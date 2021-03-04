One of these headlines is misleading

Business liquidation data being updated hourly? I don’t know if that is normal – but it does seem unusual.
The economy shrank by 7.0 percent in the June 2020 quarter and a further 3.8 percent in the September quarter, so a 3.1 percent recovery is nothing to write home about, coming off a low base as it does.
Don’t know they are necessarily misleading or inconsistent.
It is plausible that:
1. nationally the economy is going gangbusters generally;
2. Qantas remains screwed by the continued absence of international transport;
3. Consumer shopping preferences have moved away from city shopping following COVID; and
4. Your Premier Dan the Man has induced a state specific recession (depression?) through his policies.
Dead cats are known to bounce if you drop them from a height.
I think Just Interested may be close to the mark.
They’re notified here: https://publishednotices.asic.gov.au/browsesearch-notices?appointment=Court%20Liquidation,Creditors%27%20Voluntary%20Liquidation¬icepurpose=Appointment¬icestate=All&court=&district=&dnotice=
I don’t see any point in seeing them hourly, but daily summaries circulate widely.
The last 9 months of last year saw appointments running at roughly half the rate of the last few years, at least in part because it became very difficult for creditors to enforce their contractual rights under Frydenberg’s ’emergency’ measures – some rise is to be expected from working through pre-Covid issues. https://download.asic.gov.au/media/5992682/asic-insolvency-statistics-series-2-published-march-2021.pdf
Related topic – a plot of annual GDP declines and Covid mortality. Australia, as a whole, hasn’t done badly. H/t Marginal Revolution.
https://economistwritingeveryday.com/2021/03/03/gdp-growth-in-2020/
Rent moratorium and eviction ban due to expire in WA. Please place seats in upright position and stow tray tables. Normal service is about to resume.
No. The economy – the real economy – didn’t grow by 3.1%. Most of the GDP growth was in government spending and rocketing real estate prices caused by the government-mandated lockdowns of the past year.
In a fascist, government-controlled economy where wage growth is virtually zero because of restrictions on the free market that have been tightening for the past 20 years, property is one of the few methods left where individuals can make money.
In the meantime, state and federal government spending is heading for 50% of GDP like the basket-case socialist economies of Western Europe.
Brought to us by the LNP, which long ago abandoned its small government/low taxes policy settings. In Peter Costello’s final budget in 2006, government debt was zero and government spending was $219 billion. Under the LNP, government debt is heading for $1.138 trillion and government spending to $596 billion in 2024.
Also – Myer was on the skids pre Covid, mandated rent relief and an online sales boost just kicked the can down the road for a bit longer.
Is it possible we have moved into a two speed economy?
Some businesses going gangbusters and some going bust.
An anecdote to illustrate: a wedding cake baker friend of mine has moved from part time to full time because couples are reducing their spend on hall hire, large catering bills, and “destination weddings” whilst upping the size, complexity and cost of wedding cakes.
Tom’s point here is the real story – the increase in GDP is a statistical illusion by construction. The actual economy that produces wealth is tanking – the economy that is measured by spending isn’t.
One consequence of Covid, I didn’t appreciate how much money most people put into travel. Quite enjoyed the few trips I took but could never quite come around to dropping a few thousand each year.
Tom, you forgot the other thing driving stagnant wages especially for the unskilled, mass migration, it drives down wages and increases housing costs. Many people, especially men who once would have worked in manufacturing are now in construction trades, if the housing market implodes then many of them will struggle to make a living so the elites keep driving migration to prop up the housing market and at the same time give the illusion of a growing economy. I guess it is growing as the population bets bigger but with no productivity increase nobody is better off, except those at the top of course.
@ Doomlord
This is all subject to revision, but … perhaps, or perhaps not?
‘Bumper harvest leads to a record rise in Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing gross value added (GVA)
GVA rose 2.7% this quarter, with rises in 17 out of the 19 industries. Favourable weather conditions contributed to a large grain harvest, which is reflected in a 26.8% increase in Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing GVA. The impacts of this flowed through the supply chain, including in Wholesale Trade (up 3.6%) and Transport, Postal and Warehousing (up 6.1%). The increase in agricultural production was also reflected in a 23.5% increase in rural exports.
Accommodation and Food Services, Administrative and Support Services and Arts and Recreation Services, industries that were heavily impacted by the pandemic, continued to rebound this quarter as restrictions eased. Despite this, the activity in all three industries remains well below pre-pandemic levels.
‘
There’s a nice graph that I can’t work out how to link. Longer summary here: https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/economy/national-accounts/australian-national-accounts-national-income-expenditure-and-product/latest-release
@ sfw
How much migration have we seen in the last 12 months? If any proposition stood to be refuted by the Covid experience, surely it is the idea that ‘wages were being eroded by cheap overseas labour’, which served as the justification for ‘White Australia’, and the subsequent immigration restrictions for the last century and a half.
Apparently housing costs (major component of most households) aren’t a factor in inflation numbers?
Garbage figures.
Central Melbourne was increasingly akin to an Afghan’s armpit before COVID came to town and Andrews got a year-long stiffy regulating the lives of his subjects. Parking is impossible unless you go private and $40 an hour. The streets, designed as wide enough to do a U-turn in a bullock cart, have been reduced to one-lane bottlenecks by tram mega stops and bicycle lanes.
The mayor is a total ninny who presides over a bunch of woke greens and simpering independents. To a person, they believe cars are evil and the lives of their drivers should be made as difficult and expensive as possible. Then for a bit of variety, they give literature grants to the likes of Chlamydia Ford. What the hell is a council doing awarding literature grants anyway?
And when you get there, what do you find? Empty shops driven out of business by Andrews’ idiocies. Rapacious parking officers. Derros in every second door. Human waste on the footpaths and office tower plazas eerily bereft of people who will never, ever be returning to their desks. Example: one of the outfits for which I do a little work recently abandoned a floor-thru office at the top end of Bourke Street and relocated to a smaller, much cheaper space on the edge of the city.
Sister and I have our late Mum’s old unit just going on the market. I want it sold chop-chop, before rates go up and the market tumbles. As for the already oversupplied CBD apartment market, down down down.
My Melbourne bloodlines go back to 1835, when Joseph Barrett finished his sentence and followed batman across the Strait. All I want to do now is get out of this ruined long-drop dunny of a shithole.
Pyrmonter, there has been so much migration that the place is chock a block with car washers and uber drivers etc. Many of them living 10 to a 2 bed flat, well they all want to get their own place eventually and what is here will drive the housing market for some time to come.
Re trying to paint me as a racist for noting that importing massive numbers of low skilled people drives down wages, well good for you. Trouble is it’s a fact, it certainly isn’t going to help the least skilled in our society, they generally work in areas that there isn’t much room for productivity increases and the only thing that keeps them going is that what they do is often unpleasant work. Without high migration they would eventually get paid more due to simple supply and demand. Those at the top don’t care as long as they get their toilets cleaned and their kids looked after as cheap as possible.
areff, flee the state. Many of the most energetic and smartest left after Cain/Kirner, the same is starting to happen again, this time it will be hundreds of thousands. Melbourne will end up a city with some very wealthy parts and large areas of once beautiful suburbs drowning in multicultural stagnation and crime.
Meanwhile here’s Joshy Frydchickenberger demonstrating his appalling ignorance and total lack of self awareness (again):
The “fall” to which you refer, wasn’t induced by the bat flu, you dishonest destructive imbecile.
*Quote via the Garudain and no, I’m not linking to it.
sfw: I saw Melbourne’s future way back in 1980, when I went by train to Buffalo New York to cover what was billed as a Nazi Party gathering (with associated counterprotests). I don’t think Buffalo has improved since then, nor any of the other de-industrialised cities (Detroit etc) where the productive classes fled to the suburban ring and left the central city to its own devices. In Buffalo’s case, it was magnificent cinemas transformed into porn palaces, whores on every second corner and drug dealers stationed in between.
That’s Melbourne’s future — except the whores are here already and serving as city councillors.
dead cat bounce.
Further example of Melbourne’s approaching doom: Deputy Mayor is Nicholas Reese, who you see often — far too often — on Sky. Any suprise the joint is rooted?
GDP went up by $15b in the quarter but Federal Government debt went up by $38.6b and reserve bank assets went up by $18b (i.e. printing). So just on Federal Govt and RBA shenanigans Australia is -$46bn for the Dec 2020 quarter.
The private sector just went off the cliff.
At the same time, the government spending went through the roof.
When you add the 2, apparently the government spending actually outpaced the crash the real economy, so there is the appearance of “economic growth”. Simply because GDP adds 1$ of productive activity and 1$ government spending as if it is the same thing. It is just bewildering.
Apply commonsense and this GDP growth is actually bad news.
Even more so, since we can now wait for the tax increases, which are sure to follow, to pay off the holes in the state and federal budgets that have been created by all the gov’t spending.
Who would have thought that depriving businesses of their customers for months would have any impact on the economy ? The lockdown had no financial effect on the public service and was a bit of an irritant to the career politicians The peoplewho really matter , now these capitalists are moaning and complaining all over the place . They should put themselves in the position of LGTBFYSFEA people and white indigenius people who reall havesome thong to complain about .
There is nothing wrong with Australia that borrowing more Vhinese money cant fix .
We can always borrow more money to pay thevinterest on the money we borrowed to pay te interest on the money we borrowed to pay te interest on the moneywe originally borrowed ,simple economics really .
Myer is a national icon, shouldn’t the government intervene in an attempt to save it from its inability to adapt to the market? Surely we need to protect traditional retailing. It’s been under attack like our local traditional media.
Hey Josh, charge Google for the links they provide to Myer and all retailers. Russle up some draconian legislation to give Myer muscle negotiating with Google. Easy.
Sadly the idea won’t get off the ground… something tells me Myer doesn’t have the political clout our majority-foreign-owned near monopoly local media have.
@ sfw
Never suggested you were racist – just that racist policies have been justified by this ‘low wage’ argument for which there is surprisingly little evidence, and many instances (Hong Kong, post-War western Germany, the internal migrations associated with urbanisation basically everywhere) that point the other way: bringing people together makes everyone better off.