Another One For The Lady

IT took a thousand years and then some for men to build a new rule of law that replaced vendetta, hysteria, gossip and malice with proportionality, reason, evidence and temperance. Orchestrated by the most loathsome coven of embittered ogresses and phony Boudicas in the country’s history, the Get Rid of Morrison rape panic of 2021 and its longer MeToo progenitor have laid waste to the inheritance in a few years. Contemporary Western feminists seem to be enraged by an existential crisis within themselves whose only release is cultural violence. In almost all of the examples of supposed male perfidy doing the rounds – especially the Fairfax-backed ones slandering private schoolboys (public schoolboys never put a penis wrong) – the most common state of the alleged victims of sexual assault is heavy, falling-down-drunk intoxication.
There is a reason feminists don’t like mentioning this because it was their Girls Can Do Anything idiocy that brainwashed a generation of misses into thinking they had the right and the capability to match it with the boys at anything, including the number of shots they can down at two in the morning. Virtually every ADF recruitment ad now shows females playing football, driving APCs or buggerising around in the scrub with a bogged Bushmaster. The dogmatic man-haters crafting this propaganda for the government want these same ladies sent to war where their Girl Powers will be more than a match for terrorists in close quarters combat. That’s how delusional they are.
Yes Daisy, we should teach sons about consent. We should also teach daughters they can always get a cab home at 10pm and that regret isn’t rape. If intoxication renders prudent sexual decision-making legally impossible, then logic, justice and fundamental equality doctrine demand that the same leeway be afforded young males. If that isn’t right, explain why. Don’t walk into a consent-ed class for adolescent boys without an answer.
Finally, this warning: the demonisation of masculinity and the war of utter hatred being waged by feminists against boys will have the unintended effect of making girls more unsafe. If there is one thing groups of boys do well – and with an almost primordial instinct – it is sniffing out the weak inconsistency in wannabe captains. Don’t tell them to babysit their equals and think they haven’t noticed the Damsel in Distress anachronism. What worries me is that some will now avoid offering assistance and protection to female drunks out of an abundance of caution. My counsel to them is be careful but do the right thing regardless. That’s what men do.
As for the Hanson-Youngs, Keneallys, Milligans and Wongs, they have become disengaged entirely from the hard business of governance and administration. It’s funny how left-wing women always end up trading in sex. Margaret Thatcher was only interested in policy. The upshot of rape-o-rama for the nation is disastrous. If politics these days was an old-fashioned newspaper, the lady pages would be the preponderance of copy, reality the supplement.
the demonisation of masculinity and the war of utter hatred being waged by feminists against boys will have the unintended effect of making girls more unsafe.
And boys will grow up to be hard men, and take their revenge.
I can’t link but 2 days ago the gruinaid had a “ why are boys so rapey” article that avoided any mention of the remote possibility that the revolution in morals they have championed as long as they have been in existence could have anything to do with it.
The article was grimly humerus as it could easily be read as a cry for the return of traditional values.
Instead they pretended that it’s all fallen suddenly from the sky as a unpredictable and unforeseen thing.
If a baby is just a clump of cells then it’s a short walk to a headjobs not really sex or it’s not rape if she can’t say no.
You can’t selectively kick away the legs of a stool and pretend to be shocked when it fails.
currencylad, your article I am savouring your article like fine liqueur, I have read it and re-read it, each word just right, thank you. I very much enjoy reading what you write in posts and comments.
Perhaps the rage of feminists is a rage against their own biological yearnings who knows but the viciousness is so manifest, like.the madness of bloodlust, unappeasable and seemingly unstoppable. What or who next?
Hit it on the head.
That list of Eastern suburbs school assaults read like a manual on how to avoid getting raped.
Don’t get yourself paralytic drunk at the age of 14 with potential gropers present. It’s really that simple most of the time.
The rape story epidemic is supportive of a particular narrative. The aim of the narrative is to get Tanya Plibersek to become the next ALP leader. Greasy, fatherless Albanese is not getting traction with the public and so is likely to be replaced. The rape story epidemic is so that Shorten can not be considered for the role and the Plibersek gets it by default.
Quite so Norian. But if it can damage the odd mini ster well that’s OK too.
Who would have thought that destroying morality would cause a problem. Even as a bloke I avoid getting a skinfull of snake juice. Telling girls and boys that getting hammered isn’t the objective, it’s having a good time with mates that’s the fun. Apparently that’s victim blaming today. Back when I was a teenager in the mid 90s this atitude was normal, have fun, look after your mates and if someone has too much see that they have a safe place to sleep it off and if you need to call one or more of the parents to come pick you and the group up. Nowadays it’s grrrl power all the way and god help the hindmost. I don’t recognise this country anymore.
and I didn’t expect to say that until I was at least in my 80s, not early 40s.
Scott
There are certain things girls should avoid. They used to be taught this from a suitable age by their mother/family.
Boys not related to the girl should never be in the girl’s bedroom.
Don’t get blind drunk – don’t get drunk.
Never put yourself in a dangerous situation.
Don’t go with a group of boys.
Don’t dress provocatively – there are some* weirdos out there who think you want attention and it is really not the attention you want.
These are just a few.
It is not victim blaming, it is personal safety, responsibility, and if a girl does not possess “spidey senses” these rules may keep her safe.
When I was 16 I had no spidey senses. They developed rather quickly after an experience I had.
*Not all men!