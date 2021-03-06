Liberty Quote
We are going to tax and tax, spend and spend, elect and elect.— Harry Hopkins, advisor to Franklin D. Roosevelt
-
-
Open Forum: March 6, 2021
1
2
Allo allo
My brother’s father-in-law’s funeral in Sturgeon’s Scotland today.
Locked down to fifteen attendance, which is basically his widow, kids, in-laws and grandkids.
For absent friends, streaming on Zoom in half an hour. I won’t be tuning in. The western world really has become a godless place.
5
Six. Ah! Ah! I loooove to count.
Happy Trump Inauguration Boxing Day!
Four more years!
Air hellair!
Dot March 5, 2021 at 3:25 pm
Does that kind of Fruit Loop go better with pineapple on pizza than the regular kind of Fruit Loop?
(Reference: https://twitter.com/DMRegister/status/1365441615700123655 )
From the Oz:-
There is something.
Something I just can’t put my finger on.
Hat tip: Iowahawk.
Someone noted that SpongeBob lives in a pineapple (Bikini Atoll reference?).
Prolly goes with his pizza (and Krabby Patties?).