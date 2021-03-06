Rapist / paedophile

From Sinc’s post on Pell and Porter

ABC reporters in Tasmania have been told to “avoid” referring to child sex abusers as pedophiles, to avoid marginalising people with pedophilia.

Well we know that in France paedophilia was considered c’est normal among the left, so it doesn’t surprise me that a practice that is presently considered (rightly) anathema might at another time be considered normal or indeed the paedophile being a victim. But really, are we concerned about the marginalisation of paedophiles? I would have thought we should marginalise them even more.

And if the ABC wants to use soft language to avoid offence, will it start referring to a rapist as a person who prefers non-consensual sex?

Really it’s not the time to privatise the ABC. It’s time to shut it down entirely. It is a pernicious organisation sprouting evil, led by that gutter journalist Louise Muggilan who hates men and wants to smear as many with innuendo.

I’m sure the right song for this is the slander aria (La Calunnia) from the Barber of Seville by Rossini.

Here are the English lyrics of the art of slander

Let me teach you the art of slander,

So ethereal you scarcely feel it.

Not a motion will reveal it,

Till it gently, o so gently,

Almost imperceptibly begins to grow.

First a murmur, slowly seeping,

Then a whisper, slowing creeping,

Slyly sneaking, softly sliding,

Faintly humming, smoothly gliding.

Then it suddenly commences,

Coming nearer, reaching people’s ears and senses.

First a mere insinuation,

Just a hinted accusation,

Slowly growing to a rumor,

Which will shortly start to flow.

What began as innuendo

Soon is swelling in crescendo;

Gossip turning into scandal,

Stopping nowhere, hard to handle;

Louder, bolder, brazen sounding,

Stomping, beating, thumping, pounding,

Shrieking, banging, booming, clanging,

Spreading horror through the air.

Rising higher, overflowing,

Whipped to fury, madly growing,

Like a stream of lava pouring,

Like a mighty cannon roaring.

A tremendous tempest raking,

A tornado splitting, shaking,

Like the day of judgment breaking,

Pandemonium ev’rywhere!

And the victim, poor accused one,

Wretched, slandered and abused one,

Has to slink away in shame

And wish he never had been born.