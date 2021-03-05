WADA-CAS Tribunal for Porter

Sinc had a couple of posts (here, here) the last few days referring to the Coalitions poor record of defending basic legal rights in government.

Labor, The Greens, and the ABC are demanding a new investigation into Porter on the basis that due legal process has determined he has no case to answer. So bring on the kangaroo court instead.

I am partly sympathetic to this line of reasoning given the Coalition’s past form. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander and all that.

Hence my suggestion (and one I think Sinc might appreciate) is for WADA-CAS to jointly run an investigation into Porter.

They are good at dispensing this kind of justice and Porter and the Coalition can’t really complain. They legislated this type of justice as fair for athletes. After all politics is said to be a blood sport, so who better than a fair minded, impartial sports regulator to resolve the matter.

The tribunal would go something along these lines: