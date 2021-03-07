Insurrection

AS recently as yesterday, that Ditch The Witch placard was still being kept alive in artificial infamy, now a Bayeux-like tapestry decorating the left’s songlines of Julia Gillard. Let’s see how serious the singers truly are: being promoted by the divas of the ABC and astro-turfed as we speak, a march on Parliament House is planned for the 15th when bussed-in gal-eiters will call for the abolition of the rule of law. Angry initiator Janine Hendry (an “academic” and “feminist”) tweets today that Scott Morrison is not a legitimate Prime Minister and warns him his enemies are now “amassing.”

She and others are also promoting their event with the hashtag “#bewaretheidesofmarch” – which could be seen as a death threat worthy of Federal Police attention. This is the rhetoric of dangerous extremism. In Washington, the national guard was last week mobilised for less. For now, though, I have one question for those involved: given the tragic nature of Hendry’s pinned tweet, do you take responsibility for the harm you are doing to the two Porter children?

Elsewhere & related: A disgusted Michael Gawenda walks away from the left while pointing out that ‘reporters’ are wilfully doctoring this story to incite a more visceral hatred:

The reporting keeps referring to her being 16 and him being a cabinet minister. The fact is they were two school kids. Isn’t that relevant information? Why hasn’t that been made clear throughout all the reporting? Everyone, not just journalists, have accepted this mantra that victims have to be believed. Once you cross that Rubicon, there doesn’t even need to be a court case; the decision has been made. I think that is a huge problem. What has happened with Porter shows this is not where we can stay.”



Let us hope what these people are doing doesn’t end up killing somebody. An innocent churchman imprisoned on false charges; an accused young man in hospital, his “victim” ennobled by the press; the Defence Minister under medical care; an Attorney-General on stress leave; a deceased woman’s family used and traumatised; war heroes suicidal; dozens of spouses, elderly parents and children in a living hell. At the very centre of this carnage is the ABC whose vile abbesses only advance the careers of those willing to snuff out a conservative. If the Liberal Party will not fight back, it is time to destroy it and build something new.