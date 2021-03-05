Sixteen months ago, I wasn’t convinced we were answering the big question about aged care. That remains my view. Reposted…
The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety released an interim report yesterday. The document is a sad reflection of the horrific evidence of cruelty and incompetence presented to that inquiry since its establishment by Scott Morrison last September. This is the most important royal commission to have been called for decades and credit must be given to the ABC for exposés that gave the Prime Minister no choice but to act.
Over the past two years, I read about (but could not bring myself to watch) the undercover footage that was broadcast proving abuse at various “homes.” The thoughts of everyone who did watch, or who learned about the assaults by other media, turned instinctively to their own beloved elderly. That substitution made it heartbreaking and enraging. But when the commission condemns “the system” for having been so demonstrably “unkind and uncaring,” I fear it veers disturbingly close to saying – in unison with Dalrymple’s infamous murderer patient – “The Knife Went In.” Because a “system” is not responsible for anything. It cannot be kind and caring. Or are the commissioners avoiding something more confronting to let us all off the hook?
Pointing the finger is usually discouraged during a ‘national conversation’ of this kind but provided you’re pointing at the actual problem and not trying to make somebody else feel guilty, there is no reason to holster it. The truth is we have grown less and less personally committed to the care of the elderly. Anglophones are a rarity in some of these institutions. Prestige-wise, it’s fair to say most native-born Australians do not value the work at all. There can be selfishness behind putting a loved one “into care” – our “lifestyle” usually comes first – but mostly it’s a pragmatic decision or a medically necessary one. We’re busy, after all, and looking after the old – to a generation that has never known an extended family – is one of the things the state is ‘supposed’ to do.
Today’s press coverage on the commission report emphasises increased funding (of course), better training and more rigorous accountability. These might even do a lot of good but I doubt they will do much to salve the unmeasurable despondency to be found in “homes” that aren’t.
The point I’m making is there will never be loving care in institutions for our elderly. Why should strangers do what we won’t?
That is the real issue. Not money or training or random inspections.
As CL says it is often a medical necessity that very elderly people are put into aged care facilities. I was lucky that the places that my parents went into were very good. But even after my father died and my mother was in such an advanced state of dementia that she didn’t always recognise who I was, I always visited at least once a week, and took care to look around her room to make sure that it was clean and well kept. I suspect I didn’t need to because it was a very high quality place, but I regarded it as my responsibility to satisfy myself that she was being well cared for. I don’t think that outsourcing that to bureaucrats would necessarily ensure proper outcomes.
This is a difficult issue since the nursing homes have an ever increasing problem, but one which cannot be talked about. Dementia is the 2nd biggest cause of the death in Australia and since 2016 the leading cause of death for Australian women.
That’s a staggering set of statistics.
In effect we have been so successful in treating other diseases of old age that what is left is the decline of the brain, which is very complex and difficult to treat. The things that took people off have gone: influenza deaths have been nil since April last year. Pneumonia is treated with antibiotics. Heart disease with stents (best wishes to 99 yr old Prince Phillip!) Cancer is now treated with an impressive array of tools.
The trouble with the brain is when you go cuckoo it can be bad. Nursing homes have to now deal with people who are frail and violent, because their brains are haywire. How do you cope with that plus incontinence and all the rest of it? The staff are only human. It is a terrible problem.
I don’t know what the answer is, but to criticize nursing homes for their care is one sided, since in some cases at least the patients are the problem – even if they aren’t responsible for their behaviour.
The issues uncovered with aged care over the last few years have led me to think that I don’t want any loved one of mine going into one of these places unless medically necessary to do so. Even my mother in law, who I can’t stand, deserves better. I’m inclined to think that living in one’s own home for as long as possible would be a better solution, unless the person in question craves companionship (which my MiL actually does).