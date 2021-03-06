Coronavirus agrees to stand down for another leftist gathering

13 Responses to Coronavirus agrees to stand down for another leftist gathering

  1. Scott Osmond says:
    March 6, 2021 at 9:26 pm

    Which is how you know it’s political. I’m certain that last year’s lockdowns had nothing to do with a virus and everything to do with a powergrab. Amazing isn’t it how when it’s for something they approve of suddenly it’s a low risk situation.

  2. Lee says:
    March 6, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    Of course it’s all political.
    If the left didn’t have double standards they would have none.

  3. calli says:
    March 6, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    Everyone knows. Everyone is sick of it.

    Maybe we can thank the Rainbow Brigade for finally shouting “The Covid Has No Clothes!”.

    Fitting somehow.

  4. Old Lefty says:
    March 6, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    Can the virus be transmitted up the rear? Apparently not.

  5. Lee says:
    March 6, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    The same people who say that “we’re all going to die” because of a relatively small protest against lockdowns, are quite happy with many thousands more gathering for BLM protests or gay parades.
    I’m looking at you too, Dictator Dan.

  6. jupes says:
    March 6, 2021 at 9:48 pm

    Yeah but Gladys is better than the other premiers on the China flu.

    Isn’t she?

  7. jupes says:
    March 6, 2021 at 9:51 pm

    Can the virus be transmitted up the rear? Apparently not.

    Well the Chicoms certainly think it can be tested for “up the rear”.

    I just hope that Australian diplomats are copping it. Might just open their eyes a bit. Hopefully in more ways than one.

  8. Mooka says:
    March 6, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    I just assumed that the COVID can only be picked up the bum when you are drinking alcohol which is why you have to sit down when drinking alcohol but not when you are drinking water or soft drinks.

  9. Perplexed of Brisbane says:
    March 6, 2021 at 10:05 pm

    Ironically, there will be a few people probably come away from the aftermath of the parade with a deadlier illness than the Chinese virus.

  10. Captain Katzenjammer says:
    March 6, 2021 at 10:11 pm

    It’s not political. It’s religious. Gathering for a morally divine cause is protection against all harm. The science says it’s more effective than prayer.

  11. jupes says:
    March 6, 2021 at 10:17 pm

    I just assumed that the COVID can only be picked up the bum when you are drinking alcohol which is why you have to sit down when drinking alcohol but not when you are drinking water or soft drinks.

    True. More Gladys sciency excellence on the China flu. I visited Sydney a couple of weeks ago and pubs were rigidly enforcing the no standing rule.

  12. Gorilla Dance Party says:
    March 6, 2021 at 10:30 pm

    Sodomy is our highest value.

  13. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    March 6, 2021 at 11:02 pm

    I’ve wondered why this annual freak show, put on to encourage fresh new kiddies to sign up, does not have Gerni in as its sponsor – you’d reckon they would all have one to clean all that poo off their bedsheets after a night of vigorous love-is-loviness.

