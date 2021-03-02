Kangaroo Kennedys bounce into left’s rape jamboree

Out of the way, everyone

Common misconception! If @LiberalAus is the party of disorderly drunken self loathing masculinity that needs to oppress and subjugate women, Indigenous and all Australians to simply fill its gaping maw of downward social aspiration then it’s the Rum Corps and needs to go. #auspol https://t.co/bDRbUbUHOW — Alex Turnbull (@alexbhturnbull) March 1, 2021



Meanwhile… The unhinged, anti-Catholic and utterly wrong May 2015 column about Cardinal Pell by Michael Bradley proved one thing definitely: how low the bar must be to become ‘managing partner’ at Marque Lawyers. Or maybe he’s the only one there. Anyway, from the dunny wall of ABC Online to the grimy underpass of Crikey, Bradley now draws from the same well of stridency to outline for the nation “what should happen next” in the non-existent case of his former client – Jane Doe – vs. The Invisible Man. An excitable knucklehead, poor fellow. As for a certain Senior Labor Figure again in the news, this five-time Walkley Award winner says: leave him alone!