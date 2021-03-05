Remember the common law

I have long thought that too many Australian elites have a love of so-called international law. To the detriment of the common law. As if it somehow had a greater legitimacy than our own legal system that has evolved and grown over a thousand years.

Over the last couple of days I’ve been somewhat surprised that this view is held by people whose opinions I normally value.

Here is me replying to Claire Lehmann of Quillette fame.

We should follow and respect the common law before any UN declaration. https://t.co/Npt8HR4xe2 — $inclair Davidson (@SincDavidson) March 3, 2021

Then, this morning, in the AFR Joe Aston (love your work):

… an indefeasible and founding principle of international human rights law, being the presumption of innocence.

There Joe Aston was referring to an astonishing development at MinterEllison where the managing partner sent an email to staff suggesting that one of the senior partners (perhaps) shouldn’t have taken Christian Porter as a client. In their defence it turns out that the managing partner is not a lawyer, and I suspect won’t have her contract renewed. Certainly not without an accelerated course in legal ethics.

