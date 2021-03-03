Keeping fake news under control: criticism vs populism

While Karl Popper was writing The Open Society and Its Enemies during a working holiday in New Zealand the poet W H Auden wrote an essay about maintaining standards of criticism in a mass society. That is a society where many people are literate but hardly any read with discrimination. They both used the terms open and closed societies to create a framework for their ideas.

Popper freaked out when the saw a US Presidential election and wrote his essay Public Opinion and Liberal Principles in reaction. Auden addressed the same issues at some length.