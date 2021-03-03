#MooToo

Posted on March 3, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Federal Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to #MooToo

  1. C.L. says:
    March 4, 2021 at 12:16 am

    Defence Minister Linda Reynolds referred to Brittany Higgins as a “lying cow” in front of staff members, after her former media adviser went public about an alleged rape in Parliament House.

    Senator Reynolds made the comment in the open part of her office on February 15 and it was heard by several staff members, some of whom are public servants on secondment from the Department of Defence.

    The allegation will put renewed pressure on Senator Reynolds, who is on medical leave until next week, as some of her parliamentary colleagues and defence industry figures question whether she should remain in her portfolio.

    The Australian understands staff expressed concerns to superiors that the Defence Minister’s comments were inappropriate. Senator Reynolds later addressed her staff to apologise for remarks she said had been made during “a stressful time” for everyone in the office.

    The Australian.

  2. Tintarella di Luna says:
    March 4, 2021 at 12:26 am

    Milking it again eh?

  3. Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus says:
    March 4, 2021 at 12:29 am

    I’d trust Linda Reynolds view on this

  4. NoFixedAddress says:
    March 4, 2021 at 12:32 am

    Has their ABC, ASIO and AFP investigated the herd yet?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.