Why don’t they release the CCTV footage?

There is actually a video of the night in question when Brittany was escorted into Parliament House which she has herself asked to see. It’s mentioned here, Brittany Higgins: Security guards ‘unlocked office’ for alleged Parliament rapist along with other things that seem to have been dropped from the way these questions are discussed at the moment.
CCTV that is continuously monitored 24 hours a day in Parliament House showed the male staffer leaving with no sign of the woman.
“Two went in, but only one came out,’’ a former security officer told news.com.au.
This is the second reason security officers returned to Senator Reynolds’ office to determine what had happened to the woman who had been brought in “falling down drunk” and barely able to sign her own name.
They found Ms Higgins disorientated and half-naked in the Defence Minister’s office, where she had been left by the male staffer who had brought her there.
Despite this, it appears there was no immediate sense from the DPS that a sexual crime may have been committed.
Release the footage and then let us judge for ourselves.
It does not reflect well on security officers.
Not that they are responsible for out of their minds drunk young women but they could have put her in a taxi and made sure she got home safely instead of ushering her into God knows what.
It’s always possible she could have choked on her own vomit or something, or reaction to a drug or something terrible, and just died on the couch alone. In a sense, it could have been much much worse.
Parliament house security (or lack thereof) is the real scandal, imho.
If indeed she was raped, then they also failed grossly in their duty of care.
It would appear so.
As for the CCTV footage, the girl is entitled to privacy. She has reportedly made a complaint to police who should now be in possession of it.
While the security guards could have maybe helped her at the time (hard to believe they did not ask her is she needed any help so it must have been refused) they did report the pair being in the office to the the Minister’s CoS. It appears that the Minister wanted her to report the alleged offense to the police but she did not want to or have any publicity about the matter so she kept her job and was moved to another office. Two years later when her career has stalled the police are getting a statement and publicity is ramping up daily. The feminist brigade including Sarah Sea Patrol, P. Wong, KKK and now UN sinecure holder, Spot Destroyer are all piling in on this and the hapless Christian Porter leaving all males in parliament – plus a few female Liberals – under a cloud of innuendo.
But its not all being made political is it?
‘Parliament house security (or lack thereof) is the real scandal, imho.’
Of course, but you need to bear in mind that the Parliamentary Security Service staff, like all APH employees, work closely with politicians, powerful, self-important people who do not take lightly to real or perceive offence.
Over the years, they would have been required to admit politicians and their friends and hangers-on in all sorts of states of undress, intoxication and lack of documentation. Failure to do so could be career limiting.
On the other hand, if APH employees schmooze the politicians, they – the employees – can become very powerful and destructive indeed, particularly when it comes to any internal attempts to improve efficiency and integrity
Yes. One could imagine the conversation between Brittany and Mbuto before he heads off to his Uber shift. I expect it would not be focussed on the minutiae of consent laws.
One needs to be sensitive to power imbalances in relationships.
If there isn’t a clear rule empowering if not requiring APH security to refuse entry to inebriated employees, there should be.
Question: Are there accomodation facilities within APH for people pulling ‘all nighters’?
Out of control women? Candy – you out of control imbecile! Have a look at men. Take a long hard look. White men rape!
Whatever we have learned from the Brittany saga (and it isn’t much) APH isn’t your typical workplace. Your average BHP mine is better run.
Possibly the video doesn’t fit the approved narrative?
It all appeared consensual up until the point where the cameras weren’t recording.
Having counselled rape victims I always sensed something not quite right but allowed for the information that was dripped out from a number of sources may have been inaccurate . The issues that concerned me were waiting for 2years , why now? , going to the media instead of reporting it to the police and exactly what did she do after being left alone in the office half dressed and what time did security find her ? Evidently not smart enough to get or keep forensic evidence and depending on time she left was she still inebriated or under the influence of something else. ? Another query is the weeks spent planning her attack with someone who is also slightly suspect in his motivation to get involved.
The minister in making pejorative comments about her must have been very angry about misinformation spread about her and thought she was safe saying it in the environment in which she said it . She must be feeling attacked on all sides even if she has been not as competent in her portfolio as some desired and chosen not on merit but on boxes ticked . Especially when there is someone like Molan in Parliament. Anyway there seems to be lots of agendas at play .
My cynical mind did reach that conclusion, indeed.
has the minster been Lewinsky’d?
I’m waiting for a stained dress or such, to show up
a) there is a police investigation underway
b) you are not part of that process, so you don’t deserve to see the footage.
If you want to be titillated by pictures of half naked women, there’s this thing called the Internet.
“The issues that concerned me were waiting for 2years , why now?”
Indeed…I’m concerned about a woman waiting for over three decades.
“Anyway there seems to be lots of agendas at play .”
Just like with the Porter allegations.
We defer to your greater knowledge.