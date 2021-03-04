Savouring the moment

From Niki Savva in The Oz: Christian Porter: Scandal may yet rebound against Morrison:
Labor will not back off, nor will friends of Porter’s accuser, which means neither will journalists. It means it will remain a serious problem for the government when parliament resumes, and it means Porter’s political career is destined to end. That is the reality Porter now faces and that Morrison has to deal with.
Barely a day has passed since Brittany Higgins’s rape allegations against a Liberal staff member were made public three weeks ago without her story, or other allegations of abuse, dominating the news cycles.
A government that prides itself on its control has been thrown off course. At some point the damage will be reflected in the polls. If Coalition MPs are not troubled by the principles involved, and many of them are, that will make more of them even more apprehensive.
One of the ongoing problems for Morrison with these scandals that have engulfed his government, that have the potential to bring them all down — scandals have been known to do that — is that his explanations for his ignorance about them stretch credulity, not just with the media but among those familiar with the way government works, including the people who sit behind him.
Trial by media. Gutter journalism at its worst.
The Bittered Sav is no stranger to the gutter.
Best just to assume anything coming from Savva has been drafted or vetted by the Turnbull family.
I pity the family of the woman who topped herself – they wanted no part of this circus and deserve better from those assuming to ‘seek justice’.
I will never forgive the media for making me wish someone in the Coalition well.
Aided and abetted by weak politicians.
Amazing how allegations that either have not been tested or have been dismissed by police as not having enough evidence to proceed with charges are somehow worthy of more media attention than the corruption and bungling that directly led to the death of 800 victorians.
From the pen of the partner of Turnbull’s advancer. Ignore.
It’s true. So true. Believe me.
At some point the damage will be reflected in the polls.
The same polls that predicted a Labor win in 2019?
They want to create a new judicial system to run in parallel with the usual one but with a standard of proof much lower – I mean, they are talking about people being punished where police and courts say proof is lacking.
The media, of course, will design and operate this extra system. No one else. There is also no appeal, no right to face your accusers, no right to a defence etc.
This is how low j’ism has sunk. They are so inept at reporting factually they need a special dispensation to dispense with fact.
Barry O’Farrell must be wondering why he stepped down over a forgotten bottle of wine.
The rules of these things are hard to keep up with, but I think with Shorten on one side and Porter on the other, they can equalise themselves in a sense about the rules of stepping down. If one goes, the other looks very dicey too, etc.
I like how Leak shows Trumble there, slinking along with a megaphone.
A compact of R-soles.
Qates – astonishly – is unhappy with unproved assertions. Trumpets turns to pursuit of actual evidence.
As a lefty inside the LNP tent, Savva represents the Photios platoon trying to turn the Libs into the Greens. So the only place left where she has a megaphone is the green-left Paywallian.
Steve, I’m astonished you accord Savva any credibility at all. Her weekly column is a laughing stock. Like Trumble, she is yesterday’s man.
Why anyone reads any article written by the blatantly partisan sewer rat is beyond me.
Hypocrites.
They covered for Shorten but this is not how the other side plays.
There will never be universal peace and bidenesque truth in the world untill every anti globalist in the world is destroyed and equality is imposed on the people for their own g0ood . Removal of all conservative extree right wingers is paramount .
The right wingers are the threat , not the peace loving decent Chinese the Uigher thing is a cultural norm like Auschwitz and the Kolyma gulags . We must havean international conference to decide theFinal Solution to the Conserative Question . May I suggest a venue ,Wanasee ,Berlin They had a famous conference there years ago regarding another treat to the world .
Mother Lode says:
March 4, 2021 at 11:16 am
Yes, and the pitchforks and flaming torches are a throwback to the days of mobs marching off towards the ‘witch’s lair’.
Very clever cartoon.
The lady leading the pack looks familiar.
Note how the Australian is not permitting comments on her opinion piece.If they were,she would be torn to bits by commenters.
“Labor will not back off, nor will friends of Porter’s accuser, which means neither will journalists.”
Bit of unintentional honesty there-all the journalists are shills for Labor.
The Porter allegations have a lot in common with the allegations against Pell. Allegations with tons of detail included to bolster the truthiness.
Details which when examined critically are found to be impossible.
Water of a duck’s back to the witch hunters.
Is there anything Savva wouldn’t do for Turnbull?
No evidence, no witness, zero chance of an outcome and the family apparently don’t want it followed up.
So in the bittered savs world that need the full watergate treatment.
I hope Porter is forced from office due to having to devote too much time to running his media empire after they are handed over to him as part of the defamation payouts.
I had never heard of this reporter until the Cat mentioned her sometime ago.
I didn’t read the story above I assume not helping Scomo.
Ben Fordham said this morning that Chris Smith was saying part of the allegation was Porter and deceased were in Hard Rock cafe prior to the alleged incident. However Smith has footage of Richard Wilkins opening location 15 months later.
Calls to Hadley majority supporting Porter and damning the Press.
Most unfortunate The Oz not allowing comments as the Government and Labor can’t see which way the public is thinking.
Do you think the regular readers realise that the decision to not allow comments is an admission that they know that Savva’s argument is not what the readership thinks?
If not, I suspect a lot of them at least get a bit angry that they cannot respond.
Way to win subscriptions, kids!
Seems the left are wanting an Inquiry hope they can find a lawyer who can conduct a seance.
Yup – Hard Rock Cafe in Sydney opened 1990.
Allegations are 1988.
Journalists could once have proclaimed that they were “keeping the bastards honest”! That is not the case now and hasn’t been for at least a decade.
They are partisan activists, nothing more, nothing less.
Why does a significant number of the population distrust our media?
All anyone has to do is read any newspaper or watch any news telecast to understand why.
Opinion wrapped up and sold as news.
Nice to see Inspector Waffles Clouseau and Seven Nilligan near the front of the mob.
Gee, what a surprise (not).
Nowadays j’ismists are “keeping the bastards dishonest”.
It doesn’t look like it.
Savva wants to be ravished by Turnbull.
Has there ever been a more vindictive and vicious mongrel* in Australian politics than Malcolm Turnbull?
He got kicked up the date by the Libs and ever since has been barking, growling and biting at the hand that once fed him.
* (I don’t count KRudd, he is just an annoying little yapping poodle)
Another thing.
Johannes Leak is a very worthy successor to his Dad.
That cartoon is a gem.
Savva is the most transparent of the Turnbulls/Photios shills inside the liberal tent.
They are dancing on the grave of a disturbed woman after she apparently regretted her actions and withdrew her complaint.
Fantastic cartoon by Johannes. The media vultures are not journalists, they are leftie advocates.
The ABC should adopt that term when advertising positions.
ABC:
Leftie Advocate required for over paid position
Job description: Go after conservative politicians and muck rake.
Benefits: Applause from fellow advocates, job security in a sheltered workshop.
Yes, the polls will show the Coalition’s support growing. People are sick and tired of this gutter journalism