Rapist / paedophile

From Sinc’s post on Pell and Porter
ABC reporters in Tasmania have been told to “avoid” referring to child sex abusers as pedophiles, to avoid marginalising people with pedophilia.
Well we know that in France paedophilia was considered c’est normal among the left, so it doesn’t surprise me that a practice that is presently considered (rightly) anathema might at another time be considered normal or indeed the paedophile being a victim. But really, are we concerned about the marginalisation of paedophiles? I would have thought we should marginalise them even more.
And if the ABC wants to use soft language to avoid offence, will it start referring to a rapist as a person who prefers non-consensual sex?
Really it’s not the time to privatise the ABC. It’s time to shut it down entirely. It is a pernicious organisation sprouting evil, led by that gutter journalist Louise Muggilan who hates men and wants to smear as many with innuendo.
I’m sure the right song for this is the slander aria (La Calunnia) from the Barber of Seville by Rossini.
Here are the English lyrics of the art of slander
Let me teach you the art of slander,
So ethereal you scarcely feel it.
Not a motion will reveal it,
Till it gently, o so gently,
Almost imperceptibly begins to grow.
First a murmur, slowly seeping,
Then a whisper, slowing creeping,
Slyly sneaking, softly sliding,
Faintly humming, smoothly gliding.
Then it suddenly commences,
Coming nearer, reaching people’s ears and senses.
First a mere insinuation,
Just a hinted accusation,
Slowly growing to a rumor,
Which will shortly start to flow.
What began as innuendo
Soon is swelling in crescendo;
Gossip turning into scandal,
Stopping nowhere, hard to handle;
Louder, bolder, brazen sounding,
Stomping, beating, thumping, pounding,
Shrieking, banging, booming, clanging,
Spreading horror through the air.
Rising higher, overflowing,
Whipped to fury, madly growing,
Like a stream of lava pouring,
Like a mighty cannon roaring.
A tremendous tempest raking,
A tornado splitting, shaking,
Like the day of judgment breaking,
Pandemonium ev’rywhere!
And the victim, poor accused one,
Wretched, slandered and abused one,
Has to slink away in shame
And wish he never had been born.
On Derryn Hinch’s radio show in Melbourne years ago, he used to say that he wished paedos would top themselves.
Can’t say that I disagree with him.
Lucky the Media Watchdog is running late this week.
The ALPBC has always been comfortable in the company of p e d o s. From Richard Neville to Peter Roebuck, there was always a warm welcome from Aunty.
They make it sound like its a friendly version of athletes foot. Or something.
Voi che sapete
It’s getting harder and harder to believe that anyone could subscribe to these travesties, these mental aberrations, these foul cults. Ho deep is the hole? Who are these people? Why are they allowed to live off the public purse. Why aren’t they hiding in shame or in stocks pelted with rotten eggs.
Is anyone else wondering about the point of Catallaxy if only a handful of comments are allowed to appear?
It seems like extreme censorship.
Ah, it’s not about quantity, it’s about quality
It is always worth reminding people that pedos were an accepted part of “gay liberation” until it became politically expedient to excise them. They never really had a problem with it. Since we’re now seeing things like men dressed in gay fetish wear reading to children in public libraries, they’re starting to be less shy about sharing how they really feel about raping children.
Always fun to watch Hendo and Mincing Marr on Insiders discussing the relationship between poured and p e d o s. Mincing always looks he is about to go all Normie Rowe.
Pouves not poured.
Thank you for the lyrics, LQC.