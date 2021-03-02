Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton bans non-existent group

Posted on March 2, 2021 by currencylad

Paragraph 10 0f 17:

Australian security agencies have advised there are currently no Australians directly involved with Sonnenkrieg Division.

 
Oh. We’re told “right-wing extremism” is a “growing” threat but there are apparently no actual right-wing extremists in the country to ban. Well done, I guess.

10 Responses to Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton bans non-existent group

  1. mh says:
    March 2, 2021 at 11:40 pm

    The only photo their ABC could come up with for their Sonnenkrieg Division article was of the Proud Boys.

  2. Muddy says:
    March 2, 2021 at 11:54 pm

    Aircraft have both left AND right wings. This is clearly unacceptable.
    #onlyflydoubleleft

  3. a reader says:
    March 2, 2021 at 11:54 pm

    since when have nazis been right wing anyway?

  4. a reader says:
    March 2, 2021 at 11:55 pm

    i mean the hint is in the name: national socialists

  5. mh says:
    March 2, 2021 at 11:59 pm

    We’re told “right-wing extremism” is a “growing” threat but there are apparently no actual right-wing extremists in the country to ban.

    And Covid-19 is such a threat that we all should line up for a rushed ‘vaccine’.

  6. Bazinga says:
    March 3, 2021 at 12:23 am

    If only big L liberals existed.

  7. Colonel Crispin Berka says:
    March 3, 2021 at 12:24 am

    You’re missing the obvious explanation.
    The Duttonator was sent back in time to strike at the future Australian leaders of Sonnenkrieg before they even formed a group.
    He has… detailed files.

  8. Gorilla Dance Party says:
    March 3, 2021 at 12:42 am

    If you’re wondering who the right-wing extremists are, they are us or will be eventually.

    The Libs aren’t even getting preferences anymore. Worthless.

  9. Scott Osmond says:
    March 3, 2021 at 1:03 am

    Why vote SFL when you can vote Labor and get the real thing? At this point I can’t even see a difference between them. As for those of you in WA, how will you choose between the SFL’s 2030 0 emissions and the Greenfilth’s 2035 target?
    I’d better check under the bed before lights out just to make sure there are no Nazis hiding under.

  10. tombell says:
    March 3, 2021 at 1:58 am

    in the wonderful world of 2PP preferential voting there is no one to vote for in all seriousness. the minnows are swallowed. the uniparty triumphs. the odd exception – doesn’t t normally amount to much. when does the shooting begin?

