Tough but fair

March 2, 2021

Ozzie politics – what a stinking irredeemable cesspit, populated by some of the most loathsome spivs and obnoxious z-grade imbeciles to have existed in human history.

Spurgeon Monkfish III

  1. Megan says:
    March 2, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    This is exactly why I love The Cat and all who sail in her.

    Thank you Spurgy, you truth teller you!

  2. Turtle says:
    March 2, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    Wise words Monkfish.

    What’s worse, under current conditions good people are unlikely to want to go into politics.

  3. stackja says:
    March 2, 2021 at 7:32 pm

    Once politicians were local men who wanted to help their fellow men. Some women followed them. Then came Gough. Staff became politicians. No real world experiences.

  4. Turtle says:
    March 2, 2021 at 7:32 pm

    Why don’t they have a big drunken orgy, do each other senseless and get it out the way. Then perhaps they can get on with running the country.

  5. Turtle says:
    March 2, 2021 at 7:33 pm

    Gough can never be apportioned enough blame.

  6. notafan says:
    March 2, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    Indeed.

  7. Howard Hill says:
    March 2, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    All true, but lets not forget they are a product of the nation.
    They didn’t just fall out of a tree one day and proclaim the right to rule obnoxiously.
    They are the sons, daughters of the people and the people voted for them!

  8. 132andBush says:
    March 2, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    I actually consider those comments to be pumping Turnbulls tyres.

  9. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 2, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    Love you Spurge!

  11. notafan says:
    March 2, 2021 at 7:47 pm

    Maybe there is a correlation between the quality of our politicians and our nation’s loss of faith.

  12. theleftfootkick says:
    March 2, 2021 at 7:55 pm

    All can see why no decent intelligent clear thinking, and old fashioned honest player who could go on and make a very good political leader and do some good, would ever lower themselves into that aptly described cesspit of Canberra’s Bullshit Castle. And Notafan, precisely.

  13. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    March 2, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    Thanks, CL. The last few weeks have seen many new and unimaginable subterranean depths plumbed by these vile creatures, aided and abetted (as usual) by their beloved ALPBC.

  14. Steve says:
    March 2, 2021 at 8:03 pm

    And you can extend that to certain political journalists.

  15. Davey Boy says:
    March 2, 2021 at 8:04 pm

    It’s not all bad, there’s the odd country member here and there

  16. Roger says:
    March 2, 2021 at 8:04 pm

    But we repeat ourselves.

    There was a very salutary lesson delivered for Australia in France today:

    Former President Sarkozy was sentenced to three years gaol for bribery and peddling influence.

    Peddling influence…when former politicians do that in Australia it’s called “consultancy” or “lobbying”.

  17. theleftfootkick says:
    March 2, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    As my partner keeps reminding me, the only thing that changes in politics is the pockets!

  18. Herodotus says:
    March 2, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    Harsh but fair.

  19. custard says:
    March 2, 2021 at 8:26 pm

    Many thanks SMFIII. Nailed it!

  20. Texas Jack says:
    March 2, 2021 at 8:40 pm

    
    
    Why don’t they have a big drunken orgy, do each other senseless and get it out the way. Then perhaps they can get on with running the country.

    10/10 Turtle – better they get on with fcuking each other than the country.

  21. Mawashi says:
    March 2, 2021 at 8:43 pm

    Bit of an understatement if you ask me.

    But nobody did…

  23. Jo says:
    March 2, 2021 at 9:22 pm

    Remember the joke Tammy Fraser to Mal, do to me what you’re doing to the country only slower. It’s no joke. Nothing has changed but the names.

  24. Buccaneer says:
    March 2, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    Great quote, you might need to up it a bit for Victoria…

  25. shatterzzz says:
    March 2, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    Salaries are far too big and the never ending list of perks/freebies will always attract the greedy, power hungry & conniving self servers .. the days of serving the country & fellow man are long gone!

  26. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 2, 2021 at 9:53 pm

    It could beworse we could have paedo biden as PM, with a caninet of geriatric corrupt US democrims We would be well up the creek then .
    When was te last time had a sex pervert as leader ?

  27. Robber Baron says:
    March 2, 2021 at 10:13 pm

    When the Muslims get a real foothold Australia will yearn for golden days of Gillard and Turnbull.

  28. Robber Baron says:
    March 2, 2021 at 10:15 pm

    When the M.u.zz.lambs get a real foothold Australia will yearn for golden days of Gillard and Turnbull.

  29. Winston Smith says:
    March 2, 2021 at 10:25 pm

    Ta SMIII.

    “Ozzie politics – what a stinking irredeemable cesspit, populated by some of the most loathsome spivs and obnoxious z-grade imbeciles to have existed in human history.”
    – Spurgeon Monkfish III

    Straight to the Pool Room.

  30. chrism says:
    March 2, 2021 at 10:43 pm

    
    

    I suggest a trip to the Kew cemetery and find the Egyptian style temple to the daughter of David Syme … an amazing grAVE

  31. miltonf says:
    March 2, 2021 at 10:44 pm

    It could beworse we could have paedo biden as PM, with a caninet of geriatric corrupt US democrims We would be well up the creek then .
    When was te last time had a sex pervert as leader ?
    I actually think the US ones are even worse than ours- Pelosi filth is in a class of her own

  32. TBH says:
    March 2, 2021 at 11:22 pm

    That quote is why I come to the Cat. Hilarious and harsh, but totally fair.

  33. a reader says:
    March 2, 2021 at 11:25 pm

    This quote just fits in nicely with the question I’ve been asking for weeks: is there anybody in Canberra that’s normal or has friends who have jobs, hobbies, go to the pub, watch their kids play sport, volunteer on church or sport committees or work to pay a mortgage?

  34. egg_ says:
    March 2, 2021 at 11:54 pm

    Dunno if already covered but on a similar note according to Brian Craig, Kamala Harris’ harridans are moving on Governor Andrew Cuomo to take him out of any leadership contention via 3x wymminses allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
    Leftoid internal politics writ large.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMNRR1cTJx8

  35. Des Deskperson says:
    March 3, 2021 at 1:03 am

    ‘ is there anybody in Canberra that’s normal ‘

    I’ve pointed this out before.

    Draw an imaginary irregular hexagon over a map of Canberra, the points which are Edgar’s at Ainslie, the Wild Duck at Kingston Foreshore, the Aubergine at Griffith shops, Red Hill shops, the Farmer’s Daughter, Yarralumla and Tilley’s at Lyneham.

    Within this hexagon, you will find most of the nihilistic, glossy trash. Out here in Weston Creek,we are not only normal, but we have some of the best views, over the Brindabella range and the Murrumbidgee Valley, in Australia.

