Counter-opinion masquerading as fact checking

That wonderful expression – that exactly describes most, if not all, ‘fact-checking’ – comes from the Wall Street Journal. They did not at all appreciate being ‘fact-checked’ by Facebook.
I don’t want to buy into the exact story the WSJ is complaining about. Rather I’m going to show something else that turned up in my Facebook feed.
Now I suppose it is literally true that The Cat in the Hat story itself has not been withdrawn from sale – but the principle remains the same.
Anyone who thinks that Dr Seuss was a racist because one of his villains was a (green) person of colour, quite frankly, is an idiot.
Hear, hear. The idiocy of the world in which we live is on full display. That these cancel morons get oxygen is beyond my comprehension. Just ignore them.
Independent fact checkers?
I see it is not Australian governments that cannot distinguish between ‘independent’ and ‘impartial’.
Independent people can independently be biased.
Look at the ABC and Fairfax – both claim to be independent but are hopelessly biased. The only time a conservative idea is mentioned is when it is to be immediately shown to be immoral and wrong: that is, inconsistent with progressive orthodoxy
Being the village idiot now means you are onto something.
Why, oh why, are you still using Facebook, Sinclair…?
Are you, by any chance, perpetuating the problem?
The cancel morons get the oxygen of publicity from a sympathetic left-wing media. It’s almost impossible to ignore them when it’s in your face all the time.
“Social influencers”.
Dr. Seuss actually did have some hilarious racey content in the book scrambled eggs super. The russian, the black man, and the men from zogga ma tant, who wear their eyes at a….
Nonetheless, the modern book burning of the age is another in the erasing of wrongthink. You would be mad to read too deep into it.
What you mean? I LOVE Facebook.
I keep in touch with family and friends from all over the world – I get to troll everyone. What’s not to love?
Too true. Ironically, from the same voices who trumpet about ‘diversity’.
Yep, lots of idiots…plenty in government part of this sort of industry
Fortunately in Australia we are blessed with RMIT ABC Fact Check which is both independent and unbiased. Even better, it’s free.
For clarity, here is a sample of the lyrics to the song:
yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you f^cking with some wet a^s p^^^y
Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet a^s p^^^y
Give me everything you got for this wet a^s p^^^y
Beat it up, ni^^a, catch a charge
Extra large and extra hard
Put this p^^^y right in your face
Swipe your nose like a credit card
Hop on top, I wanna ride
I do a Kegel while it’s inside
Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes
This p^^^y is wet, come take a dive
I am appalled but apparently, this is modern music and worthy of an award.
😳
But you mustn’t look at them. Must not make a suggestive comment in their presence. Must defer to their wymmin wisdom at every turn.
For these precious petals are Ladies!
I luuuurve the ‘i’ word! Go, you good thing!!
Yes he is. This behaviour is quite frankly reprehensible and he should be shunned.
I read somewhere that eBay USA has banned listings of the six books concerned.
The Nazis Party would have been so proud!
What next?
Book burnings?
Even an honest critique of WAP lands you in hot water.