Tough but fair

“Ozzie politics – what a stinking irredeemable cesspit, populated by some of the most loathsome spivs and obnoxious z-grade imbeciles to have existed in human history.”
This is exactly why I love The Cat and all who sail in her.
Thank you Spurgy, you truth teller you!
Wise words Monkfish.
What’s worse, under current conditions good people are unlikely to want to go into politics.
Once politicians were local men who wanted to help their fellow men. Some women followed them. Then came Gough. Staff became politicians. No real world experiences.
Why don’t they have a big drunken orgy, do each other senseless and get it out the way. Then perhaps they can get on with running the country.
Gough can never be apportioned enough blame.
Indeed.
All true, but lets not forget they are a product of the nation.
They didn’t just fall out of a tree one day and proclaim the right to rule obnoxiously.
They are the sons, daughters of the people and the people voted for them!
I actually consider those comments to be pumping Turnbulls tyres.
Love you Spurge!
was wandering through Burwood cemetery this morning and stumbled on memorial to this man, erected by his constituents, they don’t make politicians like they used to.
Maybe there is a correlation between the quality of our politicians and our nation’s loss of faith.
All can see why no decent intelligent clear thinking, and old fashioned honest player who could go on and make a very good political leader and do some good, would ever lower themselves into that aptly described cesspit of Canberra’s Bullshit Castle. And Notafan, precisely.
Thanks, CL. The last few weeks have seen many new and unimaginable subterranean depths plumbed by these vile creatures, aided and abetted (as usual) by their beloved ALPBC.
And you can extend that to certain political journalists.
It’s not all bad, there’s the odd country member here and there
But we repeat ourselves.
There was a very salutary lesson delivered for Australia in France today:
Former President Sarkozy was sentenced to three years gaol for bribery and peddling influence.
Peddling influence…when former politicians do that in Australia it’s called “consultancy” or “lobbying”.
As my partner keeps reminding me, the only thing that changes in politics is the pockets!
Harsh but fair.
Many thanks SMFIII. Nailed it!
Turtle says:
March 2, 2021 at 7:32 pm
Why don’t they have a big drunken orgy, do each other senseless and get it out the way. Then perhaps they can get on with running the country.
10/10 Turtle – better they get on with fcuking each other than the country.
Bit of an understatement if you ask me.
But nobody did…
This hot off the press…..
Remember the joke Tammy Fraser to Mal, do to me what you’re doing to the country only slower. It’s no joke. Nothing has changed but the names.
Great quote, you might need to up it a bit for Victoria…
Salaries are far too big and the never ending list of perks/freebies will always attract the greedy, power hungry & conniving self servers .. the days of serving the country & fellow man are long gone!
It could beworse we could have paedo biden as PM, with a caninet of geriatric corrupt US democrims We would be well up the creek then .
When was te last time had a sex pervert as leader ?
When the Muslims get a real foothold Australia will yearn for golden days of Gillard and Turnbull.
When the M.u.zz.lambs get a real foothold Australia will yearn for golden days of Gillard and Turnbull.
Ta SMIII.
Straight to the Pool Room.
notafan says:
March 2, 2021 at 7:46 pm
I suggest a trip to the Kew cemetery and find the Egyptian style temple to the daughter of David Syme … an amazing grAVE
It could beworse we could have paedo biden as PM, with a caninet of geriatric corrupt US democrims We would be well up the creek then .
When was te last time had a sex pervert as leader ?
I actually think the US ones are even worse than ours- Pelosi filth is in a class of her own
That quote is why I come to the Cat. Hilarious and harsh, but totally fair.
This quote just fits in nicely with the question I’ve been asking for weeks: is there anybody in Canberra that’s normal or has friends who have jobs, hobbies, go to the pub, watch their kids play sport, volunteer on church or sport committees or work to pay a mortgage?
Dunno if already covered but on a similar note according to Brian Craig, Kamala Harris’ harridans are moving on Governor Andrew Cuomo to take him out of any leadership contention via 3x wymminses allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
Leftoid internal politics writ large.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMNRR1cTJx8
‘ is there anybody in Canberra that’s normal ‘
I’ve pointed this out before.
Draw an imaginary irregular hexagon over a map of Canberra, the points which are Edgar’s at Ainslie, the Wild Duck at Kingston Foreshore, the Aubergine at Griffith shops, Red Hill shops, the Farmer’s Daughter, Yarralumla and Tilley’s at Lyneham.
Within this hexagon, you will find most of the nihilistic, glossy trash. Out here in Weston Creek,we are not only normal, but we have some of the best views, over the Brindabella range and the Murrumbidgee Valley, in Australia.