We shouldn’t, once the pandemic finishes, just simply peel back the success we’ve had. I think the pattern we should be into is hardening the borders for drug trafficking, not for everyone.”
– Commissioner Chris Dawson believes abolishing freedom and nationhood is a small price to pay to save cops from doing their jobs
Could be called Check Point Mark I guess
WA have always stopped people at the border to check for illegal substances etc. Several years ago we were on a coach trip and when travelling back across the border from the NT to WA, border officials entered the coach and if I remember we had to sign declarations. If WA want to keep illegal drugs out, I don’t see the problem.
Why didn’t anybody think of this before?
All that is needed is to stop drug traffickers and let everybody else through.
Imagine how much quicker at airports it could be. No more immigration or Customs delays, just a line for smugglers! No more inconvenience for innocent travelers.
Moron.
Give a low-IQ politician and an out-of-control public servant in a police uniform a sniff of total control – cheered on by hysterical de facto state media (Channel Stokes/The Worst Australian) – and voila! Fourth Reich pig state fascism.
All the way to the next WA Inc corruption scandal.
The fascists have really come out of the woodwork since the coronavirus first hit.
Why not stop all business with and travel to WA? No need for any border or sea port or airport checks. WA can just be left to itself. What could possibly go wrong?
Weirdos over there, they just love this mini dictator.
Oh well, let them sail; own passports, defence force, currency etc. Another end result of the wuhan virus madness.
The Drug of Power. Absolute arsehole.
Papers please.
Maybe a social credit system and a Room 101 are ideas Sneakers would like too.
How about letting the police have total access to the info downloaded and location and time of visit to QR code premises as well. That would help police surveillance greatly.
I think VICPOL should ask for 9m to 0500 curfews so that people can’t be out drunk, can’t causes traffic accidents, can’t assault anybody etc and more importantly police can work more convenient working hours.
Chris M
I’m here, I’d love to disagree but after more than a year of Mark the messiah saving us from bat vulvaitis and its attendant 24/7 drumbeat of paranoia any testicles remaining in the state have to be confiscated at the border
For our own good.
In sane times a declaration as fascist as that would see the bloke invited to resign.
We are told that the vast majority of Americans want our borders closed. When they say “our borders,” they do not mean the one with Canada — the longest undefended border in the world. They mean the one with Mexico.
An actual “Checkpoint Charlie”.
It is “Worst Australia” after all.
What the length of coast line for WA? Don’t drug deals know how to sail?
silver lining…maybe, but not worth holding your breath over, the boomercon ‘back the blue’ types will finally wake up to the real threat these brown shirts pose to our liberties.
This isn’t really for criminals.
This is for us.
correlation is not causation, dickheads.
Burglaries, and all crime in general, is down in every other state. Even NSW, which didn’t lock its borders.
Break and enter down 30%.
I’m not sure where they get a drop of 10,000 burglaries, either. The WA statistics say no such thing.
“[Stopping] over half of the drugs that had been coming into WA, particularly meth, has resulted in 10,000 less burglaries in the past [few] months. That is half the number of burglaries that normally take place.”
How do they know that “half of the drugs that had been coming into WA” have been stopped?
In any event, in the past few months/year crime generally has been lower Australia wide. Principally because the crims and other recalcitrants were effectively ‘locked up’ at home for extended periods (including curfews etc). Being out and about risked being stopped and questioned by plod. Having a crowbar and other tools in the car, without lawful excuse, was like asking for further enquiries to be made.
Separately, I accept that most crims are not too bright but where a ‘professional’ drug runner was moving substantial volumes of drugs by road, surely that person would bypass the primary border crossing points – especially those that are known to have inspection points (for fruit).
The consequences of treating the Constitution like 1-ply dunny-paper just roll on and on!
Thanks to a feckless, clueless and spineless governing class