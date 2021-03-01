PDT live at CPAC

Better than you can imagine. Watch it through. PDT starts 54 minutes in.
Better than you can imagine. Watch it through. PDT starts 54 minutes in.
The citizen’s efforts to minimise payable taxes by changing, reducing or entirely abandoning sources of earnings, not least by early retirement, are beyond the power of democracy to prevent – except by the involuntary labour that British democracy is dangerously approaching.
Are you lot tired of winning yet? LOL.
Highlights package of Trump at CPAC:
Monty’s favourite city: Rake-javik.
horrific hiring decisions, sucking up to ryan and mcconnell and co., his daughter and son-in-laws utter lack of any maga instincts coupled with world class grifting talents.. etc etc…is why he lost the white middle class vote and suburbs. ..is why he lost the election.
unless he changes pretty much everything he did in office, he won’t be winning again.
and it’s best for us that he not run in 2024. there’s plenty of good talent with real backbone and steel ready to step up.
Now you need to explain why the man got more votes than any other incumbent in history, more votes than any other republican in history and why he increased his 2016 vote by 20%.
You also need to explain how he increased his vote in every major deep blue urban city except just the 5 that shut down voting by midnight and magically crushed the Trump vote by 8am.
You also have to explain how he increased the total numbers of counties he won.
You really are a dill.
+100.
Anyone but Trump. Sick of his overweening self regard, lousy need for personal loyalty uber alles. They should try DeSantis, Noem, Grenell, Pompeo, even Cruz.
US needs competence not nepotism.
Pompeii is the man.
You can get better audio elsewhere
Still got your poms poms and goo-gaa. There is not much left to your intellect or integrity. May as well drop the pants now. Your children have already disowned you
Typing without glasses – Pompeio. Maybe exCIA, but has the right stuff. One of the few not sacked by the boss.
Four more years of fear and paranoia for the geriatricpolliremuppets of both parties, good move that more sleeples nights for them ,not through their consciences ,they dont have those ,no fear of loss of consquence ,power and the bribe money , geriatrics dont sleep well as a rule but this fear will make that worse .
The decromat machine will be getting squillions from the Wall streetcriminals torig the midterms and 2p24 elections with their communist mates at dominion .
Dothey still havea wall in Wall street be handy to put the hedgefunders against when the Real American Insurgents wreak their revenge on the aparat . I always favour wooden walls for firing squads ,stops ricochets from hurting the decent audiece members .
Loved Dettol Donny’s owl impressions (whoooooo) at the end of his speech.
typical ABC radio news just now:
“..Trump repeated his false claims of electoral fraud..”
how about “disputed claims “, or just “claims”.
They have never been tested in court, nor proven false.
Well we certainly know he is going to double down on the election was stolen rhetoric. He also very much sounded as he intended to run again at the end. I’m not convinced doubling down on “winning the election” is smart politics (other to shame State legislators into enacting electoral reform) but it will certainly generate a lot of media headlines (i.e. condemnation) and keep his base energised which seems the main goal of this speech. Trump seems to be setting himself up as a quasi Opposition Leader to the sitting President which is in itself fascinating because it undermines the advantage of incumbency and establishes a new political dynamic in the US system. By portraying himself as a quasi leader in exile he is keeping his 75m followers / voters engaged with a clear intent of controlling Republican Party nominations and donations. Based on this speech he will undoubtedly have to start up his own social media company because he will remain banned on all the rest, even leaving aside his threats to break them up in future. One thing is for sure the Republican Party will never be the same again. Trump is a force of nature, will not retire and retreat from the limelight, and many of the party’s RINO’s are in the firing line if Trump gets his way. US politics just got a whole lot messier.
This was one of the reasons the founding fathers went with the republic rather than a democracy. In the original interpretation of the constitution, with a view to ensuring unity, the losing presidential candidate was to become the VP.
And I am not sure having an “Opposition leader” in the US is a good thing. As you can see in any Westminster parliament, 90% of the time is spent fielding relatively useless, point scoring, media sucking up questions that really do nothing for the betterment and improvement of society / polity.
“..Trump repeated his false claims of electoral fraud..”
Their ABC is slipping. It’s usually ‘unverified’ claims of electoral fraud.
Both have their good and bad.
In the US, reps and senators don’t get to question each other at all. Questioning only comes from journos and we learned how that pans out during the 8 years of The Kenyan and 4 of The Donald. When the journos won’t do their job who will if not the opposition?
At least that 90% you speak of is only for the 1 hour at 2pm on Mon to Thur.