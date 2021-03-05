“They would not be a friend, they would be a dog”

Speaking of dogs, the European Union is withholding medical supplies from Australia.

The European Union has banned a large shipment of AstraZeneca Oxford vaccines to Australia in a bitter escalation of “vaccine wars” which will delay Australia’s vaccine rollout.

The shipment of 250,000 doses, meant to leave the Anagni plant near Rome on Thursday, was held up by authorities after the Italians had received approval from Brussels to implement vaccine export laws. These controversial laws are designed to prioritise Europeans receiving vaccines before any non-EU country.

Now if I were a demagogue I’d say something like, “The EU have long tried to destroy our economy, now they literally want us to die”. Or “Isn’t withholding medical supplies literally a crime against humanity”. “Certainly, we’re not all in this together”.

But no.

It does seem to me, however, that Australian foreign policy of being a good international citizen, of kowtowing to so-called ‘international law’ and the ‘rules based international order’, in the hope that it would one day benefit us isn’t paying off precisely when it needs to have paid off.

Now the government’s initial response is sensible:

“This 250,000-dose issue is not going to affect the rollout,” Mr Dutton told Today. “I think the main message is again not that there is a problem here, but that you need to really get in early if you’re in the age group or in the category 1A, 1B, make sure you engage with your doctor and have this safe vaccine.”

The second response is not sensible:

Mr Dutton pointed to domestic production as “good governance” which will “give us assurance around supply”.

As I have long feared, we are going to emerge from Covid in a world of greater autarky.

Rather the government should be looking to expel all EU ambassadors and lodging charges against the EU at the Hague.