And what does she think about Craig Kelly?

News media, and The Australian in particular, continue its war against the Government with this latest screed: Normal people would be insane to enter politics. This should be an absolutely 100% anti-Labor article but somehow is not. This is why it should be anti-Labor.
The announcement by Nicolle Flint last Friday that she will depart federal parliament at the next election is not just an indictment of the foul culture that women face in politics. Her decision is a reminder that politics is no longer a sane career choice for many clever, normal people.
That reality is not just a problem for political parties; it points to a deeper predicament that threatens the good governance of this country.
Consider what 42-year-old Flint faced.
And what did she face?
Vicious intimidation from haters within left-wing groups such as GetUp and Extinction Rebellion.
But that’s not quite how it’s put. This is how it’s put.
What the actual political issues were that led to these differences I have no idea. This is all of a piece with this, also from News Limited: Malcolm Turnbull calls for inquest into death of woman who alleged she was raped by a current federal minister.
And the sub-head: “Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has called for an inquest into the death of a woman who alleged she was raped by a current federal minister in 1988.”
I find all of this almost totally sinister, an obvious attempt to make voting for The Coalition toxic to women. Politics is a hard business for which there are no rules. That every party is filled with people who believe in Green New Deal idiocies and are terrified by the Chinese flu just makes it harder to find a coherent policy that satisfies everyone.
If Nicolle Flint really represents conservative views, why is she leaving Parliament? Surely it’s not just because a bunch of far-left wackos said mean things about her in public.
AND NOW LET ME ADD THIS: From Andrew Bolt: British left are still suffering from ‘Thatcher derangement syndrome’.
Why would they stop at just saying mean things?
Antifa have impunity even here in Australia. They are the SA of the modern Left. They’re very close to violence against righties, their families, their cars and houses, and seem only inhibited by the bad press that would be forced out of the lefty lapdogs of the MSM.
“Moderates” is code for the collectivist greenfilth scum that have infiltrated the gliberal party en masse. They hung Nicolle Flint out to dry even though she was subject to the most vile intimidation and abuse by getup, labore and the greenfilth, including constant stalking, incessant threats and abuse on anti-social media and repeated vandalising of her office.
If any “female” (I use that term advisedly) MP in labore or the greenfilth had been subjected to even a fraction of what Flint was put through, the hypocritical self righteous screeching would have been audible in outer space.
Anyway, my views on the state of politics in this country are no big secret.
Nicole Flint is solid – I well believe she was hounded out of the party by Liberal moderates.
There’s a weird reluctance to nail Labor.
Flint has several times clearly blamed “Get Up, Labor and unions”.
Yet over the weekend Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said ‘‘attacks from the left, from Get Up! and others, [that] have threatened her and have threatened her office staff’’ during her time in politics.
Labor attack squads are “others”?
Now, Albrechtsen blames “GetUp and Extinction Rebellion” and Liberal “moderates”.
I.e. Leftwing wackos in skirts?
Ant that’s just the men.
The board church idea doesn’t work when one side fights like the left, and the other fights like conservatives.
I don’t know why you are going after Nicolle Flint?
Albrechtsen is dead right, by the way, about the role of the factional daleks and careerists in both major parties in deadening debate and deterring anyone of real talent from getting involved.
There seems to be a fair bit of bash Nicolle Flint on this and the previous thread with not much interest in why she left.
Most Lieborals can only attack other Lieborals. Nothing to see here. Move along please.