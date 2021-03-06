Kenny on Pell and Porter

Chris Kenny in the Australian makes this point:

This is even more chilling than the prosecution of Cardinal George Pell because, for all the obvious faults that were eventually exposed under appeal, his wrongful convictions required action by police, prosecutors and courts. In the case of Porter, journalists, activists and, remarkably, politicians are demanding that the police findings be placed aside because they do not like the outcome.

Hmmmmmmm. No.

The Pell case is, IMHO, far, far worse.

In part this may be due to the fact that my opinion of journalists, activists, and politicians is pretty low to begin with. But what is happening to Porter can be explained by grubs being grubs.

What happened to Pell is a systemic failure of the criminal justice system. That Pell’s conviction was thrown out by the High Court is not a vindication of the Rule of Law that Chris Kenny claims several paragraphs later in his story. Every single check and balance within the criminal justice system failed. In the end it was the final legal failsafe that kicked in.

The full extent of the failure is evidenced by the fact that after a unanimous 7 – 0 single judgement in the High Court that no inquiry has been mounted as to how this could have happened, no person has been fired from their job, no person has resigned their job, no person has apologised. Not only did the criminal justice system completely fail, the political oversight that acts as a check on the criminal justice has also failed.

George Pell wasn’t prosecuted for alleged molestation he was prosecuted for being George Pell. Luckily for him the haters overreached and they couldn’t quite get away with it.

Where Chris Kenny is entirely correct is on the hypocrisy of Porter’s accusers and their motives. Mind you, I think he is being too nice about it.

With all that background, it is hard to fathom the decision by the ABC and their journalist Louise Milligan to go public with the allegations last week.

No. It isn’t.

Speaking of the ABC:

ABC reporters in Tasmania have been told to “avoid” referring to child sex abusers as pedophiles, to avoid marginalising people with pedophilia.

That’s one billion of your tax dollars right there.

But I digress …

Another thing I discovered in The Australian:

Her statement describes how she gained a better understanding of her fragmented memories of the alleged rape when she was referred by her psychologist to the research of Bessel van der Kolk, a devotee of discredited recovered memory therapy.

Looks like Porter is being accused of rape on the basis of recovered memories.