Kenny on Pell and Porter

Chris Kenny in the Australian makes this point:
This is even more chilling than the prosecution of Cardinal George Pell because, for all the obvious faults that were eventually exposed under appeal, his wrongful convictions required action by police, prosecutors and courts. In the case of Porter, journalists, activists and, remarkably, politicians are demanding that the police findings be placed aside because they do not like the outcome.
Hmmmmmmm. No.
The Pell case is, IMHO, far, far worse.
In part this may be due to the fact that my opinion of journalists, activists, and politicians is pretty low to begin with. But what is happening to Porter can be explained by grubs being grubs.
What happened to Pell is a systemic failure of the criminal justice system. That Pell’s conviction was thrown out by the High Court is not a vindication of the Rule of Law that Chris Kenny claims several paragraphs later in his story. Every single check and balance within the criminal justice system failed. In the end it was the final legal failsafe that kicked in.
The full extent of the failure is evidenced by the fact that after a unanimous 7 – 0 single judgement in the High Court that no inquiry has been mounted as to how this could have happened, no person has been fired from their job, no person has resigned their job, no person has apologised. Not only did the criminal justice system completely fail, the political oversight that acts as a check on the criminal justice has also failed.
George Pell wasn’t prosecuted for alleged molestation he was prosecuted for being George Pell. Luckily for him the haters overreached and they couldn’t quite get away with it.
Where Chris Kenny is entirely correct is on the hypocrisy of Porter’s accusers and their motives. Mind you, I think he is being too nice about it.
With all that background, it is hard to fathom the decision by the ABC and their journalist Louise Milligan to go public with the allegations last week.
No. It isn’t.
ABC reporters in Tasmania have been told to “avoid” referring to child sex abusers as pedophiles, to avoid marginalising people with pedophilia.
That’s one billion of your tax dollars right there.
But I digress …
Another thing I discovered in The Australian:
Her statement describes how she gained a better understanding of her fragmented memories of the alleged rape when she was referred by her psychologist to the research of Bessel van der Kolk, a devotee of discredited recovered memory therapy.
Looks like Porter is being accused of rape on the basis of recovered memories.
Agree with this article . The government should now step up to the plate and declare an immediate change to the ABC and make it a subscription only service .Otherwise this Porter situation will happen again . [ Some special arrangements may need to be made for rural areas ]
Not sure this is correct. The AG is an officer of the court and accordingly owes certain duties to it. He is afforded standing by legislation where he would have none otherwise.
It is this “hybrid” role, for want of a better word, that Albo, kd wrong and others are seeking to hang their hat in calling for an enquire now the fuzz have blown time on the formal criminal process.
H B – Porter is the federal AG. The Victorian AG at the time was Jill Hennessy.
The failure of the criminal justice system in Victoriastan is the politicisation of the police and the judiciary, as others have noted most of which occurred under Victoriastani AG Rob Hulls.
What happened to Pell is a systemic failure of the criminal justice system.
To be specific, it was a systemic failure of the Victorian criminal justice system.
One might even go further and say it was a systemic perversion of that state’s criminal justice system, which is a very grave matter.
Yep. So his duty would only be owed to the Cth courts. My comment still stands.
We’re probably talking at cross-purposes. I don’t see any role Porter played in the Pell travesty.
Agreed. That was pure Victoriastan till the High Court blew time on the whole disgrace.
Here’s why. They have won again.
Brain dead SloMo has just employed the Sex Discrimination Commissioner to lead an “independent” enquiry into the culture of Parliament House. The Sex Discrimination Commissioner!
No, seriously. How stupid is this man? Hasn’t he seen what happens when you get a professional grievance promoter to conduct an enquiry into their pet subject? Hasn’t he noticed what happened to the SAS? What about Eddie McGuire?
How in the world did we do to end up with this moron as our national leader?
If there was any Opposition or quality media in Victoriastan you would have expected Ms Hennessy to have had some awkward questions to answer.
@Roger 4.53pm, yes indeed! A full press RC needs to be created to investigate the ‘something rotten in the State of Danmark’!!
“The Pell case is, IMHO, far, far worse”
I would agree with that Sinc. George Pell’s vilification, abuse and smears covered many years and then he was charged, tried and imprisoned….on the basis of lies and falsehoods. However there are uncanny similarities between Pell and Porter and they begin and end with the filthy hands of Louse Nilligan and their ABC.
The Pell case is really a story in two parts. The complete failure – including the supposed checks and balances – of the Victoriastani criminal justice system. And the success of the Cth High Court sitting as the final court of appeal. Time and the democratic process is the only way to correct this, although there seems little evidence it will do so.
The only real similarity with Porter is the role of the media in leading the mob.
Agree with Sinclair. Cardinal Pell was persecuted because of who he was and what he stood for.
And the shameful thing is his persecutors knew he was innocent.
Christian Porter has been treated very badly by the media which amounts to a witch hunt.
The difference for Porter is the NSW police have said he has no case to answer whereas Pell was investigated, charged, prosecuted and convicted in Victoria. Luckily for Porter the debates were held in Sydney and not Melbourne.
Slomo should have appointed Spot Destroyer. Tash owes the Libs bigly and could be relied upon to deliver the right recommendations.
Anybody who has not left Victoriastan has only themselves to blame. Now you understand carts full of people with all their worldly goods in documentaries. Makes perfect sense.
We know how the ABC and media play the game. They just go on and on and on, wear you down and eventually you just say enough. On the other hand, the left just shut up, won’t discuss their wrongdoings and just go on the attack. Until the Liberals change their tactics nothing will change. As the old saying goes you can’t expect to do the same things over and over and expect a different outcome.
People have been complaining about the ABC being lefty trash for decades and the Liberals won’t do any thing. Labor sure won’t do anything about the ABC. Good government would require the ABC being brought into line – decent people would want the ABC brought into line with acceptable community standards – why won’t the government do their job.
Also the allegations of corruption about Neville Wran in the SMH today are (in my opinion) when the ABC went off the rails. The ABC went hard after Wran and didn’t get him, and Wran made sure that the ABC wouldn’t be motivated to do the same to any other ALP politician.
Coincidentally, Roger Roberson criminal career started just after Wran was elected. I wonder if Wran, as he is looking up at us from his resting place, is ashamed of what he did to Sydney. From my recollection Sydney was a much dirtier city when he left compared to when he started.
However there are uncanny similarities between Pell and Porter and they begin and end with the filthy hands of Louse Nilligan and their ABC.
And then when the HC upheld the Pell appeal 7-0, ABC acolytes went into special pleading and denial mode and claimed that “oh no, the ABC did not harass, pursue and persecute George Pell.”
***No, seriously. How stupid is this man? Hasn’t he seen what happens when you get a professional grievance promoter to conduct an enquiry into their pet subject? Hasn’t he noticed what happened to the SAS? What about Eddie McGuire?***
McGuire blundered by appointing a friendly.
When it went pear shaped he couldn’t allege bias, so it was Game Over.
Right or wrong, Porter won’t win his seat again, Labor would have a field day if he tried.
Once Porter resigns, the IR changes are dead in the water and the Inquiry goes to page 94 of the Sunday papers.
Looks like Porter is being accused of rape on the basis of recovered memories.
Hard to believe, maybe, but 10 years ago The Guardian published an article titled “FALSE MEMORIES OF SEXUAL ABUSE LEAD TO TERRIBLE MISCARRIAGES OF JUSTICE”.
Pell is a decent, upright man. Porter is a POS Liberal politician. No comparison.
What upsets Kenny so profoundly is that they’re coming for him and his now.
Anybody who has not left Victoriastan has only themselves to blame. Now you understand carts full of people with all their worldly goods in documentaries. Makes perfect sense.
Anecdotal evidence of trades shortages in NSW & QLD.
Local tyre/car service franchise desperate for a qualified mechanic, for example.
That would include “former” ALPBC “reporters”:
Andrew Robert Muirhead (born 1975) is an Australian former radio and television presenter for the Australian Labore Pardee Broadcasting Corporation. He was the presenter of ALPBC Radio’s breakfast program in Taxmania and also the presenter of the Collectors television program from 2005 to 2010. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to accessing child prawnography and served four months of a five-month jail sentence. 😠
🦐
Yes, I agree that Pell’s case was far far worse. The vilification started during the Royal Commission ( 2012-2017): Questions in transcripts from RC hearings – was Pell at particular meetings? What did the minutes say? What contact did a convicted priest have with Pell? Did convicted priest ask Pell to walk with him to Court in 1993 (no, priest said it was all left up to the barrister, he had nothing to do with it).
Some of the baying mob outside the Melb Court (the group that had the Devil signs and posters) also appear to have attended a variety of functions at Kirribilli House. Twitter feeds the day of sentencing 13 March 2019 include a running commentary by one Vic MP.
Re Pell’s case and trial, how could problems early on with the evidence be missed? In the complainant’s statement read out in the 2016 VicPol/Pell Rome interview – he describes a wood panelled storage area not built until 7-8 years after the alleged offence. The complainant also had psychological issues, Milligan describes this in her book – his mental health is “hanging on by an absolute thread”. It was reported the defence tried to access the complainant’s counselling records but this was not permitted.
“How in the world did we do to end up with this moron as our national leader?”
A more appropriate question might be “how did this moron get to be the leader of the LNP?” My answer is “in the land of the blind the one-eyed man is king” he may be the least offensive, may be or could it just be a certain faction decided it was his time. In Carlo Cipolla’s book The Basic Laws of Human Stupidity he highlights within all groups, even Nobel Laureates, a certain percentage are stupid. I’d like to disagree with him in the case of politicians in that all of them are stupid! Reference to Janet Albrechten’s most recent article in The Australian “normal-people-would-be-insane-to-enter-politics highlights their mediocrity.
One tv station, one radio station in regional areas for ABC, They can have their single internet portal for ABC affairs. And subscriptions service for metro areas.
Also, is there a case for class action against ABC? Not for a pay out, but for a reduction of over service because of monopoly of news and current affairs?
Change back to $150-$200 million budget, for regional services?
And a change of structure to subscriptions service? (Private enterprise!)
Or
Close it down fire the bloody lot of them!
You wasted a lot of pixels there Fang.
Sexuallly extreme hysterics form a fascinating backdrop to Simon Winchester’s “The Surgeon Of Crowthorne,” his wonderful history of the Oxford English Dictionary, and the contributions made by a murderous American Civil War surgeon locked away in England’s Crowthorne Hospital For the Criminally Insane from the 1870s.
Read, if you haven’t already.
The good doctor saw sexual succubi on all sides, even coming at him through the floorboards, and killed accordingly, to protect his virtue. Hence locked away with his insane fantasies, only to produce more than 10,000 words from his well-read background for the OED project over 20+ years.
The human mind is capable of many weird and wonderful things. Sex seems to be a problematic matter for some disturbed minds.
Hi Sinclair, I agree that as bad as the porter case is, the Pell case is far far worse. To have the police etc as co-opted, or worse cooperating, and clearly hunting for a scalp ( most likely as a scapegoat for institutional issues of the past) is beyond belief…except it clearly happened. I can only despair about what is happening, and what I suspect has happened in the US in th3 last 12-18 months. Truly scary