Victoria’s Mental Health Would Improve If Dan Andrews Was Removed From Office

We already knew that Dan Andrew’s grotesque bungling of hotel quarantine led to the deaths of nearly 800 mostly older Victorians. Today we found out the cost to younger people caught up in his hideous police state led second lockdown. This was laid out in grim detail in the final report (reported here) of the Royal Commission into Victoria’s Mental Health System which stated:

“Victoria’s second coronavirus wave and a lengthy lockdown triggered a dramatic spike in child and teenage mental health emergencies, including self-harm and suicide attempts.”

Long story short, hundreds of extra suicide, ideation, self-harm, resuscitation and serious emergency cases were recored during a six week study during the second lockdown and that is likely just the tip of the iceberg in terms of undiagnosed and under-reported mental health cases directly attributable to the Andrews Government inept and heavy handed response to the pandemic.

The report described Victoria’s Mental Health System as “complex” and “fragmented” and “difficult to navigate” with access to services akin to “postcode lottery”. Worse still the system is so dysfunctional it operates in permanent “crisis mode” and the hence is ill equiped to provide much in the way of preventative programs.

Going by the report the best preventative measure for Victoria’s collective mental health would be for Dan Andrews to resign immediately. He leads the most dangerously incompetent government in Australian history.

Consider what this report is saying about the Andrews Government’s handling of the pandemic. The Andrews Government presides over a Health Department that was / is so dysfunctional it unleashed the coronavirus into the very community it was meant to protect. That incompetence triggered a 112 day house arrest for 6.5m Victorians which in turn unleashed a mental health disaster the “catastrophically failed” Mental Health System was incapable of adequately servicing much less functional enough to help prevent.

How long can Dan Andrews keep getting away with negligence on this scale with such tragic consequences? The Andrews Government (and Victorian Public Sector) is a complete shambles and total disgrace. Here we are talking about incompetence on top of incompetence and people are paying for it with their lives and mental health.

Incredibly the report recommends the establishment of another public sector agency to overcome the failures of all the other public sector agencies. This is being sold as holding the government to account for “the performance and quality and safety of the mental health and well being system”. Just what Victoria needs – another dysfunctional bureaucracy run by the Andrew’s Government.

By the way I thought the parliament, opposition and media were meant to keep the government to account. Unfortunately, the people of Victoria are being very badly let down right across the board at the moment. But since when do public servants?

Going by the judicial enquiry into hotel quarantine and the collective amnesia of everyone in the public service it would seem that a core task of a bureaucrat is to run a protection racket for deficient Premiers and Ministers specifically to avoid accountability.

On the basis of that performance how could anyone seriously recommend the public service hold the government (and by extension itself) to account on anything? The Victorian Public Service is the problem, not the solution. Andrews and almost two decades of Labor government (18 of the last 22 years) have destroyed it. It is totally lacking in competence to say nothing of its credibility.

Sadly the Royal Commission final report failed to make the most obvious mental health finding that would best serve Victoria – in the interest of future prevention Daniel Andrews needs to go.