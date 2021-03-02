Premier heal thyself

Living in Danandrewstan as I do, daily doses of insanity are just part of the picture. My specialty is economics, with the form of madness I find myself most astonished by being the ability of political leaders to commit to expenditures beyond any possible hope of finding the funding to finance what they decide to do. If you want to see political insanity, try this on for size: ‘We are failing’: Premier vows to put mental health at centre of biggest social reform in generation.
Royal commission chair Penny Armytage said the mental health system had “catastrophically failed to live up to expectations”.
The commission’s 3195-page final report, which was tabled in parliament on Tuesday, found the mental health system was overwhelmed and could not keep up with the number of people who sought treatment….
Premier Daniel Andrews has committed to implementing all 65 recommendations made in the report, which he said would “serve as our blueprint for the biggest social reform in a generation”.
“Biggest” as in the most expensive. There are more than 3000 pages in the Report and there are 65 recommendations (with each of the “recommendations” merely a heading beyond which there are many other more detailed recommendations listed). But Dan has immediately committed himself (that phrase again) to the lot, which with absolute certainty he has only the foggiest notion of what is being said, what the nature of the problems are, or how much it might cost to implement any of it.
Andrews has been a catastrophe for the state and for Australia. When he became Premier, Melbourne had been for many years the World’s Most Liveable City. It’s now the dregs and he is pulling it lower and lower with each passing day.
I wish I knew what the right word is for someone who has lost their grip on reality, but whatever the word is, it applies absolutely to Daniel Andrews.
No one in Australia has caused more mental damage to others than the narcissistic Dictator Dan, however much he might delude himself, and think that he has the solution to everything, when in fact he is the problem.
Kim Jong Dan should rush to the nearest facility and commit himself. This would have a huge effect and significantly reduce the mental anguish of all other Danistan residents. Simple, you know its right.
Possibly inspires a subsection of Catictionary
Danial : bluster used to deflect well-earned criticism
Danistan: theocratic ultraleft state south of the Murray
Dancelled : in relation to ‘worthless’ contracts later costing a billion to walk away from
Danrrested : detention of small pregnant woman in pyjamas at home in front of her children by several large bovver boy police for a crime of ‘incitement’ – to protest politically the hard lockdown
Nursing home : synonym morgue; in a State with a ‘no-excuses’ type of post-it notes contact tracing centre of excellence
Difficult Dan-question (by reporter) : ‘Your name is ………… ; my supporters will be contacting you afterwards and be making threats against your person, next …’
Dictator Dan and the useless Vic Libs/Nats are equally to blame – Dictator Dan for being an authoritarian communist, and the Vic Libs/Nats for being too stupid and leftist to effectively oppose him.
Dictator Dan, Matty Guy, Michael O’Brien, Peter Walsh, Steph Ryan – all cancers on state politics. Vote them all out.
Sounds a lot like “Cura te ipsum”.
Only a truly narcissistic deluded f-wit like Daniel Andrews would believe he can fix a problem he caused by throwing taxpayer money at it.
Another over-regulated boondoggle awaits – followed closely by Scomotion’s new Aged Care quangos.
In politics , just because you make a solemn promise doesnt mean you haveany plank I mean its you have any intention of keeping it ,this is politics ,you can say anything you like to get voters to advance your lucrative career . The only people who tell lies in politics are the other side . No member of your party has ever told a lies, they even have the fair and impartial media following this idea . There is no suck thing as fake news every lie is thought through and hasa purpose nothing fake about that .
We have to getwith the Great New Resetof the Davos Filth led by teevil schwaartz/soros .
The Andrew regime has become synonymous with financial mismanagement but, since the Kung Flu lockdowns, reckless financial mismanagement. Deficits are now a badge of hon0ur.
The only restraint on splurging taxpayer funds is now Andrews’ personal popularity as measured by opinion polls with most Victorians – browbeaten 24/7 by media hysteria about Kung Flu – awarding him the title of Strong Leader because he fronts the TV cameras to announce each new pointless destruction of the Victorian economy.
We all know where this is going: the shrinking pool of net taxpayers will eventually revolt against their treatment as cash cows and the Stupid Fucking Liberals will be elected in a decade or so to fix the budget, before the Liars regain control of the state ATM four years later and the cycle begins again.
The money he’s going to throw at mental health will make zero difference to the outcome but, like global warmening, will make the idiots who vote for him agree the important thing is that he’s Doing Something.
Melbourne had been for many years the World’s Most Liveable City
LOL! Every time I visit I am reminded what a shithole it really is. Nothing a few megatons of instant urban renewal couldn’t fix.
I spent a fair chunk of last year confronting people who loved Dan and it was doing my head in. Of course they had no skin in the game #fortheenotforme. If it is any consolation, so far this year I have met more people that agree with me.
Gillard did it with the NDIS, why shouldn’t Dan follow the model?
Also, what mechanism is there to pay off the projected $150B of state debt give or take. What is there to sell, fine or tax that isn’t already in place? Maybe a death duty. Look out boomers (or should I say children of boomers).
Presumably these exciting initiatives will be delivered by CPC colleagues under Belt and Road.
Closing of psych wards.
Who let the Dan out?!
He, the entire ALP, and the Greens, are sufferers of the worst case of mass insanity in history: mythical catastrophic global warming. They have been demolishing the electricity generation sector, destroying jobs even before the Covid lockdown insanity and have been banning stuff like plastic bags and fining people for putting stuff in the wrong bin.
And now he wants to address mental health? Truly the lunatics are in charge of the asylum.