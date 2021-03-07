No one should be subjected to smear that Christian Porter has endured. He is an innocent man – this is the crux of the presumption of innocence. I think it is contempt of Court to have his name bandied about as an ‘alleged rapist’ when charges have not been laid. No one should be labelled as a criminal until sufficient evidence is gathered by the Police to justify arrest and charges being laid. Until then, it is an abuse to publish a name.

As for ‘believe in woman’. I don’t. No one should believe any accusation without corroborating evidence. The risk of false accusation, especially from long distant events, is too great. Humans, whether male, female or other are equally likely to lie, deceive, forget, exaggerate, and be confused. No accusation should be accepted as the truth unless there is supporting evidence. This could include witnesses, forensics etc. The Police need to establish that there is motive, means and opportunity.

I think the majority of Australians recognise this fundamental principle of the law, and could imagine themselves being subject to false allegations and having their reputations destroyed.

Calls for an inquiry are outrageous. This just encourages leaking by those who hold a vendetta.

I still hope that Christian Porter will become Prime Minister of Australia.