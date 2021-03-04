Rule of Law for me but not for thee

The Morrison government has suddenly
rediscovered liberalism and the principles of the common law.
This is a good thing.
The Coalition’s record of “trashing” basic legal rights is far worse than Labor’s and is undermining the rule of law in Australia, according to an audit by the Institute of Public Affairs.
Coalition governments have been responsible for 279 legal rights “breaches” compared with 102 under Labor in legislation currently in force, according to the IPA’s Legal Rights Audit 2019.
The legislative provisions stripped away fundamental legal protections — the presumption of innocence, the right to silence, the privilege against self-incrimination and natural justice, or procedural fairness.
If and when Christian Porter returns from stress leave he should immediately set about restoring the principles of the Rule of Law to the Australian legal system.
Federal law can amended by the federal parliament and the federal government can use the external affairs power to bludgeon the States into compliance.
The Feds could start by using their quarantine powers to stop the states mucking everyone about- not great but better than last year.
But but but Sinc! I don’t think the IPA listened to HRW-Australia…
Australia has a solid record of protecting civil and political rights. However, the government’s failure to respect international standards for asylum seekers and refugees continues to take a heavy human toll. The country’s practices of mandatory detention of asylum seekers, abuses related to offshore processing, and outsourcing of refugee obligations to other countries have been heavily criticized by United Nations experts, foreign governments, and even some Australian government-funded inquiries. The government has also instituted overly broad and vague counterterrorism laws, and has done too little to address indigenous rights and disability rights.
So, I guess, HRW is a basketcase UN production of the Bidenesque school of ideology, trunalimunumaprzure, but (playing devil’s advocate) does keeping a scoreboard tell you the whole story? (i.e. Gillard minority govt also passed more pages of legislation than anyone ever?)
