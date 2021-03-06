Liberty Quote
He who lives in harmony with himself lives in harmony with the universe.— Marcus Aurelius
Coronavirus agrees to stand down for another leftist gathering
This entry was posted in Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.
Which is how you know it’s political. I’m certain that last year’s lockdowns had nothing to do with a virus and everything to do with a powergrab. Amazing isn’t it how when it’s for something they approve of suddenly it’s a low risk situation.
Of course it’s all political.
If the left didn’t have double standards they would have none.
Everyone knows. Everyone is sick of it.
Maybe we can thank the Rainbow Brigade for finally shouting “The Covid Has No Clothes!”.
Fitting somehow.
Can the virus be transmitted up the rear? Apparently not.
The same people who say that “we’re all going to die” because of a relatively small protest against lockdowns, are quite happy with many thousands more gathering for BLM protests or gay parades.
I’m looking at you too, Dictator Dan.
Yeah but Gladys is better than the other premiers on the China flu.
Isn’t she?
Well the Chicoms certainly think it can be tested for “up the rear”.
I just hope that Australian diplomats are copping it. Might just open their eyes a bit. Hopefully in more ways than one.
I just assumed that the COVID can only be picked up the bum when you are drinking alcohol which is why you have to sit down when drinking alcohol but not when you are drinking water or soft drinks.
Ironically, there will be a few people probably come away from the aftermath of the parade with a deadlier illness than the Chinese virus.
It’s not political. It’s religious. Gathering for a morally divine cause is protection against all harm. The science says it’s more effective than prayer.
True. More Gladys sciency excellence on the China flu. I visited Sydney a couple of weeks ago and pubs were rigidly enforcing the no standing rule.
Sodomy is our highest value.
I’ve wondered why this annual freak show, put on to encourage fresh new kiddies to sign up, does not have Gerni in as its sponsor – you’d reckon they would all have one to clean all that poo off their bedsheets after a night of vigorous love-is-loviness.