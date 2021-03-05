Remember the common law

I have long thought that too many Australian elites have a love of so-called international law. To the detriment of the common law. As if it somehow had a greater legitimacy than our own legal system that has evolved and grown over a thousand years.
Over the last couple of days I’ve been somewhat surprised that this view is held by people whose opinions I normally value.
Here is me replying to Claire Lehmann of Quillette fame.
We should follow and respect the common law before any UN declaration. https://t.co/Npt8HR4xe2
— $inclair Davidson (@SincDavidson) March 3, 2021
Then, this morning, in the AFR Joe Aston (love your work):
… an indefeasible and founding principle of international human rights law, being the presumption of innocence.
There Joe Aston was referring to an astonishing development at MinterEllison where the managing partner sent an email to staff suggesting that one of the senior partners (perhaps) shouldn’t have taken Christian Porter as a client. In their defence it turns out that the managing partner is not a lawyer, and I suspect won’t have her contract renewed. Certainly not without an accelerated course in legal ethics.
Last word to Joe:
We know it is highly unfashionable for men to opine on these subjects of such delicacy. We consider it self-evident that sexual harassment and violence against women in Australia is a scourge that endures, and its eradication is a pressing cause.
The UN Declaration on Human Rights is not international law.
It’s a declaration on human rights (and generally a very good one).
I think you realise that Sinc, but Ms. Lehmann evidently does not; she’s defending principle but using the wrong instrument to do so.
I think the Shorten issue equalises the whole matter. Even Porter mentioned it in his tearful press conference, as a way out.
Thank God for Shorten, is what they are all thinking right now. Otherwise, the LNP would have to take a different approach and the Labor Party would go totally ballistic about Porter.
It will be odd to see them both sitting in Question Time. One side grateful to the other.
There’s actually nothing in Claire’s tweet to suggest she holds the view you’re ascribing to her. You’re mind-reading.
Fair point – maybe I am.
Presumption of innocence? Where is that nowadays? To do just about anything you have to prove you aren’t breaking the law, first.
it beggars belief that a no doubt “strong independent ” woman who worked her way to the top at a large national law firm could have thought this email “appropriate”. the fact she’s not a lawyer is not relevant. but we’ve seen this – of course – in USA. You act for Trump you’re dead meat. Sadly, I’m guessing that many at the law firm agree with her. only the chosen few have legal rights these days.
Lefties have trouble understanding this stuff. At the time when the ALP suddenly declared the Essendon football club were an oulaw drug cartel (in order to get Eddie Obeid off the front page), a lefty I knew was seething at the thought that Robert Richter agreed to defend James Hird in court. (I wonder how she felt about him defending Cardinal Pell.)
This is actually amazing. Law firms, by necessity, will represent the murderers, corrupt businessmen, drug dealers, and money launderers, among others. The managing partner should be immediately sacked. She clearly has no concept of the presumption of innocence, legal process, and for that matter, client confidentiality. Perhaps she should piss off back to the accounting profession and assist ethical
clients to avoid tax.
Disgracefully, Australian politicians regularly use international law and agreements to hide behind, in order to enact policies against the national interest.
Witness the stupid Paris agreement. Nothing but self-harm in that for Australia, but once we’ve signed an agreement, apparently our promise to international, bureacratic grifters means more than doing the right thing by Australians.
Similarly, the political and defence elite now use the ICC as an excuse to compel Australian scumbags to prosecute our diggers. Otherwise we would have to send them off for foreigners to prosecute.
To tie in Sinc’s other post this morning about the EU, note how much sucking up to the international elite works when push comes to shove.
Great comment jupes
Roger says: March 5, 2021, at 2:07 pm
And, to quote Willy Wobblestick:
“More honoured in the breach than the observance.”
The presumption of innocence is as old as Roman and Talmudic law, and was one of the principles demanded in the Magna Carta 1215.
A temporary government signing up to an international convention doesn’t have the same gravitas.
Which has been watered down as a promise to try to meet commitments – pure virtue signalling.
That’s the problem, right there. While every statement about any vaguely or directly related issue must have its obligatory declaration of the general guilt of males, the common law will be less and less relevant.
I should say, what’s left of the common law. The legislative sausage machine, informed by international best practice, is continually eating away it. Read Weinberg’s dissent to see just how badly such erosion affected Cardinal Pell.