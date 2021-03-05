“They would not be a friend, they would be a dog”

Speaking of dogs, the European Union is withholding medical supplies from Australia.
The European Union has banned a large shipment of AstraZeneca Oxford vaccines to Australia in a bitter escalation of “vaccine wars” which will delay Australia’s vaccine rollout.
The shipment of 250,000 doses, meant to leave the Anagni plant near Rome on Thursday, was held up by authorities after the Italians had received approval from Brussels to implement vaccine export laws.
These controversial laws are designed to prioritise Europeans receiving vaccines before any non-EU country.
Now if I were a demagogue I’d say something like, “The EU have long tried to destroy our economy, now they literally want us to die”. Or “Isn’t withholding medical supplies literally a crime against humanity”. “Certainly, we’re not all in this together”.
But no.
It does seem to me, however, that Australian foreign policy of being a good international citizen, of kowtowing to so-called ‘international law’ and the ‘rules based international order’, in the hope that it would one day benefit us isn’t paying off precisely when it needs to have paid off.
Now the government’s initial response is sensible:
“This 250,000-dose issue is not going to affect the rollout,” Mr Dutton told Today.
“I think the main message is again not that there is a problem here, but that you need to really get in early if you’re in the age group or in the category 1A, 1B, make sure you engage with your doctor and have this safe vaccine.”
The second response is not sensible:
Mr Dutton pointed to domestic production as “good governance” which will “give us assurance around supply”.
As I have long feared, we are going to emerge from Covid in a world of greater autarky.
Rather the government should be looking to expel all EU ambassadors and lodging charges against the EU at the Hague.
The coalition bending over and taking it from the EU? Colour me surprised.
Maybe the EU needs to be reminded of the approximately 60,000 servicemen who died in European battles in WW-I, and the 10,000 who perished in WW-II liberating them from Nazi Germany.
I do like the idea of charges in the Hague.
The EU has a much bigger COVID problem than Australia. This is the right call by Italy.
Wow.
What a way to spin the now obvious fact smacking you between the eyes like a big wet cock that I and others on here have been trying to warn you about for years.
Globalism is shit and countries need to keep their manufacturing, not go off on a bunch of theoretical bullshit about pure markets that never existed.
Your world view is crumbling.
Get with reality.
As I have long feared, we are going to emerge from Covid in a world of greater autarky.
You write as though that’s a bad thing.
Our international “friends” are few and far between; welcome to the new world order.
Basically our “friends” constitute the Anglosphere, and we have good relations with Japan. We ought to be looking at strengthening those links and building the relationship with India.
Likely to be revenge for ScoMo and Abbott666 pushing hard for the UK-Australia trade deal amidst Brexit.
The EU elitist classes have a finely tuned gene for retribution against perceived enemies, and the China persecution has shown them they can insult Australia and get away with it. Especially with Usurper Joe in the WH.
Would be an opportune time for the Brits to offer to replace the 250k doses just to rub the EU’s faces in it.
Perfidious Albino says:
March 5, 2021 at 11:05 am
Would be an opportune time for the Brits to offer to replace the 250k doses just to rub the EU’s faces in it.
Or the Russians with Sputnik 5.
🙂
The term ‘Medical supplies’ could be a stretch.
All part of the EU’s hissy fit over everyone else buying up all the available vaccine production while they were still arguing about the luncheon menu for the preliminary planning conference to select a location for the hosting of a committee to recommend a preferred vaccine producer.
People who are saying they have more risk and should be allowed a higher priority over Australia don’t understand that this is what Europe always does, they don’t invest and expect the world to save them. We invested early in the vaccine without knowing if it would work and the EU just steals it because they are run like shit by authoritarians.
I wonder if the EU will be able to provide some cover and even muscle if there are disagreements with the subs the French are building.
We should be kicking out any EU Ambassadors and closing any offices they have set up in Oz. Only sovereign countries should have consulates and embassies with diplomates having immunity. All the EU countries have their own diplomatic corps so the EU is just a bunch of unelected mandarins in Brussels who should be ignored.
Mother Lode says:
March 5, 2021 at 11:15 am
Hey! You owe me a new keyboard. I was drinking a Coke as I was reading and just spat it out. Got some on my shirt as well. Bugger.
(very funny comment though)
The EU has a much bigger COVID problem than Australia. This is the right call by Italy.
I am inclined to agree. Friends report horrific number of deaths in Italy in recent weeks.
If it’s made in their country, they control it and there is nothing you can do but ensure you have the ability to make the things you really really need when the shit hits the fan onshore.
Peace through interdependence is dead.
So long, fair well. good riddance to a stupid fairy tale that has cost us dearly and will finish us for good if people don’t wake the hell up.
and some are still wondering why the UK left the EU.
I’ll bet people in the UK are pretty happy with Brexit at the minute. Their vaccination has plowed ahead very well, while the EU in the usual way fiddles and farts around. What clusterfuck that organisation is.
But Vicki. The disease affects us exactly the same here. Our wonderful, leaders have saved us all from the same death and destruction that would surely, SURELY, have wreaked its havock upon us unintelligent plebs and as part of their plan to ensure that we don’t end up exactly the same as Italy, our governments (Praise Be Upon Them) need these vaccines. After all, there can’t possibly be any demographic or environmental reason for the difference and it must all be because we’ve been locked up appropriately (except to all go to the same supermarkets, because we all know that in supermarkets the airborne virus magically moves with people).
To deny Australians vaccines is to kill the extra 1.15 million people represented by the difference between the result we have today (which after all is entirely down to our wonderful governments) and the result Italy has today.
/s
Joey Zasa quote from Godfather III appreciated.
Another good reason to cancel the French sub contract and for finally buying Apaches (the Tigers seem to be rubbish). If you find yourself in a situation where they disagree with your actions, then spare parts dry up.
I think that may be why the Israelis purloined the plans for the Mirage jets and built their own Kfir version. Unreliability of parts when needed, like when you are in a shooting war the French disagree with. Which is just about all of them.
They know there is a big resistance to this.
On various other sites the anti THISVaxxers far outnumber the dumb pricks.
The EU should be kept at arms egnth ,the less we have to do with the unelected globalists the betterv , just look at the way they are trying to annex Norter Ireland to be part of their Ireland Colony . They have wrapped Europe in red tape and fouled up the response to the Chinese virus they are desparately grasping at straws to save themselves from the break up of the Fourth Reich .
Im surprised they have not allied to paedo biden and the illegal democrim governent they are both steeped in lies and corruption ,birds of a feather .
Watch the UK becomea powerhouse of industry and trade ,while the Fourth Reich wallows in regulations and red tape . The UK is our future major partner with Caada Asia then the USA when it is liberated from globalist democrim corruption .
As SD says:
We invested early in the vaccine without knowing if it would work and the EU just steals it because they are run like shit by authoritarians.
A lot depends on the fine print of the original deal.
Just exactly what people expect to be the result of kicking out EU ambassadors baffles me. Any such diplomatic action invariably results in diplomatic reaction. Where should we house our own expelled diplomats and their families during their quarantine, and who should pay for it?
It’s getting to be that there is less sense to be found in here than on Twitter.
Apparently the results of a massive vaccination program in the State of Israel has resulted in the probability of death following vaccination is FORTY times the probaility of death from “Covid” itself. [https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/experimental-vaccine-death-rate-for-israels-elderly-40-times-higher-than-covid-19-deaths-researchers/]
The EU has perhaps saved thousands of Australians from this magic juice.
Mique- Perhaps they should learn to code?