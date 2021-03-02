Another permanent temporary government initiative

WA Premier Mark McGowan is looking to extend the state’s border controls beyond the pandemic, flagging that approvals and tracking of interstate arrivals may become permanent.

Mr McGowan said he was in discussions with the state’s police commissioner over whether the “G2G” system – under which the entry of visitors into the state is logged – could remain indefinitely.

It’s almost like Australia doesn’t actually have a Constitution.

On the imposition of uniform duties of customs, trade, commerce, and intercourse among the States, whether by means of internal carriage or ocean navigation, shall be absolutely free.

This is what happens when you allow lawyers and judges to start crapping on that the meaning of the phrase ‘absolutely free’ is ambiguous.

Mind you, the dissolution of the Australian Commonwealth would be a welcome development and we may as well start with the West Australians leaving.