Che Guevara still acceptable

Displaying the swastika could soon be banned in Victoria after a parliamentary committee recommended making it a criminal offence along with other Nazi symbols.

An inquiry into anti-vilification protections has examined whether the state’s current laws were strong enough after a recent spate of incidents in which the swastika was displayed or graffitied in public places. It recommended that the public display of Nazi symbolism be banned to address the problem amid concerns hate crime was on the rise.

Source.

Nazi swastika’s aren’t something I encounter very often – outside of museums and WWII movies – so I imagine this is more virtue signalling than a binding constraint on many people.

But again it raises the question of how is it that communist and Marxist symbols don’t attract the same levels of opprobrium?