
Terry P has full confidence in VICPOL investigations based on lawyer X and Pell cases.
Louise (7-0) Milligan reckons all men are monsters and should be jailed for smiling at a pretty woman.
Except ALP/lefty men. They can have open slather at the ladies under her rules.
I wonder if the ALP has the chutzpah to say that the allegations are a load of BS.
The entire cast in this comedy is wymminses, from bleating victims of 30 year old accusations (which need not exist because the multiple complaint forums and “all sheilas must be believed” mindset was well established back then, when they did nothing to make their case) to long term political actresses who have been playing prepubescent schoolgirl nasty games from the day they arrived in the Parliament.
They are all the same – Louse 7-nil again, that Wong chap, the utterly evil yank – Eddie’s gurrrlll, the useless Minister for War who ran away to hospital, the adult chickie who went back to the office late with some randy bloke after a night on the turps, our Sarah (lovely lass that) who has built a pointless career on her backside in the Senate feeding on this drivel … .
Then there is Tanya – missus of a gaoled drug dealer who now runs Justice in NSW! – the likely beneficiary of their loose alliance, for as long as it lasts before they turn on each other.
The species is its own worst enemy, reserving its most vicious efforts for other wymminses – its primeval.
I know Milligan is a biatch but why are some people attributing to her the Albo quote in her tweet? Did yuze really need quotation marks?
Also, it is not clear if the email received by Henderson is about Shorten. I think it may be about a different MP.
If it wasn’t a crime it was still disgraceful behaviour.
.
Providing (more like plying) her with alcohol and cannabis was a crime, although the Statute of Limitations may render prosecution impossible.
No.
The species is its own worst enemy, reserving its most vicious efforts for other wymminses – its primeval.
As a female I have to agree with you Mick. As a male saying that, look out as you’ll be cancelled, as women are on a roll at the moment and can do no wrong. It’s maddening.
As a woman I agree with every word you wrote.
Not so Notafan, even if a rape charge is laid. However, I suspect the greater danger here is a coronial inquest in SA. Will the Coroner be invited to explore whether the cause of her death was the rape? I suspect that this is what Turnbull has in mind and will be the main game here. The rules of evidence are looser and ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ is not the standard of proof.
Baa Humbug, if the email wasn’t about short one (who has never responded to the allegations), then Labor has two problems.
ps, as a woman who has been around the media/politics game, I agree women in politics is the equivalent of my old girls’ high school, in that you either swim with them or they eat you. I got out a long time ago, it was too much like lunchtime at St Aloysius.
Stay out of it and have a better life, girls. Politics is brutal, so don’t whinge if you get onto that ladder and decide to keep climbing. Look at the results.
There seems to be a pattern in Milligan upsetting complainants and their families in her pursuit of investigative journalism. She even writes about this in her books on the Pell case. 1. In Chris Friel’s recent piece, “The Chronology of Tethering” Friel says that the choirboy made a complaint about Milligan visiting him at the RSL club. 2. In her book Cardinal, Milligan admits that one family felt “very anxious” about a male relative going public on the ABC and the impact this would have on the family (that person had been convicted of assaulting his partner but Louise “warmed to him” when they met). 3. In her book Witness, Milligan writes about the mother of the deceased choirboy. Milligan complains that cross examination made it sound as if Milligan had written the mother’s account without her permission sounds like some other family observations). 4. Also in Witness – Milligan writes about a complainant she visited in Qld – she had named him in Cardinal – “when he got the book he was horrified to see that he was named”. 5. Milligan door knocked a complainant who had made an allegation in 2002 – “The man’s face changed when he realised I was a journalist and he wasn’t happy I was there”.
Last Friday Milligan tweeted: “BREAKING: Exclusive from me” about letters sent to the PM and others – but what was her involvement in this latest matter? Does this relate to the Inside the Canberra Bubble program which I think she said took 4 months to make?
“Last Friday Milligan tweeted: “BREAKING: Exclusive from me” about letters sent to the PM and others – but what was her involvement in this latest matter? Does this relate to the Inside the Canberra Bubble program which I think she said took 4 months to make?”
She’s involved and yes…..it relates to the Four Corners’ hit piece last year.
From the linked piece:
The list of addressees tells me that this is entirely a grubby, political hit-job.
“The list of addressees tells me that this is entirely a grubby, political hit-job.”
Ah yes…and Nilligan is up to her neck in it.
If Milligan thought the 1988 Sydney case was relevant to the Canberra bubble program then why not the Shorten case ?. Pretty similar in nature and time and that both well before alleged culprits became MP’s.
VICPOL have a credibility problem (what is new) in that they proceeded against Pell knowing he had plenty of alibi witnesses but only the word of one person. How can they say Shorten case ant rely on one person. After all Andrews did say he would believe all victims.
In this case Labor and the Press surely can’t think there is a case without a live complainant ?
The Oz is reporting today that the family of the dead woman who made (and withdrew) the complaint against the minister didn’t want the ABC to go public with it.
The Milligan trifecta: anonymous sources, breaches of confidence and conveniently dead witnesses.
Very hard to get any air time about getting felt up by Alan Tudge (allegedly) in the current media environment.
Already investigated by the Police years ago and found to have no credibility.
Careful Terry, that’s potentially defamatory.
They didn’t find any such thing. They found that there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction under the then laws, at which time a “he said she said” case was unlikely to succeed.
I gather someone at the ABC has constructed a gotcha against an electorally popular unnamed Queensland federal cabinet minister who Get Up failed to dislodge at the 2019 election with a protracted smear campaign.
That’s why the ABC sent a smug female knowall (apparently not a member of the Canberra press gallery) to today’s press conference with Morrison, who lectured him about what he should do about aged care while gagging to ask him about the ABC’s latest gotcha target.
If it was Albo, the ABC wymmynses would be lining up to give him a happy ending.
The PM should call a National lockdown until this dark cloud passes.
Lockdowns are just so hot right now.
Remember when the Get It Up! fuckhead actually did or faked passing out on Da Project?
Plus they said they could not find the people she said might assist her case. She says she has subsequently found them but strangely they are not interested.
Albo needs to ask for case to be re-opened or keep quiet about the other case. Can’t have him being one side can we ?
“They didn’t find any such thing. They found that there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction under the then laws, at which time a “he said she said” case was unlikely to succeed”
Yes, it’s hard to understand the differing approaches by Vic Police with the Pell case and the other historic he said/she said case. But another issue with the Pell case was that somehow the complainant was able to describe furniture which had not been built in 1996. The description is in the 2016 42 min VicPol/Pell Rome interview on the SMH site and in the HCA 12 March video around about 2:50 for 20 mins. It was redacted in the transcript. Then look at photos of the Priests’ Sacristy in the public domain. This has been covered in numerous articles by Chris Friel on Academia and in Windschuttle’s recent book.
He should be charged with perjury.
Tim Neilson,
It was actually the Office of the DPP which stated “There was no reasonable prospect of a conviction” Even though there were 1700 pages of evidence submitted by VICPOL investigators to the DPP. Peter Faris QC has started assisting Sherriff in getting the case heard in court.
Faris’s statement
I am a retired Criminal Barrister and I am assisting Kathy in her endeavour to get Justice.
In my view the Police should reopen the investigation into this matter and the Office of Public Prosecutions should prosecute Shorten.
This is a serious complaint of rape and Kathy is entitled to her day in court as is Shorten.
This case is similar in circumstances to the Pell case where the victim was the only eye-witness.
As we know in that case a conviction was obtained on that evidence.
Kathy is entitled to be heard in a criminal trial and to have a jury decide guilt or innocence.
Peter Faris QC
This statement was made before the High Court acquitted Pell on appeal. But the changes in Victorian Jury Direction laws that enabled Pell to be tried even when the ODPP turned VICPOL briefs down twice.
One big difference is that Sherriff has a “recent complaint” witness to add support to the case.
The ironing of the brothel creeper, the drug pusher’s moll and the gender-confused Wongbot pursuing an ethical issue.
Like being smeared by someone who rolls around in offal and excrement.
Someone should ask Louise Milligan “What happened to you?”
And who exactly was in charge of the DPP when they said
John Cain Jr Jr. Son of former Labor premier of Victoria John Cain Jr, and Grandson of former Labor premier of Victoria John Cain.
What are the odds that Sydney entrepreneur and failed candidate for Liberal preselection x2, Jeremy Samuel, founder and managing director of Anacacia Capital is completely unknown to young Alex or his old man?
My apologies for thinking nilligan wrote the tweet.
She’s still a dreadful writer, albo is too.
Wasn’t there something about Victoria Police advertising for witnesses to come forward?
FFS, can we move on to something interesting?? Anything but this tripe!
This is what the thread is about.
Yeah, my point exactly, Cassie…
Agreed. It was already dealt with years ago. How about a new topic? Say:
Tim’s Tax Tips
“Yeah, my point exactly, Cassie…”
Try another thread.
As for you Pedorsen………crawl back into your basement.
Agreed. It was already dealt with years ago. How about a new topic? Say:
Tim’s Tax Tips
Tax tip no 1 – you’re highly unlikely to get a tax deduction for a defamation payout for having slimed someone on a comments thread. Best to check your facts before vilifying!
(No need to thank me Terry.)
Tim, the manky Scots git ?
New sock. Same idiot.
The fact that the tweet isn’t clear if its a 7-nilligan or Albo quote proves the point.