Insurrection

AS recently as yesterday, that Ditch The Witch placard was still being kept alive in artificial infamy, now a Bayeux-like tapestry decorating the left’s songlines of Julia Gillard. Let’s see how serious the singers truly are: being promoted by the divas of the ABC and astro-turfed as we speak, a march on Parliament House is planned for the 15th when bussed-in gal-eiters will call for the abolition of the rule of law. Angry initiator Janine Hendry (an “academic” and “feminist”) tweets today that Scott Morrison is not a legitimate Prime Minister and warns him his enemies are now “amassing.”
She and others are also promoting their event with the hashtag “#bewaretheidesofmarch” – which could be seen as a death threat worthy of Federal Police attention. This is the rhetoric of dangerous extremism. In Washington, the national guard was last week mobilised for less. For now, though, I have one question for those involved: given the tragic nature of Hendry’s pinned tweet, do you take responsibility for the harm you are doing to the two Porter children?
Elsewhere & related: A disgusted Michael Gawenda walks away from the left while pointing out that ‘reporters’ are wilfully doctoring this story to incite a more visceral hatred:
The reporting keeps referring to her being 16 and him being a cabinet minister. The fact is they were two school kids. Isn’t that relevant information? Why hasn’t that been made clear throughout all the reporting? Everyone, not just journalists, have accepted this mantra that victims have to be believed. Once you cross that Rubicon, there doesn’t even need to be a court case; the decision has been made. I think that is a huge problem. What has happened with Porter shows this is not where we can stay.”
Let us hope what these people are doing doesn’t end up killing somebody. An innocent churchman imprisoned on false charges; an accused young man in hospital, his “victim” ennobled by the press; the Defence Minister under medical care; an Attorney-General on stress leave; a deceased woman’s family used and traumatised; war heroes suicidal; dozens of spouses, elderly parents and children in a living hell. At the very centre of this carnage is the ABC whose vile abbesses only advance the careers of those willing to snuff out a conservative. If the Liberal Party will not fight back, it is time to destroy it and build something new.
I had the same thought reading about it yesterday. They love their little mythologies. It certainly is thin gruel. I wouldn’t mind giving them the ingredients for a stew myself.
If the Liberals don’t do something about that rogue institution conservatives won’t need to do anything to destroy them, the ABC will by convincing the voters Liberals are evil.
They can fight or lay down and die.
If they do decide to fight they should get rid of the wets and green from their ranks as well, voters are sick of them.
Watch them do the latter with a minimum of fuss.
Look on the bright side. There’s a fresh new contender for the annual frightbat award.
If the Liberal Party will not fight back, it is time to destroy it and build something new.
It is always time to destroy the ABC.
This is the most appalling witch hunt egged on by the three at the cauldron mentioned above – the witches are hungry and hunting – not withstanding the 7-0 smackdown they’re hunting conservatives and will not be denied their feast. The ugliness of all this is nauseating
Tryingto emulate teir corrupt lying comrades in theUS democrim gang who stole an election and faked a right wing insurrection , staged by communist antifa fascists aided by the corrupt media and the billionare thieves who own the career politicians .
C.L. – ‘vile abbesses’ exactly.
I have severed my last connection with the ABC – my ABC Radio app – used primarily for listening to jazz, and occasionally ABC Darwin in the mornings. But you could well ask me (& every other decent Australian) – ‘How could you? How could you continue to watch and listen to this agent of hatred?’ Exactly.
The left don’t give a damn about Christian Porter’s children, they’ll be collateral damage.
The fact that Nilligan survived this, and went on to do the same thing again, tells you just how fucked we are.
If the Liberal Party will not fight back, it is time to destroy it and build something new.
Robodebt, Morrison preemptively assuming the guilt of commandos accused of war crimes….the Liberal Party has very recent form in subverting the rule of law.
They’ve only appealed to the principle when one of their own was the victim.
Time to destroy it and build something new.
Cry, “Havoc!” and let slip the cavoodles of war.
The histrionic biddies might like to bear in mind that this will be the second anniversary of the Christchurch massacre.
” If the Liberal Party will not fight back, it is time to destroy it and build something new.”
Agree….or we join en masse and take over branches.
Hear that, Scumoron?
The Abbesses of ABCcesses
Pong Sea Patrol and the junkies wife.
That’s our moral compass setters today
1: A woman who has had a child with another woman
2: Fresh from being awarded $120,000 for being slandered is leading a coven of slanderers.
3: Somehow her ex dealer boyfriend keeps falling upwards to the top of the pile coincidentally raising her income as well.
Pieces of shit, awful people who are relying on never facing legal repercussions for their slanderous conduct because “ believe all women”
“Pong Sea Patrol and the junkies wife.
That’s our moral compass setters today”
Depressing.
Agree that if the Liberal Party do not fight back they will be destroyed . Who will be the next Liberal to go down ? It is only a matter of when ,if they don’t stand now .
the cavoodles of war
You win.
Wait for the end of the COVID scare and the fur babies will be swarming the streets of the innercity in packs as their owners no longer need them and return to the office.
let’s not forget “Nobody’s Grrrl”
Understand that the left thinks its time has come- here, the United States and the yookay. Their vicious cultural marxist project that started in the 60s (Berkley ‘free’ speech, Port Huron Statement, the yippies etc) was set back by Brexit and DJT. Now they are trying to make sure this time that they will not be stopped.
As for the meja, particularly the abomimable ABC, you wouldn’t piss on them if they were on fire. As for the LNP they are labor lite at best and I would not vote for them.
BTW these rad fems are psychotic and evil. Their obsession with abortion since at least the 70s shows this.
A sort of lezzo-death cult.
If you follow the tweet for Janine Hendry, a designer an academic a feminist a mother an entrepreneur a builder of schools equity and kindness are pivotal to the creation of a just society (of course) you will see her 16 year old son killed himself. Perhaps a bit of time for self-reflection? Nah, just keep blaming everyone else.