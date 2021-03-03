And what does she think about Craig Kelly?

News media, and The Australian in particular, continue its war against the Government with this latest screed: Normal people would be insane to enter politics. This should be an absolutely 100% anti-Labor article but somehow is not. This is why it should be anti-Labor.

The announcement by Nicolle Flint last Friday that she will depart federal parliament at the next election is not just an indictment of the foul culture that women face in politics. Her decision is a reminder that politics is no longer a sane career choice for many clever, normal people. That reality is not just a problem for political parties; it points to a deeper predicament that threatens the good governance of this country. Consider what 42-year-old Flint faced.

And what did she face?

Vicious intimidation from haters within left-wing groups such as GetUp and Extinction Rebellion.

But that’s not quite how it’s put. This is how it’s put.

Not just vicious intimidation from haters within left-wing groups such as GetUp and Extinction Rebellion but outright hostility from moderates within her own party in South Australia.

What the actual political issues were that led to these differences I have no idea. This is all of a piece with this, also from News Limited: Malcolm Turnbull calls for inquest into death of woman who alleged she was raped by a current federal minister.

And the sub-head: “Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has called for an inquest into the death of a woman who alleged she was raped by a current federal minister in 1988.”

I find all of this almost totally sinister, an obvious attempt to make voting for The Coalition toxic to women. Politics is a hard business for which there are no rules. That every party is filled with people who believe in Green New Deal idiocies and are terrified by the Chinese flu just makes it harder to find a coherent policy that satisfies everyone.

If Nicolle Flint really represents conservative views, why is she leaving Parliament? Surely it’s not just because a bunch of far-left wackos said mean things about her in public.

