“The empires of the future are the empires of the mind”

– Winston Churchill
“We choose to go to the moon. We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others, too.”
“I’m happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do, Nance.
“Whatever you want me to do.”
No fan of JFK here but he was a giant compared to the tired old corruptocrat (or should I say corruptocrap) fouling the oval office.
Good grief, Americans have voted in as President a dribbling old moron who has trouble identifying day from night. The USA is making itself irrelevant and in electing Biden they are the worlds biggest joke.
The world’s biggest sick joke. It’s tragic and depressing to see a truly great nation being systematically wrecked. That project began in the sixties with interruptions from Nixon, Reagan and Trump. Trump has scared the thieves, parasites and marxist wreckers so now it’s all stops out. I had heard of Pelosi over the years but had never realized how evil the dirty old woman really was.
So ineffably sad that the USA has descended to this.
It is sad that both “Catholic” presidents were amoral apostates that entered office through fraud. I’m Catholic and it would have been preferable to have had none. The Australian experience is little better.
Biden is incapable of doing anything but making ‘nice guy’ quote and appeals.
Not a leader’s shoelace. “Whatever you want me to do” is his hallmark.
Becoming a global laughing stock is the price the USA must pay for becoming an obedient, bought-and-paid-for branch office of the Chinese Communist Party via its geriatric puppet in the White House.
Unfortunately, that requires crushing the American spirit and the Democratic Party will find that task beyond it. It takes more than rigging an election.
Hope you are right Tom. The US establishment has declared war on the American people. Of course part of the establishment’s strategy is to give away citizenship like toilet paper. Anyway, at least we now know what their true disposition is- just like here in Oz.
Wish he did cocaine – we could call him Joe Blow.
We do know that he is a less than average Joe.
When he was VP, Obama would have fielded all the calls with international leaders, persuaded as he was that his personality and brilliance would always be able to bend them to his agenda.
And as President he has Kamala speaking to them.
Has he ever spoken to a world leader other than to agree personal terms and conditions with the Chinese and the Ukrainians?
Got a question for those old enough to remember JFK in power.
Did the general population support the moon shot, and I’m asking about the mid sixties nit 1969? Were there naysayers preaching gloom and doom (arms race, enormous cost etc)?
What about here is Australia, was it supported here? Was it talked about at parties, work, on the news?
The more I read about the old grub, going back to the early 70s, the worse it gets. There is nothing good about him.
I don’t share the contempt of the US and Australian electorates in toto that some on this blog have, but there are some deadshit morons out there- to think that people in De and Ma continuously sent grubs like Bidet and Chappaquiddick to DC for decades.
Robbo:
O’Biden wasn’t voted in. He and the Democrats stole the election by some of the most obvious cheating ever seen outside of Mugabes rule.
The rest of your post is correct.
The Wests failure to counter the moral and financial corruption in our leadership will bring us down.
Don’t remember Johnson or Kennedy. Remember Nixon.
…and in the red corner we have the contender, Jumpin’ Xi Jinping!
Correct and the legacy media is still trying to push the big lie.
Barry Obama – a soaring orator reading a teleprompter. Biden – can’t even manage that.