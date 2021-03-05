WADA-CAS Tribunal for Porter

Sinc had a couple of posts (here, here) the last few days referring to the Coalitions poor record of defending basic legal rights in government.
Labor, The Greens, and the ABC are demanding a new investigation into Porter on the basis that due legal process has determined he has no case to answer. So bring on the kangaroo court instead.
I am partly sympathetic to this line of reasoning given the Coalition’s past form. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander and all that.
Hence my suggestion (and one I think Sinc might appreciate) is for WADA-CAS to jointly run an investigation into Porter.
They are good at dispensing this kind of justice and Porter and the Coalition can’t really complain. They legislated this type of justice as fair for athletes. After all politics is said to be a blood sport, so who better than a fair minded, impartial sports regulator to resolve the matter.
The tribunal would go something along these lines:
- WADA-CAS can pick two tribunal members and Porter can pick one with majority verdict carrying the day.
- The “links in a chain” line of reasoning can be reduced to the lower standard of “stands in a cable” (i.e. don’t worry about critical gaps in evidence, its the vibe).
- The tribunal won’t need to be inconvenienced by the trivial matter of actual physical evidence.
- Nor will the prosecution need to sully the cause by corroborating their allegations with evidence of any kind.
- Defendants will be denied the opportunity to cross examine key witnesses / figures relied upon by the prosecution.
- Interviews relied upon by prosecutors won’t be sworn into evidence as affidavits and hence tested by defendants in court.
- Guilt by association is fair game.
- You won’t have recourse to the right to silence.
- The public service can collude with CAS-WADA as it sees fit.
- The burden of proof shall be reversed.
- The burden shall be “comfortable satisfaction” (i.e. the vibe).
When the strand has spoken I am sure we will find that Porter is not a fit and proper person to hold any position in woke society. The only question is will Morrison stand firm or give in to the baying mob?
Magnificent.
I have been pondering the inquiry demands and have come to the conclusion that there should be one investigating the role of the ABC , journalists , and other media in the promulgating that fit and proper is more important than the law of the land .
Sounds like a Hulls appointed Victorian court , bit like the Pell trial (fit up ) ,
The criminal will be given a fair trial and found guilty , (I mean we all know hes guilty ) . When convicted the criminal will have the right to appeal to a Hulls Appeal court and his Appeal be denied of course ,hes an extreme right winger .
I hope ASIO and AFP search his garage .
Come on, we all know he’s a witch. The ducking stool will prove it.
Justinian – check you email.
Even one of my old Labor buddies has had it with the ABC on this one. Ridiculous beat-up, refusal to leave it alone, purely political motivation, no prospect of any justice, just after a scalp. Oh, and total disregard for the feelings of the woman’s family.
Decades of failing to restrain ABC journos produces this sort of nonsense. Just lucky so few people watch.
For Labor and the Greens it’s just politics as usual, and while we would all like to see them raise their standards, we can hardly expect it of them. But the ABC journos are the onew who ought to be put through a WADA-CAS show trial. They are the ones that have earned the public shaming and long-term opproprium. There should be an enquiry into their behaviour over this, and Pell, and all the misinformation they put out about Trump’s Russia hoax. My money being spent on overpaid journos’ hate campaigns. I am sick of it.
Excellent!