The Shorten Protocol has been applied

Detectives do not even accept the legal provenance of the central document. Does that raise tangential questions of a criminal nature about its origins? Mmm.
In a statement, NSW Police said the woman contacted officers in 2019 but did not detail her allegation in a formal statement before taking her own life last year.
Police said they sought legal advice after receiving a document “purportedly made by the woman” before she died.
However, they said there was “insufficient admissible evidence” to proceed with an investigation, and that the matter was now closed.
Purportedly? It wasn’t even notorised? The AFP, meanwhile, has announced it has no jurisdiction over the subject. As to the man in question, his career in Federal politics is now over anyway. He will not be missed when he retires.
So all the “elites” (politicians, police, media) get to know who the “man in question” is, but us plebs are not allowed to know.
Is it libel/defamation to print his name? It is not “untrue” that he is the accused.
That the accusations may be untrue is up to those who promulgate the claims of the accuser.
Hang on – so Labor launched this against someone who is retiring anyway? Snacks of diversion tactics, what was rumbling away in Canberra that threatened them enough to launch this?
That’s not what I meant, MPH.
I meant that he has no future in politics. None.
I suspect he will retire from Parliament in due course.
If the date is 1988 and the location is Australia and the perp is male and the choices are coalition MPs in cabinet and you exclude based on age there aren’t many choices
Does that raise tangential questions of a criminal nature about its origins?
It doesn’t seem to, and there does not appear to be anyone motivated to even figure that out, and in NSW there is no statute of limitations for indictable offences. Hence my view that this is a giant circular nothingburger beyond the now tedious political smear campaign and ABC sewerage overflow.
All the msm know who it is. The smearing of the liberals is done, for the moment until they can invent the next one. There’s an election coming, see.
It’s hard not to get the impression that NSW Police said well VIC Pol can let Shorten off, we should do the same. Otherwise becomes very political and they don’t want that.
I see no reason why there is not some truth in both the girls’ allegations. Decades ago girls could be sexually taken advantage of, abused, and they felt ashamed, at fault, and hide the terrible event. A very different time.
I don’t think it right to jump to a conclusion that it is just a smear (in either case).
“I meant that he has no future in politics. None.”
Why C.L.?
Amazing how long it takes these victims to come forward. Perhaps the incentive wasn’t there at the time of the alleged offence?
The Australian media are getting ideas above their station ,they actually think they are in the same league of liars as the US democrim media ,hey guys ! you are not even close to the evil lying corrupt supposed information spewers in the USA .
You have to lift your game guys ,send a few comrades to NYT,WAPO,CNN,MSMBC , learn to slander and create fake news from the world experts there
Someone who has been in & out of mental institutions all their adult life, makes a vague claim thirty-two years after the fact that they were raped, does not make a statement to police & top themselves after informing police they do not want the matter looked into.
Yeah, that’s grounds for …….. what.. exactly?
Case Closed? No – because there was never a case to open.
If Shorten can survive the allegations made against him, I can’t see why this person can’t.
"I meant that he has no future in politics. None."
Why C.L.?
If Shorten can survive the allegations made against him, I can’t see why this person can’t.”
If Shorten can survive the allegations made against him, I can't see why this person can't.
There are many – and most valid – reasons to end this person’s political career.
This murky smear is not among those reasons. Not by a long shot.
Michael Smith News is running the full text of Kathy Sheriff’s letter to Senator Sarah Henderson, that was forwarded to the A.F.P. Contrary to what was later asserted, certain parties were never cleared of that rope.
I agree with Salvatore. One presumes CL was overly prudent as a student and never put a leg over after being at an drunken Economics society Knees up. Precient unlike the majority of us.
Im no lawyer, but even Vic pol need a witness or an accuser…..breathing. Thirty two years on, no witnesses (just like Blasey Ford), a lifetime of mental issues (who knows what) . And yet CL infers guilt?
Society is bad enough these days, Justice is just chucked out the window. And they want to reduce the rights of the accused even more in order to get the conviction rate up. Christ, in ten years they will automatically incarcerate men as soon as they turn 21 because “they know” what we did at Uni or behind the pub to some poor lass.
From rising star to black hole in the blink of an eye.
Shorten nearly became PM after similar allegations against him were fairly well known.
Sal at 4.09 summed it up well.
Since I do the know who he is I have no idea if he will not be missed. However I do know actual evidence is important. I much prefer victims of crimes not wait 30 + years to report a case.
The Shorten Rule is being applied consistently thus far.
Guilty or not, the braindead lamestream meeja will pursue the “senior cabinet member” unrelentingly until he O’barrels himself.
A corresponding pursuit of Teats Peanuthead, not so much (as we’ve seen).
“He will not be missed when he retires.”
Could be any one of them.
Thinking further on this…I don’t think C.L.is inferring guilt. I think he is weighing up how the person will continue to be treated by their own Party, by the Labor Party, the media and idiots on Twitter. Will the story end now, like Shorten’s allegation did when VicPol ruled out any charges? Or will the claims/innuendo continue in snide remarks across the chamber or when the media reports about the politician?
See how Cardinal Pell is written about/depicted, especially by the ABC – ‘Cardinal Pell…who was charged with…’.
On the right, once the issue/claim has been resolved, it’s over. So the Shorten story has, for all intents and purposes, and at this distance, at an end.
I questioned the other day whether the person is a conservative and how that group are treated. Not a conservative, well, it’s alright, then! A conservative, it’s open season sometimes from both sides.
On the left the hatred continues, never to be ignored, until the subject is destroyed or resigns. And that is why conservatives must start fighting against this with all their might. Will this person fight or give up?
Everyone knows who it is. I couldn’t give a stuff either way but how do you prosecute and investigate this? At least with Shorten the alleged victim is alive.
I’m not inferring anything, Jock.
I have never liked the tosser involved and hope he quits politics ASAP.
I don’t recall him shedding any tears for Bernard Collaery or stepping up when Tony Abbott and CPAC organiser Andrew Cooper were slandered as agents of foreign influence. He happily lets Ben Roberts-Smith VC and his comrades swing in the breeze even as we speak.
The political reality is this: he will never get the job he aspires to.
Ever.
Just because somebody is wronged by the media, it doesn’t mean he’s a world-historical hero.
So the NSW police won’t take it further. But what about a coronial inquiry in SA? This has always been more likely and I think it’s been pushed by Turnbull and others. There are many now – and encouraged to talk about by some media – calling for an ‘independent’ investigation and a coronial possible. I doubt that it’s over for the Minister. And, no matter that there are other reasons to leave office, the attack on him is disgraceful.
Seems to me Mr Bull was trying to imply arkicide.
Pretty disgraceful.
Further to my last comment. Just to be clear, I still believe and was arguing that the person should be treated no differently from Shorten by the electorate. But would add, I was attempting to point out how politics and the media work in this country, especially in regard to conservatives.
And what will a coronial enquiry find?
That the deceased was unhappy about something that may or may not have happened 33 years ago?
Mr Shorten was also a successful high school debater.
C.L. Good points.
What a load of shit.
Whenever people call for an “independent investigation” they of course mean they want a rigged investigation – like Julia Gillard’s Royal Commission Into Getting George Pell.
The danger is conflating the two accusations. That may be where all this is headed.
Is Shorten wanting another tilt?
Am I the only one who doesn’t know who the accused minister is?
Tell me but use idgenpa nglishea.