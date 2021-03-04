Rule of Law for me but not for thee

The Morrison government has suddenly re discovered liberalism and the principles of the common law.

This is a good thing.

Because …

The Coalition’s record of “trashing” basic legal rights is far worse than Labor’s and is undermining the rule of law in Australia, according to an audit by the Institute of Public Affairs.

Coalition governments have been responsible for 279 legal rights “breaches” compared with 102 under Labor in legislation currently in force, according to the IPA’s Legal Rights Audit 2019. The legislative provisions stripped away fundamental legal protections — the presumption of innocence, the right to silence, the privilege against self-incrimination and natural justice, or procedural fairness.

If and when Christian Porter returns from stress leave he should immediately set about restoring the principles of the Rule of Law to the Australian legal system.

Federal law can amended by the federal parliament and the federal government can use the external affairs power to bludgeon the States into compliance.