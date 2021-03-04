Feminist it girl threatens to sue hospitalised woman

Self-evidently, this demeaning and belittling statement, in which you refer to our client as a member of the animal kingdom and declare her to be untruthful, is highly defamatory of our client’s good character and unblemished reputation.”
– Reputational risk lawyer Rebekah Giles this evening
St Brittany has never told a lie?
Believe all bovines.
If that is the standard for defamation action – there’s going to be a whole lotta cases coming my way.
I’ll lose my shirt!
Holy cow! Brittany’s back baby.
So now Reynolds people can legitimately question and test anything St Brittany has said or alleged and sidestep the whole ‘victim blaming’ schtick because, legal defence…
Seems like a dumb move by St Brittany’s partner and his people.
Milch cow might have been more appropriate term.
I’m shocked that the phrase was not preceded by the F-Bomb. The minister is very restrained indeed. I also think there will be wholesale turnover in the staff seconded from the department. Leaking an off-the-record comment like that is beyond contempt.
Actually I for one would like to hear why she made the comment about lying cow. Seems to be about how Brittney thinks she was treated by Reynolds and how this was portrayed in the news. If I was Reynolds I would be less than impressed by the fact she was all over the news and on The Project before actually formally going to police. I would like to think Reynolds was smart enough to know when the allegation was first made she was on dangerous ground no matter whether reported to police or not. Hopefully she has good records to support her belief Briitney was lying about something.
A vegetable then- perhaps a cow parsnip lying in a plot.
Rebekah Giles
seems to like the limelight..
The machinations of these women is fascinating to watch. What a train wreck.
Meow, reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee…
The wymynzes are demonstrably more deadlier than any male could be, that much is evident.
Still think giving them the vote was a good idea?
What’s Linda Reynolds, a brigadier in the Army Reserve? I would have thought someone that high up the food chain would have learned to watch what they said in front of who.
I vote for replacing defamation lawsuits with trial by combat.
Just think how much more reasonable Twatter, fecesbook & school council meetings would be.
Brett and ZK2A.
No. It needs to be ok for one woman to call another woman a “lying cow”. It’s rude, and that’s all. It has ti be ok for people to be rude to eachother. Blaming Reynolds for being rude is just giving in to the parasites: