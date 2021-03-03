Jim Allan doing some hoisting

Jim Allan has some thoughts on the Christian Porter situation over at The Spectator. Very similar to my own.
Of course there is a different angle to this story, one related to this Coalition government more generally. Let me call this the Shakespearean or the schadenfreude angle. Remember your Hamlet? Remember Hamlet deciding to let the plotter be ‘hoist with his own petard’ (or blown up by his own bomb)? I ask because there is a clear element of this Coalition government being hoist with its own petard about not having insisted on proper procedural justice for others in the past and now reaping what they sowed.
Or take the whole Cardinal Pell episode. It was obvious to this atheist descendant of Calvinist Scots-Presbyterians (so no one could say my defence of Pell flowed from ‘it’s only because he’s a devout Catholic’ sentiments) that the whole Pell prosecution was a disgrace. I said so from the start. There wasn’t close to enough evidence ever to think it would suffice to meet a ‘proof beyond reasonable doubt’ threshold, whatever two Victorian Court of Appeal justices might think. In fact, and as our High Court of Australia unanimously implied, there wasn’t even enough evidence to come close to the civil standard of proof on the balance of probabilities. (Namely, was it more likely than not? Well, it was basically virtually impossible and incredibly unlikely.)
Barely a single Coalition MP said a word on Pell’s behalf. And don’t give me the sub judice excuse. The problem in Pell was the lack of a fair investigation and trial, not people commenting on that. And once the jury trial was over no one thinks court of appeal justices would be influenced by anything said. So why not then? And yet I don’t recall the Prime Minister or Mr Porter saying a single thing about how shonky and deficient the Pell prosecution was. Cardinal Pell is no doubt too nice to be feeling any schadenfreude were he to be reading about this over in Rome right now. But I bet a good few others who’d gone through what he did would be less forgiving.
Well said. Read the whole thing.
Remember the now PC position – the standard you walk past is the standard you accept. It gets worse; the standard you walk past is the standard you’ll be judged by.
Christian Porter, and the Coalition government more generally these past 7 years, has walked past many, many standards. How is that working for you?
Amen. Porter is the Minister for Trashing the Rule of Law and Reversing the Onus of Proof. Hello, Christian, this is Karma, and I’m a bitch.
I am basking in the warm glow of Schadenfreude.
How many of the Libs condemned the Kavanaugh witch hunt ? Sad, that’s now what SHY wants. Too bad lads.
Being of similar background to thyself I find myself often sharing your views. On Pell you are correct except for one thing. The LNP governments through the last few cycles have ensured that a competent High court is in place. Results speak for themselves. Running commentary on other jurisdictions is counterproductive. Just ensure your mob is in good shape and left the Devil take the hindmost.
I have never seen anything quite as disgusting as the exhibition the “journalists” made of themselves at the press conference.
I hope their parents are proud of the way they’ve brought them up t9 behave.
From “A Man For All Seasons”;
Sir Thomas More: You threaten like a dockside bully.
Thomas Cromwell: How should I threaten?
More: Like a minister of state, with justice.
Cromwell: Oh, justice is what you’re threatened with.
More: Then I am not threatened.
Our piss poor Liberal Members wouldn’t even understand that.
This disgraceful government has recently appointed about 80 lawyers and other parasites, to spend every working day for the next few years trying to send 19 SAS soldiers to jail for crimes they did not commit.
Now after he experiences a bit of what they continue to cop, the poor petal has to take some “mental health” leave. Just pathetic.
Are you serious?
A citizen gets pilloried in the press, disgraced, blacklisted, humiliated for a decade; is tried and convicted in a kangaroo court; spends over 400 days in a maximum security jail; then is let out on the uncertain whim of the High Court?
How many non-celebrity citizens would have survived the trauma and the ruinous EXPENSE of pusuing justice?
Pell should never have been subjected to trial in the first place.
We should not be dependent on the High Court for justice.
Well said !
That would be the same High Court that found that the constitution can be trumped by the alleged pandemic when it comes to state borders? That High Court?
The contrast between the Shorten memory hole and Porter witch hunt is pretty stark and the insistence that the conclusion of a police investigation is not the end of the matter should ring some pretty big alarm bells for Scomotion. Watching another Orstrlian of the year disgrace themselves and demonstrate that it’s a worthless exercise in giving a culture warrior a bat to bash the non left side of politics is particularly unsatisfactory. It seems that being aoty guarantees a lack of conscience among a great deal of other things. If Slomo can’t find a pathway to stop trial by media, his side is dead, every effective right leaning politician will be knobbled by any accusation.
The Pell witch hunt was a disgusting disgrace and egged on by his corrupt senior Church enemies in the Vatican. They lit the fire and it was stoked by a bunch of clowns in the ABC, (hello Louise Milligan), Victoria Police and the DPP. Very few Politicians stood up and defended Pell despite the fact that no credible evidence existed that he had committed the offences that led to him being jailed. Turning a blind eye to facts reveals the frightening incompetence and lack of spine by our leaders in this miscarriage of justice. As you sew so shall you reap but regrettably in the case of those who pursued Pell so vigorously justice has not been done. Milligan continues to sail on without any contrition or admission that her disgusting allegations were an invention. The same applies to the Victoria Police involved in this gross miscarriage of justice and that also applies to those in the Victorian judiciary who gleefully participated. As for the raft of silent MPs they are beyond contempt. If an MP is wrongfully accused of a serious crime then they should look back and ask themselves whether their failure to defend Pell, or question the dodgy evidence against him, should be the standard by which they are judged.
This whole present episode is a joke. If the “elites”/MSM did not have double standards? Would they have any? Albo and Plib will act shocked?
The fence is a very safe perch. Sitting there silently is even safer.
There is no need to defend Conservatives and Conservative values. After all, where will Conservative/Centre-right voters go? Just take care not to offend the left, lest you get cancelled and lose the votes of those who will not vote for you.
As I recall the great man, Dan Andrews, was not at all shy about expressing an opinion after the High Court decision. Liberals are pointless. They have no strength in their convictions. Just trying to stay out of trouble. All. The. Time.
Yes, there is much to be said here about petards and scahdenfreude and all that sort of stuff, but the problem is that the Liberals only get to govern if they can win and keep the votes of middle and upper middle class types who are (often undeservedly) so nicely and comfortably looked after in a material sense that they can afford to vote on values issues – as defined by a posturing leftist media which panders to their moral vanity and gently nagging consciences.
The bloody, bold and resolute (to maintain the Shakespearean theme) approach would, of course, be to respond to this episode by putting the ABC to the sword and – as Mark Latham and Peta Credlin have just pithily pointed out – facing up to the fact that the Canberra experiment has failed, and radically cutting back on the role of the federal government and thus on the size of the Canberra Bubble and its toxic media pack.
But that won’t happen, so it’s probably going to be a spectacularly irresponsible Budget this year, with lots and lots of welfare, in particular, for middle class women.
Brilliantly said, Jim and Sinclair.
My sentiments exactly.
These cretins might not have thrown Pell to the wolves but they didn’t shoo the ravenous hounds away despite the Federal foghorn at their disposal.
Enjoy, dickheads.
Anybody thinking this will change things is going to be disappointed. What is the collective noun for a bunch of marshmallows?
Words of support from Mr Porter’s fearless leader?
“I’m interested in getting Australians back to work. I’m not interested in the debate on what people want to tear down.”
Not sure but the collective noun for SJW journalists must be an assassination..
Porter must have known from the start about the frivolous and vexatious harassment of Abbot and Cooper under the Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme.
He could have quashed it with one phone call to Dreyfus. He did nothing and then pretended to be surprised at the subsequent outcry.
Whether he saw it as a way of humiliating Abbott over some or factional issue or difference was my first thought and it remains for me an open question.
People find the idea that the system is rotten just too hard to deal with.
They had to rationalize the persecution of Pell as being justified in some (bizarre) way because to do otherwise would mean the realization that they themselves could be next.
The scary part is that Porter helps run the system.
And still it came for him.
We couldn’t be any more f*cked.
Civilization has five years – ten at most.
A smear
Marshmallows?
A puff
This disgraceful government has recently appointed about 80 lawyers and other parasites, to spend every working day for the next few years trying to send 19 SAS soldiers to jail for crimes
Yes.
Good that they’re not walking past every standard.
Good article by Jim Allen, he’s wrong about Christine Holgate being a ‘superstar’ though.
Whatever the shortcomings of the present federal government ( and they are many), at least we don’t have a product of the Victorian ALP sleaze machine prostituting and debauching the High Court as Hills and his successors have done in Victoria.
By the way, here’s the latest ABC promo for Marque Lawyers:
https://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2021-03-03/lawyer-responds-christian-porter-allegation-minister/13212790
Porter and Shorten in Question time with questions over their heads about the same serious offence. Weird stuff. Neither proved, nor disproved.
I think they are both fortunate to keep their positions in today’s world. People lose their careers for a single tweet.
Decades ago young girls could be sexually abused and hide it, from shame, fear and just trying to forget. It was simply not disclosed. Things are much better today in that regard.
Trump proved that, regardless of his faults, a man will be supported and defended by Conservatives if he has clearly articulated his values and goals. If Porter has articulated anything worth listening to I’m afraid I missed it.
After Pell I have no sympathy for the SFL’s. Yes it’s a stitch up, yes even if it happened it’s too late to prove or disprove the claims but when you don’t stand up for civilizational standards you can’t bitch when those standards aren’t there when you need them. Fuck him and his gutless party.
Has Porter maybe copped some karma here in his rejection of supporting Palmer in the border closure HC trial?
Of course that’s drawing a long bow but just saying.
Have the media just destroyed themselves or will they get a free pass? Hope Porter sues their ass off.
Legally I’m sure that Christian Porter is quite safe, the NSW police will not push charges against the Attorney General unless they can be guaranteed a really dang solid case … this evidence is flimsy on the face of it, there’s no hope of conviction.
Politically, I agree with you all, couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy … smear politics are standard now, and there were plenty of chances to stand for something, but they chose to abandon their principles over and over. The things this country once stood for are weakening and might be gone before long: free speech, truth, justice, fair and equal treatment under law. The revelation of 2020 is that most Australians don’t actually like those things all that much … they don’t like freedom, they want to be told what to do, how to live, and they love the way the crooked media industry tells them what to believe. Although police are still cautious about taking on powerful people, the regular small business owner or ordinary guy with an opinion gets no such protection. You look at those students who got the shakedown treatment from the “Human Rights” Commission, or you look at the way VicPol were treating grandma sitting on a part bench, or breaking into homes because someone said the wrong thing on Facebook … at any time ScoMo, or any of his ministers could have at least spoken up, because they have influence … could have done but simply didn’t care enough.
Politically, even a bad ALP would be better than this lot. Seriously, even a bunch of looting union thugs would at least have a tiny, tiny whisper in the back of their brains that it’s their country too and should the Red Terror ever get going there’s no chance of keeping it under control.
Same as for a bunch of sticks. Starts with F.
It’s not about Porter or his marshmallow mates. I agree with the above. It’s about accusations being enough to take anyone down.
Until the next accuser speaks up, and the next, and so on and on.