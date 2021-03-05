Jurisprudence

2 Responses to Jurisprudence

  1. TBH says:
    March 5, 2021 at 10:59 pm

    What utter hypocrisy. Another example of “it’s different when we do it”. People are only suddenly interested in due process when it’s one of their own in the dock.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    March 5, 2021 at 11:11 pm

    There’ve been a lot of these examples in the meme universe in the last year or two. Sometimes even the same journo with directly conflicting stories, like this Ms Lithwick (I’m assuming she identifies as female, I’m not going to look her/it up).

    In short the Left, and the MSM is fully on board now, do not care about their obvious hypocrisy, lies and double standards anymore. They just go in with both jackbooted feet and ignore criticism.

    The only positive about this obvious fascism is that no fascist country is successful for long. The contradictions of fiscal policy and culture are so horrendous that it will either revolt in a colour revolution or it will default to the lowest common denomination like Venezuela, Zimbabwe or Norkistan. Whereupon the Left will have lost…along with everyone else in the country.

