Che Guevara still acceptable

Displaying the swastika could soon be banned in Victoria after a parliamentary committee recommended making it a criminal offence along with other Nazi symbols.
An inquiry into anti-vilification protections has examined whether the state’s current laws were strong enough after a recent spate of incidents in which the swastika was displayed or graffitied in public places.
It recommended that the public display of Nazi symbolism be banned to address the problem amid concerns hate crime was on the rise.
Nazi swastika’s aren’t something I encounter very often – outside of museums and WWII movies – so I imagine this is more virtue signalling than a binding constraint on many people.
But again it raises the question of how is it that communist and Marxist symbols don’t attract the same levels of opprobrium?
Buddhists and Hindus might take offense at the banning of their holy symbol.
Just saying.
I can’t read the article linked, but would seem they haven’t consulted the Hindu and Buddhist communities, for whom the swastika is a spiritual symbol.
As to why Communist symbols don’t attract the same opprobrium, that is due to one of the most successful propaganda campaigns of modern history.
Snap, Bruce!
It wasn’t always a “Nazi symbol. In fact prior to the 1930s it was the official babe/symbol of one of the four houses at the school I later attended. By my time the symbol adopted was the Cross of Lorraine.
But it will still be okay to scrawl swastikas on pictures of Jeff Kennett, right?
The ABC’s report says the Swastika ban will be accompanied by a new crack-down:
This is just cover to arrest enemies of the left (the irony – it burns) because they can’t find enough people to prosecute:
Andrews and his judges hate that high bar for prosecutions, man.
Although the Nationalist SOCIALIST workers party is a creature of the left
It doesn’t matter how many people you kill or how you kill them. As with everything with the left it’s the side. Funniest thing I saw was a clueless lefty chick being asked why she was wearing a shirt championing a masss murderer who raped and tortured people in front of their families? Do you approve of that sort of thing? Back in the early 2000s mass murderer shaming still worked. Not sure about today’s lot.
During the VIC lockdown and Melbourne’s iron curtain, I saw and heard about signs with Nazi imagery next to Dan – Dan in a storm trooper outfit or next to a nazi sign demanding papers etc. There were probably swastika ones in there too.
I suspect the only ones offended are Dan, his inner circle and PR guy.
The opprobrium comes from the communists and Marxists. Why would they ban their own symbols?
Philip Adams was a member of the communist party at a time when they still hagiographised Stalin. Shortly after Stalin was denounced Adams quit the communist party.
Imagine a former [email protected]! being given a taxpayer funded national radio gig for decades. It could never happen. Yet a former Stalin follower can get one, and whenever it was suggested that Adams had been on air for long enough and someone else should get a go there were shrieks about him being “silenced”.
Can I still call Dan “Mein Führer”?
Indeed. Censor the Chinese flag.
The more they do this the more they make fascism appealing
There goes my favourite musical “The Producers”. “May I take your hats, your coats and your swastikas?”.
Banned.
Why don’t they just make it illegal to upset someone- anyone – on the Left and be done with it.
You often see swastikas scrawled on images of Liberals and Republicans by leftists – it is one of the infantile ways they vent their hatred.
Oh, and anti-semites like them of course. Who are the people with most hatred of Juice?
Molly Meldrum loves Che…
Symbols of the Third Reich are used by vile people but banning the symbols won’t change the vile nature of those people.
If anything the symbols are a reminder of the need to protect all that is precious. There is always a threat to peace.
I think Dear Leader Dan would be much preferred by Andrews followers than Mein Fuhrer and it has a nice comforting ring to it.
Pic with him and Gudinski in the Hun yesterday sporting a t-shirt with his favourite muse…
I asked our ex-union rep (a rabid green, feminist lesbian , and lefty BIRM) why she was wearing a Che T-shirt, when he beat gays to death using baseball bats and believed women had no place outside the home. She scoffed and I told her to look it up, which to her credit she did. The next day she told me she had disposed of the shirt.
I have an Che NPC shirt I wear with pride.
Causes some confusion amongst strangers.
There will be a lot of criminal prosecutions against people using swastika images in public.
Lefty types will be jailed in wholesale numbers, for writing in LNP election corflutes, LNP electorate offices, office buildings housing mining companies, anti-fracking protest placards, & so on.
This will be fun to watch.
Perhaps so at the very beginning when the early (pre-Hitler) Nazi party considered forms of market control to benefit small businesses and to halt “foreign” (read: Jewish) control over markets but when Hitler took over the party in 1921, he shredded the anti-capitalist parts of the old party’s platform.
To state the obvious Hitler (as well as hating the Jews) really hated Trade Unions, Communists, Socialists and Social Democrats. Once the Nazi’s assumed power they banned, imprisoned and killed these leftists as fast as they could.
They’d better get to work with the chisels on the old Theosophical Society building on Collins Street, up the hill from the Regent. It’s the original swastika, not the reversed Nazi version, but it should be more than enough to get the safe-space advocates upset.
https://ibb.co/YBqSkQS
Why would Chairman Dan ban the symbol of the National Socialist Party I thought he is proud Socialist?
Oh dear – have the dusky Heidelbergers been at it again? … visiting randomly selected Australians in their homes to demonstrate to their hosts, personally, just how grateful they really are for being let in?
Does that means if the government was to fund a world war 2 fillum or doco it would have to be made outside Victoria?
One type of socialist hates another type of socialist.
You know perfectly well this will be selectively enforced.
Remember how the cops were kneeling down before BLM protests … and the next day beating up grandma for sitting on a park bench, stealing mobile phones out of people’s hands, smashing down the front door of someone’s apartment because they said the wrong thing somewhere on the Internet? Yeah, that sort of selective enforcement.
well, clearly it is the LNP doing the displaying in that case. Burn them!
International socialist hate national socialists. The bloody splitters! News at 11.
Bitter differences over who has the best five year plan.
No one scratches their heads when one outlaw biker gang gets into a fight with another biker gang … “But hey, can’t they all be motorcycle aficionados together?!?”
No one goes into staggered confusion when they hear that one Mafia family put out a hit on a different Mafia family … “Golly, they all wear sunglasses, sharp suits and eat spaghetti, I thought they would all just get along.”
I remember at uni how the different species of socialists and communists used to rail against each other.
It was when they revealed themselves to have not grown up since they were whinging about other people’s toys in the sandpit.
They have better marketing departments.
how about a piss christ?
You mean, if an LNP election corflute is defaced with swastikas, that criminal culpability lies with the LNP for forcing people to spray-paint swastikas?
Easy to believe.
(There’s nothing, not one thing, on the Babylon Bee that hasn’t or won’t come true)
As to why Communist symbols don’t attract the same opprobrium, that is due to one of the most successful propaganda campaigns of modern history.
That, and it’s mighty hard to draw on a hard surface with a Sharpie when you’re full of fervour (or merely hard liquor and ‘soft’ drugs)…
The collapse of the Soviet Union saw the simultaneous collapse of the biggest and most organised Modernist propaganda and Branding collective ever seen in human history.
You didn’t need to drawer gud when your friendly local KGB front orgabisation could furnish you with neatly pressed Red Stars, Upraised Fists, Che Guevara silhouette posters and Hammer-and-Sickle banners for the mere asking.
Ditto catchy but grammatically complicated slogans that sound rather awful when translated out of Russian.
The only group that approaches their sheer grandeur and efficiency is North Korea. And they’ve gone a bit cuckoo- Witness what happened when Kim Jon-Il got in on Japan’s Pokémon craze…*
And the Chinese went all yucky and Commercial-Fascist: Their visual propaganda (for all its apparent technical sophistication) is as tacky, slapdash and ephemeral as all their other consumer goods. You get better memes from their mockers in the West.
*OK- This is probably a Western meme artist pisstake. But it’s still off-the-wall enough to be mistaken as genuine…
The Buddhist symbol (The Footsteps of the Buddha) has a square form.
The Nazi swastika is rotated 45 degrees into a diamond form.
I expect that the cross will be the next symbol to be banned. So obviously sexist.