No one should be subjected to smear that Christian Porter has endured. He is an innocent man – this is the crux of the presumption of innocence. I think it is contempt of Court to have his name bandied about as an ‘alleged rapist’ when charges have not been laid. No one should be labelled as a criminal until sufficient evidence is gathered by the Police to justify arrest and charges being laid. Until then, it is an abuse to publish a name.
As for ‘believe in woman’. I don’t. No one should believe any accusation without corroborating evidence. The risk of false accusation, especially from long distant events, is too great. Humans, whether male, female or other are equally likely to lie, deceive, forget, exaggerate, and be confused. No accusation should be accepted as the truth unless there is supporting evidence. This could include witnesses, forensics etc. The Police need to establish that there is motive, means and opportunity.
I think the majority of Australians recognise this fundamental principle of the law, and could imagine themselves being subject to false allegations and having their reputations destroyed.
Calls for an inquiry are outrageous. This just encourages leaking by those who hold a vendetta.
I still hope that Christian Porter will become Prime Minister of Australia.
Robodebt. Guilty until proven innocent.
I hope not. This allegation cannot be proven or disproven and there will never be a trial in a court of law so the witchhunt should stop forthwith.
However I still think Porter is a scumbag. He’s a professional politician, after all.
Defamation – in Qld it could also be criminal defamation, but not contempt of Court, anywhere.
Inquiry into what? Noone is asked what exactly do they want investigated . The unsupervised school kids on an interstate trip? How two young people had a relationship over 8 years from different States? Thirty odd years of psychiatrist and psychologists’ notes ? The therapies given to a person suffering from a dissociative disorder. ? I am sure 20 more could be added .
until we find out who the 28 pedos in parliament are…..difficult to put faith in anyone.
where’s derryn hinch nowadays?
No one should be labelled as a criminal until sufficient evidence is gathered by the Police to justify arrest and charges being laid.
If only Mr. Porter et. al. had followed this evidentiary principle when he, as Minister for Social Services, was happily raising debts against welfare recipients. Likewise later on when as A-G he defended the robodebt program after the government had been advised it was unlawful.
If he remains in politics, let’s hope he’s learned a valuable lesson from his experience – yes, rule of law is crucial, and it applies to everyone, including those whom governments target for whatever reason.
What is amazing about this comment from LQC is not that it so crystal clear and lucidly argued. It is, but that’s unusual, not amazing.
It’s not amazing because it has a monopoly on truth. It’s fair, plausible, balanced and highly believable … but there is another side to this argument.
What is really amazing about it, is that it is rare to read anything quite like it in our near monopoly controlled mainstream media.
That it is rare to see the near monopoly mainstream media putting the side of the argument LQC is putting should be a serious worry to all those who value justice and would like to think that justice would come their way if they were ever similarly accused.
“Mud sticks”.
A clear volley at Scotty-from-Marketing from the handbag hitsquad.
That’s sophistry. Saying that a person owes the Commonwealth money is a long way from accusing someone of being a rapist. I don’t see why a welfare recipient who has been overpaid shouldn’t have a debt raised against them anyway
That would be like saying biden was a corrupt bribe taking lying paedo ,
oh wait! !
Wheres the proof ? His taxreturns ? The sudden wealth ?the videos of him behaving like a paedo ? His educational qualifications he boasted about ? His getting the Ukraine Prosecutor sacked ?
Likewise later on when as A-G he defended the robodebt program after the government had been advised it was unlawful.
Robodebt was introduced by Shorten/ALP in 2011 and is not unlawful.
In 2016 Coalition introduced a new computer method to determine income called income averaging instead of using fortnightly statements.
Not only did income averaging turn out to be a bad way to determine income it was also unlawful for some unknown reason
As much as I hate it, I have to say, for once, Lucy is correct.
Damn correct.
Pigs eye. The were very much unlawful.
And sue everyone who has publicly used the term ‘victim’ rather than ‘alleged victim’.
“No accusation should be accepted as truth unless there is supporting evidence.” Of course, and how did this fundamental rule of justice get turned on it’s head, so that a non statement by a deceased person with mental difficulties can be used by others to try a person in a kangaroo court?
There used to be a crime of carnal knowledge, ie sex with a girl under age 16 or a boy under 18, which caught up a few young friends of ours in the 1960S when we were in our teens around the surfing scene of those days. Nobody called rape, but some of the boys suffered the legal consequences of what teenagers did and still do.
Our own son and daughter tell us in broad terms that they experimented during their adolescence with their nascent sexuality, possibly to some regret as we discuss this present issue, though we need no information. But they are disgusted that their teenage years might be brought against them in their adult lives and careers.
Enough of this!
Top 10 with a bullet as Molly used to say. Which court? The Court of Public Opinion? That’s been the whole problem from Day 1.
Robodebt was introduced by Shorten/ALP in 2011 and is not unlawful.
Labor certainly had a manual debt collection program but it was Porter who introduced Robodebt in 2016, boasting that it could issue 20 000 debt notices a week.
Not only did income averaging turn out to be a bad way to determine income it was also unlawful for some unknown reason
The Federal Court ruled that income averaging does not supply evidence that a debt has been incurred. The government should have used payslips to determine income before determining that an overpayment had been made.
Cf. Amato v the Commonwealth.
how did this fundamental rule of justice get turned on it’s head
As I’ve pointed out, maree, the government itself has long been engaged in this practice.
If they want rule of law – and of course we do – they themselves have to practice what they preach.
Yes. Basics of administrative decision-making, and rank lawlessness by the Government. Anybody defending this scheme should depart this place immediately.
This is the nub of it. They should suffer the pain and find their principles.
“No accusation should be accepted as truth unless there is supporting evidence.”
Shouldn’t that read “No accusation should be accepted as truth unless proven beyond a reasonable doubt by supporting evidence.”
They should suffer the pain and find their principles.
I hope they do.
Along with the understanding that principles need to be applied consistently if they’re to be upheld as principles at all.
I have sympathy for Porter’s plight, of course – what has happened to him is appalling and represents politics at its absolute worst – but frankly I otherwwise regard him as a dim bulb whose contribution to parliament has been underwhelming. The Robodebt saga, by which he sought to make his name in parliament, is going to cost the tax payer a pretty penny.
Labor certainly had a manual debt collection program but it was Porter who introduced Robodebt in 2016, boasting that it could issue 20 000 debt notices a week.
Wrong.
Data matching between the ATO and Centrelink was started in the early 1990’s by Labor when Grahame Richardson was Minister but it was done manually. In 2011 Shorten/ALP computerised the process
Robodebt was started in 2011 by Shorten/Labor BUT they had a human check the debt notices the computer spat out
In 2016 Coalition ramped up Labors Robodebt scheme and also removed human checking of the computers results and introduced a computer method to determine income called income averaging. For some reason not only was income averaging a bad way to determine income it was also illegal for some reason. Looks like they got the Coalition on a technicality.
That income averaging should form the basis of actual liability is incredible, the sort of idiotic idea only a multigenerational public servant could come up with
Perhaps I should add that I’m no advocate for extensive welfare programs. I’d cut income tax drastically and promote the role of the family as the principle welfare provider. But if we’re going to have these damned things we’d better see that they’re properly and lawfully administered, for the sake of the ordinary Australians who pay for them and who may need to access them at some stage in their lives.
I wouldn’t be happy with any of this current lot of politicians being PM, including Christian Porter.
I won’t argue in depth on his suitability – I might get rolled by the brains trust here. But let me just say for a start : his haircut is only marginally better than Trump’s when you weight it for age.
As far as I’m concerned no one stands out against Scott Morrison. That doesn’t say a lot really. It would be an absolutely extreme statement to say I’m elated with him.
If I’m right, no doubt that would be a big disappointment for our near monopoly media – they always like to think there’s a potential knifing in the offing. They’ll have to be content with the potential knifing of Anthony Albanese. And that’s hardly exciting – he’s doing most of the undermining himself.
Interesting to see what sort of State Premier of Western Australia he would have made?
It was like getting taxed on average income. For people with highly variable income ( that is most of them) from assessment period to assessment period, the problem is obvious.
Nobody calls the thing you are referring to “Robodebt”. Just apologise for being wrong and agreeing with Lucy.
Now I might be being a little pedantic here but I really don’t think robodedt ( reminds me of the rotor) or the Christian Porter for PM campaign are right at the crux of the argument LQC was so eloquently putting.
God help Australia if that never-had-t0-cook-for-himself member of the “men who come behind” caste, ever becomes PM.
Eh? – you’d have to be mad! Their undisputed spokesmen-wymminses have spent the past several weeks enthusiastically reassuring viewers they are the most deceitful breed ever sighted!
Why, just last week I read that Big Law is doing so well with all their cashed up, generous sheila clients – corporate chief missys, powerful politicianettes, individual girlses alike – that they no longer accept blokes as clients. Because they are blokes and cannot be believed.
Erm, second quote was meant to be:
For a given value of “eloquent”.
That income averaging should form the basis of actual liability is incredible, the sort of idiotic idea only a multigenerational public servant could come up with
It also shows the media supports Labor. They are jus interested in throwing mud.
I would like to know whose idea it was to introduce income averaging to determine income and why is income averaging not just a bad idea which i can work out (thanks HB Bear) but it is also against the law. This world is being run by computers more and more. It was most probably the next step in Labors Robodebt scheme started in 2011.
But if income averaging is against the law why didn’t the Public Service know???
Neil says: March 7, 2021 at 4:46 pm:
The technicality was that the algorithm foreseeably produced false positives. It is a crime to bill someone without a bona fide belief that the debt is owed. The algorithm used was not capable of sustaining such a bona fide belief.
But if income averaging is against the law why didn’t the Public Service know???
The only laws some Public Servants know are those they are paid to enforce.
I.E. You owe munnee or you go jale!
Or Yew ware musk or ewe go jayil!
Hold on. I don’t think Robodebt was criminal, except in the colloquial sense. Unlawful, yes.
The only laws some Public Servants know are those they are paid to enforce.
Or Ewe obey luck-Dan, or else! But Blegg Lives Mattuh ‘sOK. No C00f for Komradez…
They’ll have to be content with the potential knifing of Anthony Albanese. And that’s hardly exciting – he’s doing most of the undermining himself.
Actually one side effect of all this is to insulate Rub and Tug Man from any future challenge from Peanut Head. With so many on the left nailing their colours to the mast about inquiries etc., even the flabbergasting bias and dishonesty of Australia’s MSM surely couldn’t protect Peanut Head from smearing* if he tried to lead Labor into another election.
* By “smearing” I’m not asserting that Kathy Sherriff’s accusations aren’t true – I’m just saying that truth and protection of women are the last items on the agenda in this travesty.
What was Porter’s role in the Brittany Higgins coverup?
Was he consulted, and advised Reynolds to sack Brittany, and when that didn’t work, advised a visit from the SteamCleaners?
The question then becomes, why was Porter told of the alleged Rappin’ 8 weeks out from the 2019 elections and Home Secretary P.Dutty left out of the loop?
Oh my god WHO FUCKING CARES!!!??? This post reeks of soy.
How can supposedly ‘clean hands’ Albo run a smear campaign against Bill?
Bill announced that he was the person under investigation and subsequently cleared by the cops years ago.
It’s over.
Hold on. I don’t think Robodebt was criminal, except in the colloquial sense. Unlawful, yes.
Robodebt was started by Shorten/ALP in 2011. Bill Shorten has the hide of an elephant. He knows he started it BUT Labor had a human check the debt notice before it was sent out. Coalition removed human checking in 2016.
But the illegal bit was the new way to determine income called income averaging. We should give politicians some slack. Some ideas work and some don’t. Life is trial and error. Income averaging was most probably the next step in Labors Robodebt scheme and would have been brought in no matter who was in power
Plenty care about the truth in the Liberal Party, others just want to muddy the waters.
How can a Crime in Parly House be covered up without the A/G’s involvement?
Unless he is just a joke A/G and Reynolds and her CoS are the real thing?
But the illegal bit was the new way to determine income called income averaging
And you again fail to explain to us how this particular automation is illegal.
Which Legislation? Which State or Commonwealth? Which Section? Which Clause? Which Sub-Clause? Which Sentence? Which element of which supporting Regulation?
Or did some j’ismist emotively declare it illegal at some stage, and you picked that meme up and ran with it?
Spare us for being a bit on the lax side with our kids in the 2000s, but we would be hypocrites if we judged them on what we did in the 60s-70s. They found out for themselves, and are beaut adults, much like us.
*** Income averaging was most probably the next step in Labors Robodebt scheme and would have been brought in no matter who was in power***
Yep.
It’s all about throwing workers on the scrapheap, but to what end?
And you again fail to explain to us how this particular automation is illegal.
I have no idea why income averaging is illegal. But that is the illegal bit they got the Coalition on.
But Robodebt was started by Labor in 2011
egg_ says:
March 7, 2021 at 4:02 pm
” I still hope that Christian Porter will become Prime Minister of Australia.
“Mud sticks”.
A clear volley at Scotty-from-Marketing from the handbag hitsquad.”
That’s why the near monopoly media love getting in the gutter and flinging mud. It’s unfortunately so effective when you control most of what people read as news.
Look at what happened to Barnaby from that foreign controlled outfit at The Australian and the Daily Telegraph.
I wouldn’t work for them.
Hello, it’s Rex Anger QC & Bar of Scotland Yard on the scent.
Bill announced that he was the person under investigation and subsequently cleared by the cops years ago.
He wasn’t “cleared”, the investigation was dropped.
Someone or other has urged this poor woman to have counselling with someone who has elicited repressed memories from her subconscious, but then hasn’t given her the level of emotional support required and the tools to handle the emotions unleashed.
Wong and Hanson-Young have then doubled down on stupid by convincing her to write to Turnbull.
Then she kills herself.
The woman’s friends have a lot to answer for, in my opinion, but they’re not the only ones.
Porter is just collateral damage, the guy is a waste of space anyway.
Yup, it looked like Sharri Markson was exclusively assigned to target the Beetrooter.
Nothing became of the Nats’ internal investigation into the fugly WA woman who alleged that he put the hard word on her after a night on the p1ss?
Forget Bill Shorten – he’s no longer personally marketable.
He may have some influence as a spoiler but I’d argue Anthony Albanese himself is his own best spoiler and underminer. He’s surprisingly good at it, and he seems to be getting better at it all the time.
Anyway who’d really want the job … yet?
No Labor/Greens voter gives a fuck what atrocities Bill was or wasn’t up to 36 years ago.
It’s a stinking dead horse, Liberals didn’t want any part of it in 2014, and they’re not interested now.
Quite so. It is claiming a liability that was not proven. In fact, how it got into trouble is that it was claiming debt where none existed in real life. What should have happened is that the machine popped out a list of names that potentially had received more loot than they should have, and then each should then be individually assessed. Not just sent a bill on the off chance the computer had access to all the information and spat out the right answer.
It would have been some dickhead in Home Services who had never run a program in their life (eg from policy or corporate) who would not listen to anybody that told them its cunning plan to save money and rocket itself up the promotion ladder would not work.
Porter would have just signed the brief, Julie Bishop fashion. After all the nearest he had to a real job was a uni lecturer as I recall.
BTW Robodebt was started by labor in 2011
https://webarchive.nla.gov.au/awa/20111114210628/http://pandora.nla.gov.au/pan/65939/20111115-0804/www.mhs.gov.au/media/media_releases/2011/06/29_june_2011_-_new_data_matching_to_recover_millions_in_welfare_dollars.html
Media Release:
New data matching to recover millions in welfare dollars
29 June 2011
A new data matching initiative between Centrelink and the Australian Taxation Office is expected to claw back millions of dollars from welfare recipients who have debts with the Australian Government.
Minister for Human Services Tanya Plibersek and Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten today said the new initiative will enhance Centrelink’s debt recovery ability and is expected to recover more than $71 million over four years.
Beginning on July 1 this year, Centrelink and the ATO will automatically match data on a daily basis as a way of cross-checking former welfare recipients who have a debt with the Commonwealth.
Those who are identified as having debts and who haven’t made repayment arrangements with Centrelink may have their tax refunds garnisheed when they lodge their income tax return.
More than likely phantom memories, Grigory M., MD QC.
Egg
Barnaby Joyce was undermined by the press. Full stop.
The foreign-controlled local press.
He found a new life partner like about 40% of people in marriages do. They had a baby and he stood by her.
All consensual. Not even a hint of anything illegal in his relationship.
He was blatantly undermined and forced to resign. Totally unfairly and despicably.
I’m in agreement with Lucy’s points except for Porter becoming PM. He hasn’t distinguished himself in any way to merit that office, he’s just Colin Barnett’s golden-haired boy who went on to bigger things, i.e., just another career politician.
Regarding Robodebt, I don’t know if it’s “illegal,” but it certainly was flawed. People receiving a government hand-out qualified for the payment according to their previous fortnight’s income. An itinerant worker may have qualified for a payment for a few weeks, then when he found employment, no longer received a handout. Average income, over 12 months?, shouldn’t disqualify him from receiving benefits during the period he was unemployed.
That’s possible too, but you have no way of knowing that, Dr. Kildare.
And even if that’s what happened, did he meet his responsibilities to her in her agony?
You can’t just use psychological techniques to elicit memories that may be extrememly emotionally confronting and then say,
“That’ll be be $197.50 plus GST, luv, same time next week?”
Ministers are entitled to rely on their Departments getting things right. That said they should walk or be sacked when they don’t, although that is very much out of fashion these days.
Nothing wrong with being a uni lecturer per se, eh Snic?
Then enters a suggestive shrink to a known fantasist…
I guess a university lecturer before becoming a politician is one step up from a student Union dweller.
That Merc won’t pay for itself…
Aided and abetted of course by that doyen of duplicity Malcolm Turnbull
And married her and had another baby just to drive home the facts.
Yep, let’s abandon the rule of law and innocent until proven guilty because the (alleged) perp is a tax hoover and a low life, poorly performed politician with a quivering lip.
That’s a chilling and disgraceful denial of basic rights. (h/t PvO)