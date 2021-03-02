Kangaroo Kennedys bounce into left’s rape jamboree

Out of the way, everyone
Common misconception! If @LiberalAus is the party of disorderly drunken self loathing masculinity that needs to oppress and subjugate women, Indigenous and all Australians to simply fill its gaping maw of downward social aspiration then it’s the Rum Corps and needs to go. #auspol https://t.co/bDRbUbUHOW
Meanwhile… The unhinged, anti-Catholic and utterly wrong May 2015 column about Cardinal Pell by Michael Bradley proved one thing definitely: how low the bar must be to become ‘managing partner’ at Marque Lawyers. Or maybe he’s the only one there. Anyway, from the dunny wall of ABC Online to the grimy underpass of Crikey, Bradley now draws from the same well of stridency to outline for the nation “what should happen next” in the non-existent case of his former client – Jane Doe – vs. The Invisible Man. An excitable knucklehead, poor fellow. As for a certain Senior Labor Figure again in the news, this five-time Walkley Award winner says: leave him alone!
Malcom Turnbull is going dangerously close to defaming the minister by his comments as they might allow him to be identified.There are only 3 male cabinet members from NSW apart from the PM.It can be inferred from Turnbull’s action that he seeks to damage the minister concerned.
When Camelot became Cameandwentalot.
Yesterday heard that the deceased had hoped to run for Federal Parliament. Questions to be put to Penny Wong and Sarah Hanson Young. Was deceased a member of your party and did you know of her interest to run for politics ? If so what discussions did you hold with her about a possible run for office ?
Malcolm should hang his head in shame. Total grub. No surprise his comments made on ABC.
I think johnsmith has said it best.
What do they mean? Before puberty or something? So they can grow up already feeling there is something horrible and to be ashamed of inside?
And is there anything to be told to their daughters? I mean, they are meant to be empowered.
Maybe warn them that loading up on piss tends to blur learned norms and certain atavistic traits that enabled the species to survive since they came down from the trees emerge eager and hungry.
Would it be going to far to tell a daughter that if she gets sloshed she may become receptive to sexual advances she wouldn’t if she were sober?
And certainly tell their sons that when they sober up they may find there is whole lot of stuff they may regret too.
The entire thing about drunk people negotiating consent reeks of people who have never been drunk and desirable at the same time – and grog is not that expensive.
Alex Trumble writes like he swallowed an SJW thesaurus.
Note also how, with Lucy, the case with young Brittany is now proof of ‘systemic’ problems.
I can’t help but imagine these pharisaic fallacious frauds sit down after, rest their feet on the backs of bowed servants, sipping brandy and congratulating themselves on how no one else seems to care about the little smelly stupid people.
Reading some of those comments on twatter enables one to see just how pathetic many Australians have become. No wonder they want another year of lockdowns in Danistan or is it Dunnystan?
How unprofessional do you have to be to get falling-down sh*tfaced at a work do that you are hosting?
Anyone asked that of the budding young dream job aspirant?
Which is why I don’t do the progressive sewer called twatter (or Facechook for that matter). I believe both of these sewers have led to the dumbing down of society as well as the corruption of thought.
In all fairness, it is the twatter universe. It is deliberately gamed to create the impression of opinion that would not emerge if it was truly connected to the general population.
We see time and again how people treat twatter as the real world and come a cropper.
Wrath has no vengeance like a political narcissist scorned: Trumble’s weekly attempts to destroy the LNP government are next week’s fish and chip wrapper.
An ego you see from the moon is all he has left.
If it wasn’t for Twitter their ABC would have to stoop to journalism.
It is kind of fun to see how desperate and yet impotent Trumble has become.
He is very close to KRudd level – launching what they think are fiery barbs at the house of their enemies only to see their missives treated like cranky letters to the editor.
Have either of them suppurated an opinion that other people have lined up behind? Does anyone treat them like someone they will allow to lead?
Even KRudd’s campaign against News is actually a campaign by the left in general and they merely took his letter and used it to pad out the bag of grievances. No one cares if he suffers.
Can’t they just go on
and make fools of themselves like ordinary Australians? That Grant Denyer seems so nice.
“He is very close to KRudd level “
Whilst both ghastly, horrible narcissists, Turdbull is worse…Rudd doesn’t dump on his party like the Turd does.
Is Son of Miserable Ghost still living in Singapore? I hope so.
Although farther away would be better. I suggest Yemen.
How low will the Turnbull clan go in their hatred campaign against the Liberal Party? Nothing escapes their attention and if they can invent a story they will. Venom is their forte and they ignore the fact that most decent Australians loathe them.
Just mentioned on 2GB that NSW will not proceed with any investigation. Seems deceased did not give a detailed account prior to her withdrawing complaint.
This is tantamount to non-personing the victim! Worse than blaming them!
I, along with Maolcolm, Alex, and Lucy demand someone be forced to resign and further that they be found guilty and imprisoned forthwith!
Look alex no one likes you or your dad ,just piss off ,go back to your dodgy tax evading .
How unprofessional do you have to be to get falling-down sh*tfaced at a work do that you are hosting? Anyone asked that of the budding young dream job aspirant?
Not just unprofesssional but wreckless in terms of personal safety. But common sense has long since left the building, calli.
How so? Naming is not defaming. Turnbull has reportedly said that everyone (all the Canberra politicians? And staffers? Media?) know who he is.
Known to be in Sydney in 1988? My shortlist is 6 male members of the current Cabinet.
Turnbull has also reportedly said that the Cabinet member was in contact with the woman last year before she died. He’s also reportedly said that she may not have taken her own life.
Abbott once remarked wryly that he was puzzled by the media depiction of him as the Mad Monk, given that two other recent occupants of the prime minister’s office had clinical-scale narcissistic personality disorders – and he didn’t mean Julia Gillard.
Meanwhile, a vague reference to ‘a school on the Fleurieu Peninsula’.
https://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2021-03-02/matthew-john-freeborn-jailed-for-having-sex-with-student/13206048
I take it from the vagueness that it’s a cover-up for a state school.
With both the Shorten and this Lib Minister historical case, there can easily be truth on the girls’ part.
Decades ago a girl could get taken advantage of sexually, feel hugely embarrassed and confused and that they “deserved it”, try to bury the memory and get on with life somewhat wiser.
Two very young, attractive girls cavorting with young “stars” of a political party and abuse could happen. Or any “stars”, music industry etc. I don’t think that’s an uncommon scenario in days gone by, very different times.
As I have said before, how come he hasn’t been booted out of the Liberal Party already?
He constantly attacks and undermines the LNP, while supporting and backing The Guardian, the ABC, and all the usual leftist causes, and all the time giving Labor/Greens a free pass.
Quisling has nothing on Turnbull.
With “friends” like all of the Turnbulls, who needs enemies?
Good call Motherlode. The onslaught of messaging from MSM to teenage boys is appalling. They are being guilt tripped as a group for things they have not done. Pre-crime if you will. It’s no wonder many of them stick to online gaming and do not engage with MSM altogether.
Good call Motherlode. The onslaught of messaging from MSM to teenage boys is appalling. They are being guilt tripped as a group for things they have not done.
Little wonder if teenage boys have about the highest suicide rate in Australia.
It was probably bullshit then. See Lysander’s sleuthing. Dates and ages don’t match up.
Cassie of Sydney says: March 2, 2021, at 1:27 pm
I think KRudd has already been excommunicated from his party. Which goes to show that we can trust the ALP to be more straightforward (that’s not to say “totally honest”, mind you) than the Libs.
the lady’s death notice
https://www.thewestclassifieds.com.au/storage/listing/l9avgQRVbG/4285828_20200703135759_000%2B4285828.jpg
The lady who died – I won’t use her name, although she was well known to me at the time – was a star student debater in the late 1980s in SA. The two persons originally from SA who have been recently quoted in the ABC or have written articles for the ABC were fellow debaters at the time and friends. Both Nick and Jo are avowedly of the Left, and have been all the time I have known them, but that does not call into question their reasons for speaking publicly. For what its worth, I would not disagree with anything they have said about the character of the deceased. I don’t have any knowledge of the truth or otherwise of her claims. I hope that Malcolm Turnbull is not simply settling a score with a Minister who did not support him at the time of the change of leadership.
KRuddy was the end point of the Liars “search for a saviour” period as The Father of Middle Class Welfare saw off all challengers. Then, as now and his whole life, I doubt he could find anyone to share his sandwich at lunch time.
Should have been Mr Trumble photographed in front of that country party sign instead of Alan Jones….
Now that he is behind us, we can laugh at what a preposterous being Trumble was.
He did not even use the Libs’ logo – it was The Trumble Coalition Team. He strut about a few gigs in the morning, holding his hands aloft in ‘Victory’ signs…and then call a lid at midday.
So convinced was he that he had it in the bag. Sure he had to pour in his own money when the campaign ran out of dosh.
Then he had to act Prime Ministerial in the public eye while everyone knew that he had blown a massive majority and only clung on through the Nats picking up a seat – as far as his efforts went he had lost the election. He knew. We knew. He knew we knew.
Usually when a PM loses they go home, lick their wounds, and write a self-serving memoir. No such refuge for Malc. He had to continue his imposture.
I doubt it, Ghost.
Malcolm has never been known to hold a grudge.
“I hope that Malcolm Turnbull is not simply settling a score with a Minister who did not support him at the time of the change of leadership.”
Turnbull has been out to destroy everyone that brought him down in August 2018….he doesn’t even hide his malice and the minister in question has been at the top of his list to destroy.
Turnbull believes that it was his right to be PM. He never had any respect for the Liberal party…it was just a vehicle for him to knife his way to the top and he loathes the average Australian.
4million, 3thousand, 2hundred, twenty-one years from now, maybe [you’ll] forget that we ever met…(Apologies to Judy Stone for, in relation to the Turnbull’s, obviously bringing her song into disrepute).
A posthumous deposition from the allegedly strangled cat is yet to be seen.
Miserable Ghost was well aware of Ministers’ inappropriate sexual mores before appointing them to senior positions in his own Rum Corps Cabinet.
Agile and disruptive.
WOW, that Twitter feed is just a cavalcade of bitter progressive retards…
Milligan
Both Turnbulls
Holmes a Court jnr
Yates
Hewson
Madigan
Burnside is a bit slow off the mark though…
Twitter really is a cross between an open sewer and a circle jerk. No wonder it is so popular with j’ismists.
Alex Bligh Hughes Turnbull was pretty open on Facebook about not voting Coalition in 2009 after his psychotic father was removed from the leadership for the first time.
PM Howard should apologise for having talked Turdball out of retirement. Without Howard’s intervention, we would have been rid of Turdball over a decade ago and PM Abbott would be on track to win a 4th election at the end of this year to equal Howard.
Exactly what undisclosed stake in government did Alex Turnbull have that has made him so bitter and twisted as though he has been gypped out of a great inheritance? Might be a line of enquiry for a competent journalist, I live in hope that one of those still exists in this country….
Gee whiz the Turnbull’s must be the most insufferable family in Australian public life.
I can imagine Turnbull chanting to himself “maintain a dignified silence, maintain a dignified silence….”. He must get disappointed in himself. He is wasting whatever capital he had left choosing the wrong hills to die on.
mmm… Shane Dowling at the Kangaroo Court has all the details.
Won’t link it. you can google.
Name was all over twitter yesterday.
This is pure politics.
No-one on the left would consider this matter should be pursued if the allegations were directed at one of theirs.
Not to mention it is being pushed right now as part of an orchestrated program, else why not make the fuss in June last year?