Jim Allan doing some hoisting

Jim Allan has some thoughts on the Christian Porter situation over at The Spectator. Very similar to my own.

Of course there is a different angle to this story, one related to this Coalition government more generally. Let me call this the Shakespearean or the schadenfreude angle. Remember your Hamlet? Remember Hamlet deciding to let the plotter be ‘hoist with his own petard’ (or blown up by his own bomb)? I ask because there is a clear element of this Coalition government being hoist with its own petard about not having insisted on proper procedural justice for others in the past and now reaping what they sowed.

Or take the whole Cardinal Pell episode. It was obvious to this atheist descendant of Calvinist Scots-Presbyterians (so no one could say my defence of Pell flowed from ‘it’s only because he’s a devout Catholic’ sentiments) that the whole Pell prosecution was a disgrace. I said so from the start. There wasn’t close to enough evidence ever to think it would suffice to meet a ‘proof beyond reasonable doubt’ threshold, whatever two Victorian Court of Appeal justices might think. In fact, and as our High Court of Australia unanimously implied, there wasn’t even enough evidence to come close to the civil standard of proof on the balance of probabilities. (Namely, was it more likely than not? Well, it was basically virtually impossible and incredibly unlikely.)

Barely a single Coalition MP said a word on Pell’s behalf. And don’t give me the sub judice excuse. The problem in Pell was the lack of a fair investigation and trial, not people commenting on that. And once the jury trial was over no one thinks court of appeal justices would be influenced by anything said. So why not then? And yet I don’t recall the Prime Minister or Mr Porter saying a single thing about how shonky and deficient the Pell prosecution was. Cardinal Pell is no doubt too nice to be feeling any schadenfreude were he to be reading about this over in Rome right now. But I bet a good few others who’d gone through what he did would be less forgiving.