Another permanent temporary government initiative

WA Premier Mark McGowan is looking to extend the state’s border controls beyond the pandemic, flagging that approvals and tracking of interstate arrivals may become permanent.
Mr McGowan said he was in discussions with the state’s police commissioner over whether the “G2G” system – under which the entry of visitors into the state is logged – could remain indefinitely.
It’s almost like Australia doesn’t actually have a Constitution.
On the imposition of uniform duties of customs, trade, commerce, and intercourse among the States, whether by means of internal carriage or ocean navigation, shall be absolutely free.
This is what happens when you allow lawyers and judges to start crapping on that the meaning of the phrase ‘absolutely free’ is ambiguous.
Mind you, the dissolution of the Australian Commonwealth would be a welcome development and we may as well start with the West Australians leaving.
Does that mean we get our AFL footballers back too?
Sneakers is unstoppable at the moment. Only kryptonite can stop him now. The High Court is full of puny weaklings.
As is the PM on this, Bear. When he could have shot this crap down in flames he withdrew from the field. I can’t see Australians permanently accepting ongoing border controls.
Bar Beach Swimmer says:
March 2, 2021 at 4:15 pm
I can’t see Australians permanently accepting ongoing border controls.
I would like to think you’re right but am not so sure. The degree with which Australians acquiesced to everything demanded in 2020/1 gives no comfort.
Sneakers will argue that nobody in being prevented from entering WA, thus the Constitution is not challenged, and only ‘contraband’ is being sought out.
If he gets away with it, I have no doubt that other States will copycat. (particularly here in QLD but also SA and probably VIC)
Why?
I know a lot of people in WA have a huge chip on their shoulders but seriously.
Don’t worry though I wasn’t planning to visit anyhow.
Agreed, how you can read conditions into s 92 with a straight face is beyond me.
If Morrison has a backbone he’d tell his Attorney-General to go to the High Court and get all of this declared unconstitutional.
That psycho paranoid premier they so gleefully vote for will sell the state to the chicoms. Or they will just take it.
I see the High Court was mentioned – has anyone heard anything more on how the Justice Dyson Heydon thing is going?
That’s an insurmountable IF right there – Morrison destroyed the Federation know as Australia when he set up the national gabinetto, and indeed the place has turned to sh*t
I watched premier McGowan’s press conference. Apparently there has been a welcome decrease in the amount of drugs entering Western Australia since the border was closed.
Private vehicles entering the state were already subject to search for prohibited agricultural produce .
Now the premier want to extend border control measures to prevent importation of illegal drugs. e.g. methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine.
Sounds good to me!
Utter bullshit (from a West Aussie).
I’m from WA and think this is absolute garbage from the Premier. Power has gone to his head, clearly. This is why bi-cameral parliaments are important, as well as opposition leaders who don’t give up before fucking election day!
good luck policing that 1900km, mostly uninhabited border – dickhead.
I tipped this! Sneakers McGowan, who’s not very bright, is about to be rewarded by voters with the title of Premier For Life in the absence of an opposition – the substitute for which is frollicking in the shallows off Cottesloe with a disconnected reverie about global warmening as Zack Kirkup dreams of being a woke Premier For Life like Fuhrer Andrews in the east.
Sneakers is wrangling Kung Flu like a rider who has had the rodeo organisers anaesthetise the bull so he can’t fall off.
Clearly, you failed geography at school – blockhead.
Well, he is obviously a lot brighter than the Liberal opposition.
Sneakers McGowan, who’s not very bright,
relates we to the WA electorate.
In WA, the majority probably would. Most people here actually believe that McClown has “saved” them from the China virus.
Also most West Aussies don’t travel to the Eastern States much, preferring Bali for their holiday destination. If SloMo ever opens the international borders, and McClown keeps quarantining them even after they have had the vaccination, then they may start to notice the loss of freedom. Maybe.
BTW, there can be no good result in the WA election.
If McClown wins in a landslide as expected, he will continure to rule like the tyrant he is. Maybe worse.
If McClown wins by a small amount, then the dickhead Liberal leader will believe his policies, which are to the left of the Greens, (no really), are the reason for his relative success.
If the Liberals win, it doesn’t bear thinking about.
I agree. The nation is roughly divided in half politically and I frankly don’t want anything to do with the left half. I don’t want to pay for their programs, I don’t want to speak their stifled form of English and I frankly don’t even want them within 100ft of my lawn. It is a shame there is no easy way to divide us geographically.
So much for the constitution – and is he going to check traffic going from west to east for illicit materials?